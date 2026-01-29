Skip to Content
DAILY MEMO: Border Patrol and ICE Raid Almost 20 L.A. Communities, Almost 30 Total in SoCal in Record Numbers

Today, ICE and Border Patrol set a new daily record, surpassing their previous daily average of about 30 reports with nearly 50 incidents. There was a time when 25-40 was the total number of incidents I’d report for a whole week; they just did that in one day.

8:56 PM PST on January 28, 2026

We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information. 

RAIDS

Wednesday, January 28th. Day 236.

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

  •  El Sereno Night Market canceled tonight's event due to all the ICE activity in the area. If you want to still support and purchase produce contact them directly. 
  • Shirley Raines of ‘Beauty 2 the Streetz’ dies at 58.

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

