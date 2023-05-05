Viral Mexican Regional Artist DannyLux Playing His Sierreño Hits at TACO MADNESS, Fresh From Coachella
The 19-year-old Desert Hot Springs-raised native behind the breakout hit with Eslabon Armado, "Jugaste y Sufri," is set to play his heart out to TACO MADNESS' festivalgoers tomorrow night, fresh after playing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival.
