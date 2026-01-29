We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.
RAIDS
Wednesday, January 28th. Day 236.
- Alhambra: On Monterey St. Federal agents kidnapped a gardener whose truck was left behind with equipment still in the bed.
- Camarillo: Yesterday at the St. John’s Hospital on 2309 Antonio Ave, around 8:00 p.m. ICE Agents were seen transferring someone from the ICE field office on 321 Cortez Circle to the hospital.
- Boyle Heights: 2nd St and Mott St, 9:45 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped a man at the intersection.
- Boyle Heights: On Michigan Ave and Evergreen Ave, 9:35 a.m. A well-known local produce vendor was kidnapped, and his truck was left behind in the street.
- Boyle Heights: On Matthews St and Cesar Chavez Ave, around 12:30 p.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped a man off private property in an apartment complex.
- Boyle Heights: At the Food4less on 1st St and Saratoga St, around 1:36 p.m. Border Patrol agents chased a man down the street.
- Boyle Heights: Cesar Chavez and Soto,,
- Chinatown: On Main St and Leroy St, 9:30 a.m. Footage from a resident shows Border Patrol agents kidnapping a man. This was right around the block of an elementary school.
- Costa Mesa: On Harbor Blvd and Wilson St. around 8:00 a.m. Local ICE agents kidnapped one person, confirmed by community watch teams who communicated with L.A. TACO.
- City Terrace: City Terrace Dr. and N. Hazard Ave 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. Pupusa Vendors were reportedly taken by CBP.
- Cypress Park: At the Home Depot on 2055 N Figueroa Ave, around 11:12 a.m. A Border Patrol vehicle was seen in the parking lot, and later leaving East from Figueroa.
- Echo Park: On 1411 Echo Park Ave, around 11:37 a.m. Border Patrol agents were driving around Echo Park.
- El Monte: At the Courthouse on 11234 East Valley Blvd, around 10:50 a.m. Local ICE agents kidnapped at least one man from just outside the court. They remained in the area where local community watchers from the city continued to observe them, and eventually stopped and were harassed by an agent.
- Encinitas: On Manchester Ave underneath the 5-E freeway, around 9:30 a.m. Community watchers verified an ICE vehicle in the area.
- East Los Angeles: Outside of the Mexicana Tires Auto Service on 5216 E Olympic Blvd, around 9:48 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped a man who was just outside of the auto shop.
- East Los Angeles: On Olympic Blvd and Atlantic Blvd, between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. Roughly four Border Patrol agents kidnapped a young man.
- East Los Angeles: King Taco, 12:40 p.m. ICE activity in Boyle Heights posted by community watchers.
- East Los Angeles: On Whittier Blvd and Arizona Ave, around 12:00 p.m. Federal agents are kidnapping someone near the bus stop. Second video shows the initial interaction.
- East Los Angeles: Whittier Blvd and Downey Rd, around 12:50 p.m. Video shows Border Patrol agents taking a flower vendor near Calvary Cemetery.
- El Sereno: On Soto St and Huntington Dr, around 11:30 a.m. Community watchers spotted a Border Patrol vehicle in the area.
- El Sereno: On Eastern Ave and Templeton St, around 11:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents were in the area.
- El Sereno: On Huntington Dr around 11:40 a.m. Community watchers legally observed and documented a Border Patrol vehicle driving around the neighborhood.
- Filipinotown: On Belmont Ave and Court St, around 7:25 a.m. Local FBI and ICE vehicles crowded a vehicle on the street. Federal agents surrounded the vehicle. Another angle shows an interaction between ICE agents and a resident who displays a peace sign. Nobody was kidnapped.
- Jurupa Valley: On Marlatt St and 60th, around 7:20 a.m. Local ICE agents were photographed stopping a vehicle. We are unsure if anyone was taken.
- Jurupa Valley: On Dodd St and 54th St, around 8:30 a.m. At least five ICE vehicles were seen in the area. We are unsure if anyone was taken.
- Koreatown: On Vermont Ave and 8th St. Residents documented Border Patrol interacting with legal observers in the middle of the street.
- Lincoln Heights: On Ave 24 and N Broadway, 12:13 p.m. Witnesses state federal agents approached construction workers and were active in the area.
- Lincoln Heights: On 1001 N Mission Rd, around 10:05 a.m. Community watchers verified that at least one person was kidnapped.
- Los Angeles: In Westlake on 8th St and Alvarado St, around 10:40 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped three vendors.
- Los Angeles: At the Ramona Gardens Projects near 2830 Lancaster Ave, around 10:20 a.m. Three federal agents aggressively kidnapped an individual.
- Los Angeles: On Saint Louis St and E Cesar Chavez Ave, around 1:50 p.m. A local ICE agent was seen parked across the street from the Guisados restaurant.
- Los Angeles: At the Guatemalan Consulate on 1975 Riverside Dr, around 12:49 p.m. Border Patrol agents attempted to kidnap people, but community watchers were able to keep people safe.
- Los Angeles: On Figueroa St and Cesar Chavez Ave. Video shows Border Patrol agents questioning a pedestrian on the sidewalk. We are unsure if he was taken.
- Los Angeles: Washington Blvd and San Pedro St, 12:05 p.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped a man.
- Long Beach: At the Home Depot on 3290 Atlantic Ave, around 8:40 a.m. Community watchers documented a known Border Patrol vehicle in the parking lot.
- Montebello: On Pomona Blvd and Garfield Ave. Yesterday, flowers were left behind by a familiar flower vendor who was reportedly detained.
- National City: At the Walmart on 1200 Highland Ave. A community watcher discovered a local ICE agent scouting in the parking lot.
- National City: At Kimball Park on 148 E 12th St. Federal agents were seen kidnapping a man from the parking lot.
- Oxnard: In an undisclosed area, around 7:10 a.m. Community watchers legally observed local ICE agents roaming the streets of the city.
- Oxnard: On Cuesta Del Mar Dr, around 5:30 a.m. A local ICE vehicle was seen in the area.
- Pismo Beach: At the All American Cafe on 1053 Price St, around 8:00 a.m. Community watchers noted that ICE vehicles were in the parking lot. We are unsure if they were getting breakfast, or there to question people.
- Rialto: In an undisclosed neighborhood. An abandoned vehicle with gardening tools left behind was believed to be the work of local ICE agents.
- Santa Barbara: On Hustash Rd and Voluntario St, 6:45 a.m. Community watchers spotted ICE vehicles in the area.
- Santa Barbara: In the Eastside, around 8:13 a.m. Video footage shows Santa Barbara police assisting local ICE agents in the area as community watchers legally observe. Federal agent seen in an earlier video spraying community watcher in the face and brandishing a night stick as a way to direct traffic.
- San Bernardino: At the Courthouse on Arrow Ave and 3rd St, around 12:48 p.m. ICE agents were circling the courthouse attempting to take a family for several hours in the morning. The family was able to get home safely thanks to community assistance.
- Van Nuys: On Sherman Way and Louise Ave. Border Patrol agents were seen in the area.
- Vista: On Avenida De La Plaza. Community watchers confirmed that two people were taken.
- Woodland Hills: At the Shirley Apartments on Shirley Ave, 7:30 a.m. Community
IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS
- El Sereno Night Market canceled tonight's event due to all the ICE activity in the area. If you want to still support and purchase produce contact them directly.
- Shirley Raines of ‘Beauty 2 the Streetz’ dies at 58.