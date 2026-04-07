We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.

Tuan Van Bui, a 55-year-old Vietnamese man, is now the 15th death in ICE detention this year, 22nd total. He passed away at the Miami Correctional Facility located in Indiana. He was found unresponsive, and his cause of death is under investigation.

We’re only two months away from a full year of the ICE siege. The slow escalation of ICE operations continues as they are now at about 30 kidnappings a week and rising.

We thought the Border Patrol roving raids were gone, but on Friday, four marked Border Patrol vehicles went through San Juan Capistrano and, in a span of 45 minutes, kidnapped three people on separate streets.

ICE is still conducting stops and taking people from their vehicles, targeting folks at their homes in the early morning outside their apartment complexes. Most of ICE’s operations continue in San Bernardino, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, Orange County, and in the San Diego County areas.

L.A. has seen some targeted enforcement in Compton, where two people were taken from their vehicle. They were spotted in Van Nuys and at the North Hollywood Home Depot, and took someone from Montrose, just North of Glendale. Today, our reporter Izzy also found out that one of his family friends was detained at his ICE check-in in Santa Ana and was immediately deported to Tijuana. He leaves a teen son behind.

They’re still hitting courthouses like Rancho Cucamonga, Downey, and Victorville, taking people from there, and also taking people as they are being released from jails in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura.

Now I’ve heard some chatter from folks who think people being taken from jails are automatically criminals. That’s not always the case. We forget we used to be a country where one of our most sacred constitutional values is that everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty. A sacred American value that ICE doesn’t share. People can be arrested for many things, like riding a scooter on the street, as was the case of Royer Perez-Jimenez, the 19-year-old Mayan kid who was arrested for doing just that in Florida, and died in an ICE detention Center last month. His body has been returned home to his parents in Mexico.

In other news, the 2-year-old boy, Kaleth, and his mother, who made national headlines, were released from the Dilley concentration camp for children in Texas and have returned to California thanks to pressure from so many. His father, however, is still at Adelanto. There are other horrific stories making headlines, which I won't repeat here. You should have heard them by now, and if you haven’t, you’re not paying attention. But I’ll add one bit of news that hasn’t gotten as much coverage, and I'll shout out to local responders who brought this to my attention.

The Trump administration has sent 6,000 Cubans to Mexico, federal court says, through an “unwritten agreement,” and many of them are elderly in fragile medical situations. Like Jose Adalberto Miranda-Espinoso, who’s in his 60s, and has no idea how he ended up in Tabasco, Mexico, from Massachussetts. He has no money and is at a shelter that is already strained. He can only be there for a few days. He has no means to make it a local hospital. Efforts are underway to get him help.

Remember to stay safe and stay vigilant. ~ Memo Torres

Confirmed ICE activity between April 1st through April 6th, 2026

RAIDS

[Wednesday. April 1. Day 300.]

[Thursday. April 2. Day 301.]

[Friday. April 3rd. Day 302.]

Grand Terrace: around 10:45 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the neighborhood. According to community watchers, at least three people were taken. On Vivienda Ave and Maple Ave, around 10:45 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the neighborhood. According to community watchers, at least three people were taken.

San Juan Capistrano: On Paseo Adelanto and Del Obispo St, around 3:15 p.m. Marked and identified Border Patrol agents in four vehicles were seen conducting a raid in the area. On Paseo Adelanto and Del Obispo St, around 3:15 p.m. Marked and identified Border Patrol agents in four vehicles were seen conducting a raid in the area. Three people were taken in total over roughly 45 minutes. They took one person on Paso Adelanto and Del Obispo, one person near the Ecology Center on 32701 Alipaz St, and then one more person on La Zanja St.

Bell: On On Atlantic Ave and Florence Ave , around 9:10 p.m. An ICE vehicle was seen parked at a CVS.

[Saturday. April 4th. Day 303.]

[Sunday. April 5. Day 304.]

Corona: At the Circle City Center on 365 N Main St, around 6:10 a.m. ICE agents were seen taking one person from the area.

San Bernardino: On Del Rosa and Baseline, around 7:30 a.m. According to community watch teams, ICE agents took several men. No report of the exact number of people.

[Monday. April 6. Day 305.]

AT L.A. TACO

Who Is L.A.’s Hero Posting Up These Anti-ICE Parking Signs? This sign-maker uses the city’s own "uniform" to fix what he sees as a broken system with professional-grade materials. In a city where bureaucracy moves at a glacial pace, a new wave of activists has decided that if the government won't act, its citizens will.



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