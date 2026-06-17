We break down immigration raids in Southern California and share relevant news from around the nation. Below, you'll find links and references to topics discussed in our videos posted on L.A. TACO's Instagram account, as well as other topics, allowing you to take a closer look at each one. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.
Today, the Department of Homeland Security sent Homeland Security Investigations agents to Minnesota, who conducted 12 arrests of activists whom they’re alleging are “Anti-ICE Rioters” that are “Affiliated with Antifa.” After our last Daily Memo, there has been another ICE-involved shooting, ICE deported a hunger strike organizer from the Adelanto ICE Processing Center, and the death of Daphy Michel was ruled a homicide. Today is June 16, and it is day 376 of the ICE Siege in Los Angeles.
In Minnesota, the Department of Homeland Security arrested 12 individuals and charged 15, all with “conspiracy to impede or injure an officer.” Some of the evidence that DHS laid out included kicking a car and leaving a dent, wearing a shirt that says “I am ANTIFA,” and the use of a “soft blockade,” by wielding shields made of plastic, wood, and metal, which were used by protestors to protect themselves and others against pepper spray, tear gas, and rubber bullets, which in the past here in Los Angeles have taken the eyes of people in the crowd.
Daphy Michel, who is included in our immigration enforcement death tracker, died on March 2 and was found at a bus shelter in Pittsburgh. She was originally at a county jail and, upon release, was handed over to ICE custody, where she was taken to an ISAP office to receive an ankle bracelet to monitor her. She would never make it home. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office released their findings on Friday and found her cause of death to be hypothermia and ruled as a homicide.
L.A. TACO spoke with Kyron Shakeel Swaso, who hopped on a video call with me on Sunday night, during which he detailed some of the conditions at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center. Swaso is one of the organizers of the hunger strike that started on May 19. He says that after any detainees complained about the food or the conditions inside the dorms and bathrooms, they would “become a target.” The strike expanded beyond meals; detainees also stopped buying from the facility’s commissary.
Swaso was transferred to Texas and then to Louisiana before he was deported to Belize, in what he and immigrant defense organizations are calling an act of retaliation.
As for the raids, ICE continues to ramp up across Southern California. Here in Los Angeles, since Thursday, they’ve been seen in Canoga Park, in Whittier, the City of Commerce, Lynwood, Monterey Park, and around L.A. While the World Cup continues, please remember that many of the agents at the games are Federal Air Marshals, who are not tasked for immigration enforcement at the stadiums, they’re a part of Visible Intermodal Prevention and Response or VIPR, who are here as security against “potential acts of terrorism.” This also includes the U.S. Marshals who were also out there with marked vests.
Yesterday, ICE was in Riverside and Rialto. They were also down in San Diego County in National City, Ramona, and again in Vista. Today in Orange County, they were in Costa Mesa where they took a father who had been given an order of removal. The family is looking to raise $2,150 by tonight to petition for his stay, according to LUCHA Costa Mesa.
RAIDS
Thursday. June 11, Day 371
Colton: (June 10.) On San Bernardino Avenue and Christobal Lane, around 7:00 a.m. One Kidnapping confirmed.
Canoga Park: On Canoga Park and Sherman Way, 5:03 p.m. Scout was seen in the area.
Whittier: On Tidwell Avenue and Marlington Drive, 7:42 a.m. Known ICE vehicles spotted in the area have been seen in Downey and Compton.
Riverside: On Van Buren Boulevard and Wells Avenue, around 6:00 a.m. Family says that father was taken while going to work with his son.
Yucca Valley: On 57045 29 Palms Hwy, around 12:40 p.m. Border Patrol was seen in the area as reported by community watchers.
[Friday. June 12, Day 372.]
Vista: On East Vista Way and Bobier Drive, around 6:00 a.m. ICE was seen in the area pumping gas, according to community watchers.
Rialto: On Grove Street and Riverside Avenue, around 9:13 a.m. ICE was seen in the area conducting operations.
Commerce: At the Chevron gas station on 2155 South Atlantic Boulevard, around 10:30 a.m. One person was kidnapped at the gas station, as reported by community watchers.
Saturday. June 13, Day 373
Ventura: (June 2nd.) A video recently went viral of ICE agents at the County of Ventura Government Center on 800 S Victoria Ave. Four HSI and ICE agents tackled a U.S. citizen while legally observing and documenting them at the detention facility inside the center. A fifth agent also tased the man. According to SPVCNews, he was ticketed and released 15 minutes afterward.
Lake Forest: On 22418 Rockfield Boulevard, 6:50 a.m. ICE agents were seen taking an individual from the area. According to community watchers, this seems to be connected to the same individuals who were questioned by ICE in Garden Grove.
Lynwood: Atlantic Avenue and Abbott Road, 6:30 a.m. Two agents with weapons drawn were questioning a driver they had stopped.
Lynwood: On Virginia Avenue, 7:33 a.m. ICE vehicles seen in the area and reported by community watchers.
Sunday. June 14, Day 374
Monterey Park: On Orange Avenue. ICE agents are seen in the area by community watchers in the area. 2nd post.
Oxnard: On East Channel Island Drive, 5:30 a.m. One person taken from the Big Bubbles Laundry in Oxnard.
[Monday. June 15. Day 375.]
Westminster: On La Pat Avenue, 8:20 a.m. Community comes out as a person is being kidnapped in the area. No one was taken.
Vista: Near the Cinepolis on 25 Main Street, 7:00 a.m. ICE Agents are seen at the Cinepolis parking lot by a community watcher.
Encinitas: Balour Drive and Encinitas Boulevard, 6:00 a.m. ICE vehicles seen in the area by community watchers.
Pomona: On Academy Avenue, 6:40 a.m. Four ICE vehicles seen in the area by community watchers.
Tuesday. June 16, Day 376
Riverside: On Tyler Street, 6:00 a.m. ICE activity was observed in the area near North Vista High School; one person was seen being taken.
National City: At the National City Library on 1401 National City Boulevard, around 8:25 a.m. One person was taken in front of the library by ICE agents. Vehicle and equipment were left behind.
Costa Mesa: On 19th Street and Monrovia Avenue, around 6:30 a.m. ICE vehicles were seen in the area of the Monrovia Arms apartment complex where they took a father of six.
San Luis Obispo: At the San Luis Obispo jail on 1585 Kansas Avenue, around 9:45 a.m. ICE vehicles were spotted at the SLO jail parking lot as posted by community watchers.
Chula Vista: On National City Boulevard, 12:55 p.m., one person was taken by ERO agents in vests directly in front of the Best Buy.
Rialto: North Spruce Avenue and Lorraine Place, 7:27 a.m. A pedestrian on a bike was taken in this area, according to community watchers.
AT L.A. TACO
- Lessons and Reflections From Attending The Iran vs. New Zealand Game in L.A.
- What You Need To Know About ICE At The FIFA World Cup
IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS
- Hunger Strikers were served with 60 Days of Disciplinary Segregation ~ Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice.
- Suing to block the illegal development of an ICE facility near Gilroy ~ Rob Bonta
- ICE agents abduct a woman from her children ~ Here's Why Kevin
- 30 women held at Delaney Hall have joined the hunger and labor strikes at the Newark detention center on Wednesday ~ New Jersey.com
- Hunger strike Swaso deported to Belize ~ IC4IJ
- ICE out of Altadena protest takes to the streets ~ Day Laborer Network
- 50 people deported in “mega” master immigration hearings ~ Daylight SD New
- GEO Group guards deny 10-year-old Nayeli from visiting her father after interview ~ Status Coup
- ICE agent opens fire on vehicles fleeing from attempted stop in New Jersey ~ CBS New York
- Feds charge 15 Minnesotans with impeding ICE agents during Operation Metro Surge ~ Sahan Journal
- ICE dropped Daphy Michel at a bus stop far from home. Three days later, she was dead. ~ Mother Jones Magazine
- ICE Tries To Raid Legal Offices, Demanding Files On Migrant Children ~ The Lever
GENERAL NEWS
- Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard released declassified files revealing new evidence of U.S.-funded bio labs in more than 30 countries, including Ukraine. ~ Newsweek
- Cuban government has reportedly started handing out weapons to citizens ~ AOL
- A measure in a must-pass bill would dramatically increase Israeli access to American secrets ~ Responsible Statecraft
- Pasadena police officer accidentally shot by fellow cop in 'horseplay' incident ~ ABC7
- SpaceX’s I.P.O. Could Turn 4,400 Employees Into Millionaires ~ NYTimes
- Cops Keep Getting Arrested for Using Flock to Stalk People ~ 404 Media
- World's first Trillionaire as SpaceX goes public ~ Forbes
- Los Angeles has one of the deadest downtowns in the world ~ AOL
- Meta will use your data from other websites to personalize your doom scroll ~ The Verge
- New photos of Air Force general tied to UFO secrets before final hours ~ Daily Mail
- Streaming pioneer Roku purchased by Fox making third-largest player in U.S ~ AP
- Under-16s to be banned from social media by next spring in United Kingdom ~ BBC
- Anthropic reversing a policy that limits competitors from using its model Claude Fable 5 ~ Wired
- Anthropic CEO: ‘We Don’t Know Exactly How’ Claude AI Was Used In Iran School Strike ~ Forbes