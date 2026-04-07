We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.
Tuan Van Bui, a 55-year-old Vietnamese man, is now the 15th death in ICE detention this year, 22nd total. He passed away at the Miami Correctional Facility located in Indiana. He was found unresponsive, and his cause of death is under investigation.
We’re only two months away from a full year of the ICE siege. The slow escalation of ICE operations continues as they are now at about 30 kidnappings a week and rising.
We thought the Border Patrol roving raids were gone, but on Friday, four marked Border Patrol vehicles went through San Juan Capistrano and, in a span of 45 minutes, kidnapped three people on separate streets.
ICE is still conducting stops and taking people from their vehicles, targeting folks at their homes in the early morning outside their apartment complexes. Most of ICE’s operations continue in San Bernardino, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, Orange County, and in the San Diego County areas.
L.A. has seen some targeted enforcement in Compton, where two people were taken from their vehicle. They were spotted in Van Nuys and at the North Hollywood Home Depot, and took someone from Montrose, just North of Glendale. Today, our reporter Izzy also found out that one of his family friends was detained at his ICE check-in in Santa Ana and was immediately deported to Tijuana. He leaves a teen son behind.
They’re still hitting courthouses like Rancho Cucamonga, Downey, and Victorville, taking people from there, and also taking people as they are being released from jails in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura.
Now I’ve heard some chatter from folks who think people being taken from jails are automatically criminals. That’s not always the case. We forget we used to be a country where one of our most sacred constitutional values is that everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty. A sacred American value that ICE doesn’t share. People can be arrested for many things, like riding a scooter on the street, as was the case of Royer Perez-Jimenez, the 19-year-old Mayan kid who was arrested for doing just that in Florida, and died in an ICE detention Center last month. His body has been returned home to his parents in Mexico.
In other news, the 2-year-old boy, Kaleth, and his mother, who made national headlines, were released from the Dilley concentration camp for children in Texas and have returned to California thanks to pressure from so many. His father, however, is still at Adelanto. There are other horrific stories making headlines, which I won't repeat here. You should have heard them by now, and if you haven’t, you’re not paying attention. But I’ll add one bit of news that hasn’t gotten as much coverage, and I'll shout out to local responders who brought this to my attention.
The Trump administration has sent 6,000 Cubans to Mexico, federal court says, through an “unwritten agreement,” and many of them are elderly in fragile medical situations. Like Jose Adalberto Miranda-Espinoso, who’s in his 60s, and has no idea how he ended up in Tabasco, Mexico, from Massachussetts. He has no money and is at a shelter that is already strained. He can only be there for a few days. He has no means to make it a local hospital. Efforts are underway to get him help.
Remember to stay safe and stay vigilant. ~ Memo Torres
RAIDS
[Wednesday. April 1. Day 300.]
- Oxnard: Near the Oxnard College on Rose Ave and Bard Rd, around 6:35 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped two people, leaving their car abandoned and empty.
- Ventura: At the County of Ventura Government Center on 800 S Victoria Ave, around 7:50 p.m. ICE agents were seen taking one person who was released from the detention facility.
- Santa Ana: On Sullivan St and Willits St, 6:00 a.m. ICE vehicles spotted in the area by community watchers.
- North Hollywood: At the Home Depot on 11600 Sherman Way, around 8:00 a.m. Community watchers noted that two confirmed ICE vehicles were seen driving around the store's parking lot.
- Escondido: On Juniper St and Vermont St, around 7:30 a.m. ICE agents were seen kidnapping at least one person in the neighborhood.
- San Diego: In Barrio Logan, around 8:00 a.m. Community watchers documented as they followed a confirmed ICE vehicle in the neighborhood.
- San Diego: On Midway Drive near the Target. Federal immigration agents were seen circling the lot and various stores at a strip mall.
- Encinitas: On 385 N Vulcan St, around 4:45 p.m. ICE agents were seen kidnapping two individuals. One of the men was confirmed to be a landscaper. According to community watch teams, both men’s vehicles were left behind, and one was later picked up by the family.
- Van Nuys: On Saticoy St and Sepulveda Blvd, around 9:45 a.m. Community watchers confirmed the presence of an ICE caravan consisting of a White sprinter van and Gray Ford Explorers.
- Victorville: At the Victorville Courthouse on 14455 Civic Dr, around 9:30 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped a woman after her hearing, leaving her car abandoned in the parking lot.
- Rancho Cucamonga: At the Superior Courthouse on 8303 Haven Ave, between 8:30 a.m. and 10:25 a.m. Community watchers confirmed that at least seven ICE vehicles were present in the parking lot. ICE agents kidnapped two people after their hearing.
- Thermal: On Pierce St, around 6:50 a.m. Residents documented the kidnapping of one man after ICE agents conducted a traffic stop.
- Orange: At the Georgian Apartment on 315 W. Lincoln, 7:30 a.m. Community watchers confirmed the presence of ICE in the complex. No detainments were reported.
[Thursday. April 2. Day 301.]
- Victorville: On Dos Palmas and Amethyst Rd, around 7:30 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the neighborhood early morning; at least one person was taken.
- Compton: On 16116 S Bullis Rd, around 8:38 a.m. A resident recorded as ICE agents kidnapped two people from their vehicle in the residential neighborhood.
- Downey: At the Downey Courthouse on 7500 Imperial Hwy, 8:00 a.m. An ICE vehicle was seen driving around the parking lot.
- Escondido: On Highway 78, 7:30 a.m. According to community watch teams, ICE agents detained someone on the off-ramp of Highway 78 and the vehicle was left behind. They reported that a large rock was used to break a window. Broken glass was observed near the vehicle and inside.
- San Luis Obispo: At the San Luis Obispo County Jail, around 8:54 a.m. Ice vehicles spotted at the local jail.
- Oxnard: On Cloyne Street, 5:25 a.m. ICE vehicles spotted in the area by community watchers.
- Ventura: At the detention facility in the County of Ventura Government Center on 800 S Victoria Ave, around 8:50 p.m. Community watch teams were on site at the detention facility as ICE agents were present for releases. Initially, the watch teams pressured the ICE agents to leave momentarily. However, they returned shortly afterward and took two men after being released from the detention facility.
- Corona: At the El Super on 1212 Magnolia Ave, around 6:00 a.m. Community watch teams confirmed that ICE agents kidnapped one person from the grocery store’s parking lot.
[Friday. April 3rd. Day 302.]
- Grand Terrace: On Vivienda Ave and Maple Ave, around 10:45 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the neighborhood. According to community watchers, at least three people were taken.
- San Juan Capistrano: On Paseo Adelanto and Del Obispo St, around 3:15 p.m. Marked and identified Border Patrol agents in four vehicles were seen conducting a raid in the area. Three people were taken in total over roughly 45 minutes. They took one person on Paso Adelanto and Del Obispo, one person near the Ecology Center on 32701 Alipaz St, and then one more person on La Zanja St.
- Bell: On Atlantic Ave and Florence Ave, around 9:10 p.m. An ICE vehicle was seen parked at a CVS.
[Saturday. April 4th. Day 303.]
- Santa Maria: At the Santa Barbara County North Jail on 2301 Black Rd, around 7:55 a.m. ICE vehicles were seen in the parking lot.
[Sunday. April 5. Day 304.]
- Corona: At the Circle City Center on 365 N Main St, around 6:10 a.m. ICE agents were seen taking one person from the area.
- San Bernardino: On Del Rosa and Baseline, around 7:30 a.m. According to community watch teams, ICE agents took several men. No report of the exact number of people.
[Monday. April 6. Day 305.]
- Lake Forest: On El Toro and Trabuco, around 6:51 a.m. A known ICE vehicle was seen driving around the area.
- Newbury Park: At an ISAP Office, around 7:15 a.m. A confirmed ICE vehicle was seen in the parking lot.
- Santa Barbara: At the County Jail on 4436 Calle Real, around 8:55 a.m. ICE agents were present at the jail waiting for releases. 805 Rapid Response confirmed at least one person was taken after their discharge from the jail.
- Oxnard: On H St, around 5:59 a.m. ICE agents were seen chasing two individuals. There was no confirmation if they were taken.
- Rialto: On San Bernardino Ave and Sycamore Ave, around 6:30 a.m. Five masked ICE agents in three separate vehicles surrounded an individual’s car in a parking lot.
- Long Beach: In a parking lot on the Long Beach Waterfront Trail by the Queen Mary bridge. Earlier this morning, a resident confronted two federal agents who were driving a vehicle with a fake plate and a vehicle with no backplate. The two men refused to identify the agency they work for, simply saying “nah” when asked whether they were with DHS or HSI. While the resident recorded the inside of their vehicles, an agent says, “Keep looking, though. Good luck.”
- Glendale: On La Crescenta and Montrose Ave , around 8:10 a.m. Community watchers confirmed that ICE agents kidnapped one person.
- San Diego: On 1309 Rigel St, around 11:55 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the area. No one was detained.
- San Diego: At an apartment complex on 4210 Spring St. A community watcher was recording as several ICE vehicles were seen in the parking lot.
- Del Mar: In front of the El Pueblo Mexican Food restaurant on 2673 Via de la Valle, around 1:50 p.m. ICE agents were seen kidnapping a man. He was taken down to the floor and apprehended on the pavement.
- La Habra: On Cypress St between Erna Ave and Grave Ave, around 10:00 a.m. Community watchers confirmed ICE vehicles were in the area.
- San Luis Obispo: County Jail, 1585 Kansas Ave, 1:00 p.m. 805 Rapid Response confirmed one person taken.
- Santa Ana: In Santa on 34 Civic Center Plaza. One person, named Juan, was taken while at his check-in and deported the same day to Tijuana. He’s been here for decades and leaves behind a teen son.
AT L.A. TACO
- Who Is L.A.’s Hero Posting Up These Anti-ICE Parking Signs?
- This sign-maker uses the city’s own "uniform" to fix what he sees as a broken system with professional-grade materials. In a city where bureaucracy moves at a glacial pace, a new wave of activists has decided that if the government won't act, its citizens will.
IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS
- Tuan Van Bui, a 55-year-old Vietnamese man, is now the 15th death in ICE detention this year, 22nd total. He passed away at the Miami Correctional Facility located in Indiana. He was found unresponsive, and his cause of death is under investigation.
- 03/31/26 - A California mother reunited with her daughter as the mother was arrested at a Green Card appointment in downtown Sacramento and was deported to Mexico the next day via sacramentobee.
- 04/02/26 - Federal grand just in New Mexico indicts border agent for allegedly assaulting a handcuffed detainee via ice_out_ofla.
- 04/02/26 - Unmasking of Trump’s paramilitary agents from BORTAC and BORSTAR via wired.
- 04/02/26 - BORTAC and BORSTAR are engaged in theatrical uses of force that litter newscasts and social media feeds via wired.
- 04/02/26 - 2-year-old boy Kaleth and his mother have been released from Dilley to the west coast and are safe and receiving medical attention via lidiaterrazasnews.
- 04/02/26 - More than two-thirds of people arrested by ICE in Minnesota Surge had no criminal records, new data reveals via The Intercept
- 04/02/26 - A federal judge rules that the Border Patrol again broke the rules in California immigration sweeps via calmatters.
- Trump administration has sent 6,000 Cubans to Mexico, federal court says