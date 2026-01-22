We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.

[The following covers raids from Saturday, January 17th through Wednesday, January 21st. ]

This morning, Federal agents continued their spree of shooting at cars in an attempt to detain someone, this time in Willowbrook between Watts and Compton. As most news outlets jumped on it and covered it, we were able to add a couple more details that were missed. First, the shooting happened less than a block from a jr. high, and second, a young girl was dragged from the scene by masked border patrol men while a witness observed her being punched as she was forced into a vehicle. Early reports state no one was hit, but there is a vehicle that crashed, airbags were deployed, and DHS claims an agent was hurt in the incident without any details provided.

The escalation continues in Southern California, and while we’re not facing 3,000 agents like Minnesota, we are still being relentlessly hit by daily raids, to the point that we at L.A. Taco are having trouble keeping up. Several people, we at L.A. Taco knows personally, from vendors to family, were targeted in the last several days, some are now in the hands of ICE.

We also learned that we now have a 6th confirmed death in ICE detention this year. This is the third one at El Paso in less than two months, and ICE is alleging it was another suicide. His name was Victor Manuel Diaz; he was 36.

Meanwhile, here in Southern California, CBP continued its strategy of neighborhood-focused cluster raids, while ICE targeted areas around its local field offices in Ventura, San Bernardino, and Santa Ana. On Saturday, CBP focused its efforts in the Torrance, Gardena, and Carson areas. Then they heavily targeted Anaheim on Sunday. We saw them in La Puente, Baldwin Park, Ontario, and Pomona areas on Monday. And they went back to the OC yesterday, targeting the Westminster area.

Border Patrol targeted gardeners heavily, more than we’ve usually seen before, grabbing and tackling them while they were blowing strip mall parking lots and mowing lawns in residential neighborhoods.

There were also incidents in Carlsbad, Thousand Oaks, San Bernardino, and Compton, among others, in the last few days, likely ICE activity. We’ll have it all listed on LATACO.COM once we’ve verified everything.

We’re still collecting information on more than 80 reported incidents from Saturday through today. But here are a few I’ll mention you may not have already heard of. Before that, one thing we want to point out is a new trend we’re seeing: agents targeting neighborhoods around schools during early-morning drop-off hours and sometimes after school.

On Saturday, they took someone I knew, someone I wrote about before the raids when I focused on food. They took Jesus Mendoza of Cachanilla Burritos. He used to work construction until he had a bad fall, breaking his neck, collar bone, and a couple of ribs. He can’t lift anything heavy anymore, so he wakes up every day at 3:30 am with his wife, who has chronic arthritis, to make about 80 burritos a day to sell on the street. It’s the only income they have to support their two young daughters. He is now in ICE custody. I’ll have his GoFundMe link in my own IG link in bio.

in Placentia, they grabbed a gardener who was working with his young son. The agents later dropped off the son after realizing the minor was a U.S. citizen.

On Monday, in El Monte, a man chased by border patrol suffered severe head injuries. The fire department came by, and he was taken away by ambulance. We don’t have any further details at the moment.

I also received a couple of reports of agents drawing their weapons on observers this weekend and today, although those incidents weren’t captured on video.

We also saw four observers harassed, detained, and hospitalized by ICE and/or CBP. In one instance, CBP called CHP whose officer was recorded giving a community member a hard time, offering different explanations for they were being pulled over and looking for reasons to ticket her, including a missing front license plate, something the Border Patrol’s car was also missing.

In another incident, a young man was arrested by ICE for trying to help out a gardener who was being detained. He is currently in Santa Ana Police custody at Dyre court. We also have a report that another observer was hospitalized after a confrontation with agents during a kidnapping at a Target parking lot in Santa Ana. They were followed by ICE to the hospital.

And another observer was violently shoved and roughed up by agents at a recycling center.

But one thing we’re seeing in common with Minnesota is how much more frustrated and aggressive agents are becoming against observers and responders, as well as with people they are detaining, as we saw in the shooting this morning. Bovino stated this week that responders in Minnesota are much more organized, and their effective communication with each other is causing problems for CBP and ICE to run their operations. Organized community watch teams work.

RAIDS

Saturday, January 17th. Day 225

Sunday, January 18th. Day 226.

Monday, January 19th, Day 227.

Tuesday, January 20th, Day 228.

Wednesday, January 21st, Day 229.

At least two incidents of federal agent activity occurred in Escondido, today.

Escondido: Another masked agent and two unmarked vehicles were seen in the parking lot on North Broadway and West Washington Boulevard, in video footage reviewed by L.A. TACO.

One of the unmarked vehicles with the license plate 9HED083, was seen during federal immigration activity at a Wal-mart in National City, a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent can be seen standing in front of the vehicle, according to a video posted by @officialarturoo , shared with L.A. TACO by @moralresistance , who tracks federal immigration license plates

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

Garfield and Roosevelt High Schools join walkouts protesting ICE.