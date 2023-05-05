Skip to Content
Viral Mexican Regional Artist DannyLux Playing His Sierreño Hits at TACO MADNESS, Fresh From Coachella

The 19-year-old Desert Hot Springs-raised native behind the breakout hit with Eslabon Armado, "Jugaste y Sufri," is set to play his heart out to TACO MADNESS' festivalgoers tomorrow night, fresh after playing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival.

11:49 AM PDT on May 5, 2023

    TACO MADNESS, Presented by Bud Light Chelada, is L.A.'s first and biggest taco festival. All of L.A.'s heaviest hitting taquerías will be in one place for one day only! The 21 + event is happening this Saturday, May 6, at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes in downtown Los Angeles. Ticket sales proceeds will support L.A. TACO's award-winning street-level journalism.

    "His Father Used to Work Coachella — Now DannyLux Is One of the Festival’s Most Anticipated Performers," reads the headline on DannyLux's profile published on RollingStone last month. The Desert Hot Springs-raised native is set to serenade TACO MADNESS' festivalgoers this Saturday night.

    His melancholic, guitar-led sound has found a large audience within the emerging "Mexican Regional" sound blowing up in streams worldwide. Thanks mainly to his breakout hit with Eslabon Armado, "Jugaste y Sufri," which now has over 178 million views on Youtube.

    In a video released last month, he goes into detail about his upbringing and how his father used to drive a trash truck around the Coachella Valley. That led to DannyLux picking up a guitar that someone had thrown out at seven years old, and the rest is history.

    Daniel Balderrama Espinoza, better known as Dannylux, was born on March 12, 2004, in Palm Springs, California, and at the age of 18, he already has an essential musical career. DannyLux is the youngest of three siblings. When he was seven, his mother, Patricia, made him sing in the church choir community, where he learned to play the guitar. When he was 16 years old, In mid-2020, DannyLux signed a contract with VPS Music. On January 15, 2021, he released his first album Las Dos Caras Del Amor, with hits such as "El Dueño de Tu Amor."

    At the end of 2021, DannyLux entered the Warner Music Latina company recording his second album in his career, which debuted at #1 on Apple Music Top 200 Latin Albums. February 2022, he sold out The Roxy in LA. In April 2022, DannyLux was the official opener for Coldplay doing eight dates in Mexico.

    DannyLux is proudly presented live at TACO MADNESS by Northgate Gonzalez Market. Tickets are available here.

    Javier Cabral@theglutster

    Editor for James Beard Award-winning L.A. TACO. Associate Producer for JBA-winning Las Crónicas Del Taco. Former restaurant scout for Jonathan Gold. Co-Author of "Oaxaca: Home Cooking From the Heart of Mexico."

