Memo Torres breaks down immigration raids and related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
Tuesday. December 16th. It’s day 193.
RAIDS
[Friday. December 12th.]
- San Diego: On 3652 Ocean View Blvd, around 6:30 a.m. ICE agents attempted to stop a man in a white truck. However, they gave up after community watch teams were seen alerting the community.
- Anaheim: At an apartment complex on Lincoln and Magnolia, around 8:10 a.m. Local law enforcement and HSI were observed in the complex parking lot. We are unsure if anyone was taken.
- San Bernardino: In front of a Planet Fitness on Highland and Sterling, around 8:38 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped an individual, leaving their vehicle behind.
- Santa Maria: At the North Branch Jail on 2301 Black Rd, around 9:07 a.m. An ICE vehicle was seen in the parking lot.
- Chula Vista: At a worksite on Luzon Ln, around 9:30 a.m. Several Border Patrol agents were seen on video, a community watch member stated they had taken at least one person.
[Saturday. December 13th.]
- Corona: On Grand and 6th, around 7:40 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped a man at the intersection who was walking to work.
- Corona: On Sheridian and 5th, around 9:00 a.m. HSI and ICE agents kidnapped a man who was walking back to his home.
- Corona: On Main and Grand, one possible kidnapping.
- Fontana: On Slover and Sierra, around 3:40 p.m. Federal agents stopped a man who filmed the interaction with the agents who allegedly beat him. He was ultimately let go after proving his citizenship.
[Sunday. December 14th.]
- Montclair: On Ramona and Holt, around 7:46 a.m. A known ICE vehicle was seen in a parking lot at this intersection.
- Pomona: On 9th and Kadota, around 7:55 a.m.
- Montclair: On Canoga, near Ramona, around 8:05 a.m. Community watch teams verified one kidnapping.
- Rancho Cucamonga: On Rochester and Foothill, around 10:00 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped three men from their work truck.
[Monday. December 15th.]
- Palmdale: On Rancho Vista and 20th St E, around 7:50 a.m. An HSI agent stopped a vehicle and was seen questioning a construction worker about his status.
- Upland: On Foothill and Mountain, around 6:58 a.m. ICE and HSI were seen kidnapping two men near the Farmer’s Boys.
- San Clemente: Between Berri Brothers and Ralph’s on Pacific Coast Hwy and El Camino Real, around 6:30 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.
- Oxnard: On Glaciers Ave, around 6:59 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the area, but were pressured out of the neighborhood by community watch teams.
- Upland: 23rd and San Antonio, around 8:25 a.m. Community watch teams verified federal agent presence in the area.
- Pala/Fallbrook: On the 76 E between Rice Canyon and Horse Ranch Creek, around 8:24 a.m. Border Patrol agents set up a checkpoint on the highway.
- San Bernardino: On G and Baseline, around 8:37 a.m. ICE agents stopped a man who was on his bike and forced him into their vehicle.
- Rancho Cucamonga: At the Home Depot around Rochester and Foothill, around 9:30 a.m.
- Santa Ana: In front of the Edward B Cole Sr Academy on 333 E Walnut, around 10:20 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen.
- San Bernardino: At the Courthouse on 2nd and Arrow, around 10:36 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped one person from the parking lot.
- Victorville: Near the Victor Valley High School on 16500 Mojave Dr. HSI agents were seen questioning a man. We are unsure if they were taken.
- Carson: At the Home Depot on Sepulveda and Main, around 11:00 a.m. Federal agents kidnapped one person.
- San Diego: Near the Civic Theater on 1100 Third Ave, around 11:15 a.m. Community watch teams spotted an ICE vehicle driving in the area. At least two agents were later seen downtown near an Albertson’s, chasing a man on Market and 14th, where a community watcher pressured him out. We are unsure if the man was taken.
- Santa Ana: At El Salvador park, 1825 W Civic Center Dr, around 12:20 p.m. Two agents were seen questioning a man at the park about his status. He was let go.
- San Bernardino: On Glasgow and Pacific, around 1:08 p.m. Video footage shows ICE agents in the residential area. We are unsure if anyone was taken.
- San Bernardino: On Bobbett and Baseline, around 1:26 p.m. Community watch teams verified the presence of ICE in the area.
- San Bernardino: At Frank’s Burgers on Baseline and G St, around 2:00 p.m. An ICE vehicle was observed in the restaurant's drive-thru purchasing food.
[Tuesday. December 16th.]
- San Bernardino: On Olive and Arrowhead, around 8:00 a.m. Federal agents were seen kidnapping one man.
- Ojai: In Miners Oaks, on Luna Ave, around 6:40 a.m. ICE agents were seen kidnapping one person using a blue Nissan Murano and a gray Ford Explorer. Rapid Responders confirmed another individual was kidnapped in the city. However, we are unsure if it was connected to the same location.
- San Luis Obispo: In Downtown SLO on Santa Rosa, around 9:28 a.m. Four ICE vehicles were seen circling the area.
- Camarillo: At the ICE Field Office at 123 Cortez Cir. Rapid responders confirmed that one person was kidnapped outside of the field office.
- Encanto: Border Patrol was seen questioning an individual. We are unsure of the time and address; all we have is a photo.
- Hollywood: On Carlton and Bronson, around 8:10 a.m. HSI Agents were on-site at what appears to be a targeted investigation. They were seen heading back to their cars around 9:40 a.m.
- Palmdale: On Palmdale and 6th, around 7:02 a.m. ICE agents were seen in front of a store. We are not sure if anyone was taken.
- Palmdale: On 52nd and E Ave S, around 9:00 a.m. Masked agents stopped a vehicle to question a man and ultimately took him.
- Lancaster: At the Home Depot on W Ave J and 20th St, around 11:00 a.m. ICE agents were seen questioning a man. We are unsure if anyone was taken.
- Lancaster: Near a McDonald’s on 25th and Ave S, around 7:30 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped one person.
- Lancaster: On Ave I and 16th, around 12:20 p.m. ICE agents were seen stopping vehicles at the intersection. We are unsure if anyone was taken during this.
- Lancaster: At the Sheriff's Station on 501 W Lancaster Ave. ICE agents were seen using the parking lot to process people whom they had kidnapped.
- Rancho Cucamonga: At the courthouse on Foothill and Haven, around 10:00 a.m. An ICE vehicle was seen in the parking lot. Three additional vehicles were confirmed by 10:40 a.m. At 11:28 a.m., ICE abducted one person outside in the parking lot. At 11:57 a.m. ICE kidnapped one more person inside the courthouse.
- Ontario: On Euclid and Philadelphia. Border Patrol agents were seen kidnapping a landscaper.
- San Bernardino: At the Home Depot on 21st and Lincoln, around 10:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents from Terminal Island were seen kidnapping at least five people.
- San Bernardino: On Muscupiabe and Highland, around 10:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen in the area.
- San Diego: Downtown on Front St. Community watch members legally observed and recorded unmasked agents who were staging and masking up before driving off.
- San Diego: Downtown near a parking structure at 110 W A St. A community watch member legally observed and documented as agents, including ICE, a Detention Officer, and other personnel, who were transferring at least three individuals they kidnapped from their green card interviews into transit vehicles.
- Rialto: At the Home Depot on Foothill and Linden, around 11:30 a.m. Sighting.
- Huntington Beach: Near the HB Propane on Gothard and Ernest, around 8:10 a.m. ICE agents from the Santa Ana federal building kidnapped one person.
- Ontario: On Francis and Vineyard, around 11:45 a.m. Border Patrol agents forced a man into their vehicle.
- Bloomington: On Marygold and Alder, around 12:12 p.m. Border Patrol was seen questioning vendors at the corner of the intersection. We are unsure if anyone was taken.
- Fontana: Near Jurupa and Citrus, around 1:10 p.m., Border Patrol agents kidnapped someone’s grandfather. Their grandchild legally documented the interaction with the agents after he was already placed in the vehicle. They are heard refusing to provide information on which facility they’ll be transferred to.
- Fontana: On Baseline and Alder. Community watch teams confirmed the kidnapping of a gardener.
- Fontana: On Mango and Foothill, around 12:30 p.m., Border Patrol agents were seen racially profiling and questioning the same people twice in two separate sightings, having to let them go.
- Rialto: Near the Cardenas market on Foothill and Riverside, around 1:20 p.m. Border Patrol agents from Terminal Island were chasing a man on foot in a parking lot with their vehicle. They then collided into him and sent the man rolling onto the floor. Instead of seeking medical attention for the man, several more Border Patrol agents crowded the man, handcuffed him, forced him up and forced him into their vehicle.
- Ventura: At the Ventura County Government Center, on 800 S Victoria Ave, around 11:00 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped at least one person.
- Huntington Beach: Near HB Propane on Gothard and Ernest, around 8:10 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped one person.
IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS
If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.