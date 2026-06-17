We break down immigration raids in Southern California and share relevant news from around the nation. Below, you'll find links and references to topics discussed in our videos posted on L.A. TACO's Instagram account, as well as other topics, allowing you to take a closer look at each one. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.

Today, the Department of Homeland Security sent Homeland Security Investigations agents to Minnesota, who conducted 12 arrests of activists whom they’re alleging are “Anti-ICE Rioters” that are “Affiliated with Antifa.” After our last Daily Memo, there has been another ICE-involved shooting, ICE deported a hunger strike organizer from the Adelanto ICE Processing Center, and the death of Daphy Michel was ruled a homicide. Today is June 16, and it is day 376 of the ICE Siege in Los Angeles.

In Minnesota, the Department of Homeland Security arrested 12 individuals and charged 15, all with “conspiracy to impede or injure an officer.” Some of the evidence that DHS laid out included kicking a car and leaving a dent, wearing a shirt that says “I am ANTIFA,” and the use of a “soft blockade,” by wielding shields made of plastic, wood, and metal, which were used by protestors to protect themselves and others against pepper spray, tear gas, and rubber bullets, which in the past here in Los Angeles have taken the eyes of people in the crowd.

Daphy Michel, who is included in our immigration enforcement death tracker, died on March 2 and was found at a bus shelter in Pittsburgh. She was originally at a county jail and, upon release, was handed over to ICE custody, where she was taken to an ISAP office to receive an ankle bracelet to monitor her. She would never make it home. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office released their findings on Friday and found her cause of death to be hypothermia and ruled as a homicide.

L.A. TACO spoke with Kyron Shakeel Swaso, who hopped on a video call with me on Sunday night, during which he detailed some of the conditions at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center. Swaso is one of the organizers of the hunger strike that started on May 19. He says that after any detainees complained about the food or the conditions inside the dorms and bathrooms, they would “become a target.” The strike expanded beyond meals; detainees also stopped buying from the facility’s commissary.

Swaso was transferred to Texas and then to Louisiana before he was deported to Belize, in what he and immigrant defense organizations are calling an act of retaliation.

As for the raids, ICE continues to ramp up across Southern California. Here in Los Angeles, since Thursday, they’ve been seen in Canoga Park, in Whittier, the City of Commerce, Lynwood, Monterey Park, and around L.A. While the World Cup continues, please remember that many of the agents at the games are Federal Air Marshals, who are not tasked for immigration enforcement at the stadiums, they’re a part of Visible Intermodal Prevention and Response or VIPR, who are here as security against “potential acts of terrorism.” This also includes the U.S. Marshals who were also out there with marked vests.

Yesterday, ICE was in Riverside and Rialto. They were also down in San Diego County in National City, Ramona, and again in Vista. Today in Orange County, they were in Costa Mesa where they took a father who had been given an order of removal. The family is looking to raise $2,150 by tonight to petition for his stay, according to LUCHA Costa Mesa.

RAIDS

Thursday. June 11, Day 371

Colton: (June 10.) On San Bernardino Avenue and Christobal Lane, around 7:00 a.m. One Kidnapping confirmed.

Canoga Park: On Canoga Park and Sherman Way, 5:03 p.m. Scout was seen in the area.

Whittier: On Tidwell Avenue and Marlington Drive, 7:42 a.m. Known ICE vehicles spotted in the area have been seen in Downey and Compton.

Riverside: On Van Buren Boulevard and Wells Avenue, around 6:00 a.m. Family says that father was taken while going to work with his son.

Yucca Valley: On 57045 29 Palms Hwy, around 12:40 p.m. Border Patrol was seen in the area as reported by community watchers.

[Friday. June 12, Day 372.]

Vista: On East Vista Way and Bobier Drive, around 6:00 a.m. ICE was seen in the area pumping gas, according to community watchers.

Rialto: On Grove Street and Riverside Avenue, around 9:13 a.m. ICE was seen in the area conducting operations.

Commerce: At the Chevron gas station on 2155 South Atlantic Boulevard, around 10:30 a.m. One person was kidnapped at the gas station, as reported by community watchers.

Saturday. June 13, Day 373

Ventura: (June 2nd.) A video recently went viral of ICE agents at the County of Ventura Government Center on 800 S Victoria Ave. Four HSI and ICE agents tackled a U.S. citizen while legally observing and documenting them at the detention facility inside the center. A fifth agent also tased the man. According to SPVCNews, he was ticketed and released 15 minutes afterward.

Lake Forest: On 22418 Rockfield Boulevard, 6:50 a.m. ICE agents were seen taking an individual from the area. According to community watchers, this seems to be connected to the same individuals who were questioned by ICE in Garden Grove.

Lynwood: Atlantic Avenue and Abbott Road, 6:30 a.m. Two agents with weapons drawn were questioning a driver they had stopped.

Lynwood: On Virginia Avenue, 7:33 a.m. ICE vehicles seen in the area and reported by community watchers.

Sunday. June 14, Day 374

Monterey Park: On Orange Avenue. ICE agents are seen in the area by community watchers in the area. 2nd post.

Oxnard: On East Channel Island Drive, 5:30 a.m. One person taken from the Big Bubbles Laundry in Oxnard.

[Monday. June 15. Day 375.]

Westminster: On La Pat Avenue, 8:20 a.m. Community comes out as a person is being kidnapped in the area. No one was taken.

Vista: Near the Cinepolis on 25 Main Street, 7:00 a.m. ICE Agents are seen at the Cinepolis parking lot by a community watcher.

Encinitas: Balour Drive and Encinitas Boulevard, 6:00 a.m. ICE vehicles seen in the area by community watchers.

Pomona: On Academy Avenue, 6:40 a.m. Four ICE vehicles seen in the area by community watchers.

Tuesday. June 16, Day 376

Riverside: On Tyler Street, 6:00 a.m. ICE activity was observed in the area near North Vista High School; one person was seen being taken.

National City: At the National City Library on 1401 National City Boulevard, around 8:25 a.m. One person was taken in front of the library by ICE agents. Vehicle and equipment were left behind.

Costa Mesa: On 19th Street and Monrovia Avenue, around 6:30 a.m. ICE vehicles were seen in the area of the Monrovia Arms apartment complex where they took a father of six.

San Luis Obispo: At the San Luis Obispo jail on 1585 Kansas Avenue, around 9:45 a.m. ICE vehicles were spotted at the SLO jail parking lot as posted by community watchers.

Chula Vista: On National City Boulevard, 12:55 p.m., one person was taken by ERO agents in vests directly in front of the Best Buy.

Rialto: North Spruce Avenue and Lorraine Place, 7:27 a.m. A pedestrian on a bike was taken in this area, according to community watchers.

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