It's Election Night in the United States.

Aaaaaaaaaaaaa!!!!!

If you seek to bury your head in the sand and refuse to peek out until Wednesday morning, not even for all the poppies in Pakistan, we see you.

If you'd rather go to a watering hole and hang on every minute of the total rat-fuck to come, leaning on the shoulders of similarly minded strangers or raging at people you don't agree with, well, we've got a guide for that.

Here are nine L.A. bars showing the election results on their screens tonight. Good luck everyone. Sigh.

The Sardine Bar in San Pedro. Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.

Being against all authority and having a punk rock ethos isn't an excuse to not have your voice heard. The Sardine, San Pedro's DIY space and punk rock bar, will have beer specials starting at 6 PM, but they are only unlocked if you have an "I Voted" sticker. So go vote.

1101 S Pacific Ave. San Pedro, CA 90731

Photo via @ZebulonLA/Instagram.

The Frogtown neighborhood's best independent venue and hangout promises to serve "stiff drinks" on Election Night. There will be no show, but the café, bar, venue space, and patio will all be open and the proceedings show on their big screens, saying, "We’ll be watching as the results come in and gathering with friends. Join us for conviviality."

2478 Fletcher Dr. Los Angeles, CA 90039

Photo courtesy of @boomtownbrewery/Instagram.

If you're up for pre-gaming or need a cold drink after placing your vote, go see L.A. TACO's friends at Boomtown Brewery. They will open as early as 10 a.m. today and stream the election all day. Those who present their "I voted" stickers will get $3 off their beer. Of course, if you're an L.A. TACO member, you already get that discount.

700 Jackson St. Los Angeles, CA 90012

Photo courtesy of @barflores_la/ Instagram.

You might find yourself anxiously checking your phone and cable news heads for all possible updates on the election, but you don't need to be alone while doing so. Join others at Bar Flores and sip some Horchata Tiki cocktails or espresso martinis for the long night ahead. Show your voting sticker and get 10% off your tab.

1542 Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, California 90026

Inside the Black Cat. Photo via The Black Cat.

"Calling all childless cat people!," cries Silver Lake's historic-cultural monument and LGBTQ+ bar The Black Cat. It's having an Election Night viewing at the bar from 5-11 PM, so if you're looking for a place where great burgers proliferate and MAGA is not welcome... here you go.

3909 Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90029

Ain't no party like an El Cid party. Photo via El Cid.

Leave it to the legendary El Cid to have a sense of humor about this whole potential end-of-democracy thing. The Silver Lake bar is holding a "Lesser of Two Evils" after-party, starting at 10 PM, with free entry for everyone who has an "I Voted" sticker or 2024 pin until 11 PM. El Cid encourages you to wear "outrageous attire" as you celebrate you choice "between two not-so-great options" amid the venue's weekly Poom Poom Tuesdays.

4212 Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90029

Spicy, steamed filet with Hunan-style chili and noodles. Photo via Peking Tavern.

Downtown's Chinese lounge, Peking Tavern, has a campaign promise everyone can believe in: Two-for-one noodles, starting at 6 PM. They'll also be showing the Election proceedings all night, lest that makes you lose your appetite.

236 S. Los Angeles St. Suite G Los Angeles, California 90012

33 Taps. Photo via 33 Taps.

If there's one thing the four locations of 33 Taps has in abundance, it's screens, which literally cover the sports bar in every direction. Tonight those will take a break from the hooting and hollering of NFL analysts and Premier League soccer to stream the great American adventure in elections, including at the bar's new West Hollywood address. It opens at noon today, with happy hour offered from 3-7 PM and again from 9:30 PM til closing.

Locations in Culver City, Silver Lake, West Hollywood, and Downtown

A drink and some keys at Zinque. Photo via Zinque.

Pretty, French wine bar Zinqué knows how to take the sting out of everybody's cautious/panicked optimism. It will offer all day happy hour at its five L.A. locations, beginning at 4 PM. This means $12 cocktails and wines by the glass, and three tapas of your choosing for $22. Because of the economy.

Locations in Venice, West Hollywood, Downtown, Century City, Malibu, and Westlake Village

This is a friendly reminder that Metro will offer free rides at midnight on election day. Uber and Lyft will also provide discounts all day.