DAILY MEMO: Federal Agents Ram Truck Into Fleeing Man Before Abducting Him

Border Patrol is back after a week break.

7:40 PM PST on December 16, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down immigration raids and related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Tuesday. December 16th. It’s day 193.

RAIDS

[Friday. December 12th.]

  • San Diego: On 3652 Ocean View Blvd, around 6:30 a.m. ICE agents attempted to stop a man in a white truck. However, they gave up after community watch teams were seen alerting the community.
  • Anaheim: At an apartment complex on Lincoln and Magnolia, around 8:10 a.m. Local law enforcement and HSI were observed in the complex parking lot. We are unsure if anyone was taken.
  • San Bernardino: In front of a Planet Fitness on Highland and Sterling, around 8:38 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped an individual, leaving their vehicle behind.
  • Santa Maria: At the North Branch Jail on 2301 Black Rd, around 9:07 a.m. An ICE vehicle was seen in the parking lot.
  • Chula Vista: At a worksite on Luzon Ln, around 9:30 a.m. Several Border Patrol agents were seen on video, a community watch member stated they had taken at least one person.

[Saturday. December 13th.]

  • Corona: On Grand and 6th, around 7:40 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped a man at the intersection who was walking to work.
  • Corona: On Sheridian and 5th, around 9:00 a.m. HSI and ICE agents kidnapped a man who was walking back to his home.
  • Corona: On Main and Grand, one possible kidnapping.
  • Fontana: On Slover and Sierra, around 3:40 p.m. Federal agents stopped a man who filmed the interaction with the agents who allegedly beat him. He was ultimately let go after proving his citizenship.

[Sunday. December 14th.]

  • Montclair: On Ramona and Holt, around 7:46 a.m. A known ICE vehicle was seen in a parking lot at this intersection.
  • Pomona: On 9th and Kadota, around 7:55 a.m.
  • Montclair: On Canoga, near Ramona, around 8:05 a.m. Community watch teams verified one kidnapping.
  • Rancho Cucamonga: On Rochester and Foothill, around 10:00 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped three men from their work truck.

[Monday. December 15th.]

[Tuesday. December 16th.]

  • San Bernardino: On Olive and Arrowhead, around 8:00 a.m. Federal agents were seen kidnapping one man. 
  • Ojai: In Miners Oaks, on Luna Ave, around 6:40 a.m. ICE agents were seen kidnapping one person using a blue Nissan Murano and a gray Ford Explorer. Rapid Responders confirmed another individual was kidnapped in the city. However, we are unsure if it was connected to the same location.
  • San Luis Obispo: In Downtown SLO on Santa Rosa, around 9:28 a.m. Four ICE vehicles were seen circling the area.
  • Camarillo: At the ICE Field Office at 123 Cortez Cir. Rapid responders confirmed that one person was kidnapped outside of the field office.
  • Encanto: Border Patrol was seen questioning an individual. We are unsure of the time and address; all we have is a photo.
  • Hollywood: On Carlton and Bronson, around 8:10 a.m. HSI Agents were on-site at what appears to be a targeted investigation. They were seen heading back to their cars around 9:40 a.m.
  • Palmdale: On Palmdale and 6th, around 7:02 a.m. ICE agents were seen in front of a store. We are not sure if anyone was taken.
  • Palmdale: On 52nd and E Ave S, around 9:00 a.m. Masked agents stopped a vehicle to question a man and ultimately took him.
  • Lancaster: At the Home Depot on W Ave J and 20th St, around 11:00 a.m. ICE agents were seen questioning a man. We are unsure if anyone was taken.
  • Lancaster: Near a McDonald’s on 25th and Ave S, around 7:30 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped one person.
  • Lancaster: On Ave I and 16th, around 12:20 p.m. ICE agents were seen stopping vehicles at the intersection. We are unsure if anyone was taken during this.
  • Lancaster: At the Sheriff's Station on 501 W Lancaster Ave. ICE agents were seen using the parking lot to process people whom they had kidnapped.
  • Rancho Cucamonga:  At the courthouse on Foothill and Haven, around 10:00 a.m. An ICE vehicle was seen in the parking lot. Three additional vehicles were confirmed by 10:40 a.m. At 11:28 a.m., ICE abducted one person outside in the parking lot. At 11:57 a.m. ICE kidnapped one more person inside the courthouse.
  • Ontario: On Euclid and Philadelphia. Border Patrol agents were seen kidnapping a landscaper. 
  • San Bernardino: At the Home Depot on 21st and Lincoln, around 10:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents from Terminal Island were seen kidnapping at least five people.
  • San Bernardino: On Muscupiabe and Highland, around 10:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen in the area.
  • San Diego: Downtown on Front St. Community watch members legally observed and recorded unmasked agents who were staging and masking up before driving off.
  • San Diego: Downtown near a parking structure at 110 W A St. A community watch member legally observed and documented as agents, including ICE, a Detention Officer, and other personnel, who were transferring at least three individuals they kidnapped from their green card interviews into transit vehicles.
  • Rialto: At the Home Depot on Foothill and Linden, around 11:30 a.m. Sighting.
  • Huntington Beach: Near the HB Propane on Gothard and Ernest, around 8:10 a.m. ICE agents from the Santa Ana federal building kidnapped one person.
  • Ontario: On Francis and Vineyard, around 11:45 a.m. Border Patrol agents forced a man into their vehicle.
  • Bloomington: On Marygold and Alder, around 12:12 p.m. Border Patrol was seen questioning vendors at the corner of the intersection. We are unsure if anyone was taken.
  • Fontana: Near Jurupa and Citrus, around 1:10 p.m., Border Patrol agents kidnapped someone’s grandfather. Their grandchild legally documented the interaction with the agents after he was already placed in the vehicle. They are heard refusing to provide information on which facility they’ll be transferred to.
  • Fontana: On Baseline and Alder. Community watch teams confirmed the kidnapping of a gardener.
  • Fontana: On Mango and Foothill, around 12:30 p.m., Border Patrol agents were seen racially profiling and questioning the same people twice in two separate sightings, having to let them go.
  • Rialto: Near the Cardenas market on Foothill and Riverside, around 1:20 p.m. Border Patrol agents from Terminal Island were chasing a man on foot in a parking lot with their vehicle. They then collided into him and sent the man rolling onto the floor. Instead of seeking medical attention for the man, several more Border Patrol agents crowded the man, handcuffed him, forced him up and forced him into their vehicle.
  • Ventura: At the Ventura County Government Center, on 800 S Victoria Ave, around 11:00 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped at least one person. 
  • Huntington Beach: Near HB Propane on Gothard and Ernest, around 8:10 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped one person.

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

