Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
Log In
Tacos

Meet the East L.A. Taqueros Serving Some of L.A.’s Best Mesquite-Grilled Tijuana-Style Meats At Saturday’s TACO MADNESS

3:12 PM PDT on May 5, 2023

Three tacos topped with fresh, bright green guacamole. Photo from the L.A. TACO archives.

Don Cuco’s. Photo from the L.A. TACO archives.

By
Lexis-Olivier Ray

    TACO MADNESS, Presented by Bud Light Chelada, is L.A.'s first and biggest taco festival. All of L.A.'s heaviest hitting taquerías will be in one place for one day only! The 21 + event is happening from 5 to 11:59 PM on Saturday, May 6, at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes in downtown Los Angeles. Ticket sales proceeds will support L.A. TACO's award-winning street-level journalism.

    Tacos Don Cuco—the Tijuana taqueros best known for being the first to bring birria de lengua to Los Angeles, along with their smoky adobada—will be hurling spoonfuls of salsa through the air onto sizzling, mesquite-grilled meats this Saturday at our annual live TACO MADNESS event at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes.

    This year, the East L.A.-based taqueros are keeping things traditional for TACO MADNESS. Their menu will consist of asada, pollo, and chorizo (plus a secret surprise) cooked over mesquite. All served T.J. style on handmade corn tortillas and topped with fresh, chunky guacamole. To quench your thirst, they'll also have aguas frescas.

    Photo via Don Cuco.

    Don Cuco is one of nine other taqueros competing for this year's "Judges Choice" trophy on Saturday. Get your ticket and you'll in for a treat. Expect succulent, roasted whole pig tacos with mustard salsa. Crunchy rock cod and shrimp hard-shell tacos. Elegant oyster, fried chicken, and beef cheek tacos. Mesquite-grilled tacos de aguja straight from Mexico. Plus birria, more asada, chorizo, pollo, and all the other proteins you'd expect to find at your favorite taquería.

    Don Cuco, a 2021 TACO MADNESS semi-finalist, entered this year's TACO MADNESS as a favorite thanks to their showmanship, handmade tortillas, exquisite carne asada, and rare-for-Los Angeles mesquite-cooked adobada. But ultimately, they lost in the second round by a mere three votes to fish taco legends Taco Nazo (a finalist this year).

    Join us tomorrow, May 6, at 5:00 PM in Downtown L.A. to try one of East L.A.'s best taqueros, and many more of L.A.'s heaviest hitting taquerías, all in one place. Along with electrifying live performances by DannyLux and Pachyman, live mural making, tattoos, shopping, and much more. Tickets are still available here.

    Lexis-Olivier Ray
    Lexis-Olivier Ray

    Read More:

    Stay in touch

    Sign up for our free newsletter

    More from L.A. TACO

    Featured

    Meet The Taquero From Mazatlán Bringing His Sinaloan-Style Carne Asada to TACO MADNESS This Saturday

    L.A.'s best Sinaloan-style asada specialist out of the Long Beach and Bellflower area will bring his juicy, crispy, and umami-packed carne asada vampiros, cachetadas, and roasted chile toritos to our event tomorrow. Plus, a regional Sinaloa-style refreshing agua de cebada. (Like a horchata but made with toasted barley instead of rice).

    May 5, 2023
    Featured

    Viral Mexican Regional Artist DannyLux Playing His Sierreño Hits at TACO MADNESS, Fresh From Coachella

    The 19-year-old Desert Hot Springs-raised native behind the breakout hit with Eslabon Armado, "Jugaste y Sufri," is set to play his heart out to TACO MADNESS' festivalgoers tomorrow night, fresh after playing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival.

    May 5, 2023
    Featured

    L.A.’s Best Sonoran-Style Taquería to Serve Rare Mesquite-Grilled ‘Tacos de Aguja’ Straight From Mexico At Our Live Event This Saturday

    The unique cut of beef is insanely delicious and bacon-like, with pearls of fat that get rendered over mesquite fire. It is impossible to find anywhere in the States. But for one night only, Sonoratown will be serving it at our live event, from a stash they brought from Mexico themselves.

    May 4, 2023
    Taco Madness

    Meet The Puerto Rican Dub Master Out to Roots-Rock TACO MADNESS This Saturday

    The journey of L.A.-based Pachyman, born Pachy Garcia, starts in the Caribbean. Using the reggae en Español sound as a blueprint, he's created his own sound inspired by his punk and reggae upbringing.

    May 4, 2023
    Los Angeles

    Meet the Taquera Bringing Their Off-Menu Fish-and-Shrimp Ceviche Taco Dorado to Our Live Event This Saturday

    Lexis-Olivier Ray
    May 3, 2023
    See all posts