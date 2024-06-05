Metro announced a new pilot program last month to crack down on fare evasion, and it’s already receiving some backlash.

Last week, Metro started requiring riders leaving the North Hollywood station to scan their Tap cards a second time to exit the system. Usually, Metro riders tap once to pay their fare when they enter the station and then can exit out of any gate without scanning their TAP cards again. Metro claims the additional step will help fight fare evasion and decrease crime.

Metro’s pilot program, which will run for 90 days, comes after a highly publicized string of violent assaults on both Metro riders and employees. Just last week, two separate attacks were reported on the system: one man was stabbed at a bus stop near West Olympic and South La Brea, and a bus driver was attacked by a woman boarding the bus.

However, after announcing the program, Metro received backlash from Angelenos, who expressed disbelief that it would solve the myriad issues plaguing the transit system. In response to the criticism, Metro made a follow-up Instagram Reel explaining its reasoning, only to face more backlash in the comments.

One of the top comments on the video said, “Please show me a rider demanding more fare compliance. Show me one. An actual rider. Go ahead.” It received more than 500 likes. Other top comments said, “Fare evasion should be last on your list of concerns” and “This is a total waste of resources and will only further hurt our system.”

According to California law, fare evasion tickets for public transit are punishable by up to $250 per ticket. It remains to be seen whether the transit agency’s fare evasion measures will address safety concerns, but Metro welcomes feedback from riders as it continues to test out the pilot program.