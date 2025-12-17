Memo Torres breaks down immigration raids and related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Tuesday. December 16th. It’s day 193.

[Friday. December 12th.]

Chula Vista: At a worksite on Luzon Ln, around 9:30 a.m. Several Border Patrol agents were seen on video, a community watch member stated they had taken at least one person.

Santa Maria: At the North Branch Jail on 2301 Black Rd, around 9:07 a.m. An ICE vehicle was seen in the parking lot.

Anaheim: At an apartment complex on Lincoln and Magnolia, around 8:10 a.m. Local law enforcement and HSI were observed in the complex parking lot. We are unsure if anyone was taken.

[Saturday. December 13th.]

Fontana: On Slover and Sierra, around 3:40 p.m. Federal agents stopped a man who filmed the interaction with the agents who allegedly beat him. He was ultimately let go after proving his citizenship.

Corona: On Main and Grand, one possible kidnapping.

[Sunday. December 14th.]

Montclair: On Canoga, near Ramona, around 8:05 a.m. Community watch teams verified one kidnapping.

Pomona: On 9th and Kadota, around 7:55 a.m.

Montclair: On Ramona and Holt, around 7:46 a.m. A known ICE vehicle was seen in a parking lot at this intersection.

[Monday. December 15th.]

Santa Ana: At El Salvador park, 1825 W Civic Center Dr, around 12:20 p.m. Two agents were seen questioning a man at the park about his status. He was let go.

Victorville: Near the Victor Valley High School on 16500 Mojave Dr. HSI agents were seen questioning a man. We are unsure if they were taken.

Santa Ana: In front of the Edward B Cole Sr Academy on 333 E Walnut, around 10:20 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen.

Rancho Cucamonga: At the Home Depot around Rochester and Foothill, around 9:30 a.m.

Palmdale: On Rancho Vista and 20th St E, around 7:50 a.m. An HSI agent stopped a vehicle and was seen questioning a construction worker about his status.

[Tuesday. December 16th.]

Camarillo: At the ICE Field Office at 123 Cortez Cir. Rapid responders confirmed that one person was kidnapped outside of the field office.

Encanto: Border Patrol was seen questioning an individual. We are unsure of the time and address; all we have is a photo.

Hollywood: HSI Agents were on-site at what appears to be a targeted investigation. They were seen heading back to their cars around 9:40 a.m. On Carlton and Bronson, around 8:10 a.m. HSI Agents were on-site at what appears to be a targeted investigation. They were seen heading back to their cars around 9:40 a.m.

Lancaster: At the Home Depot on W Ave J and 20th St, around 11:00 a.m. ICE agents were seen questioning a man. We are unsure if anyone was taken.

Lancaster: On Ave I and 16th, around 12:20 p.m. ICE agents were seen stopping vehicles at the intersection. We are unsure if anyone was taken during this.

Lancaster: At the Sheriff's Station on 501 W Lancaster Ave . ICE agents were seen using the parking lot to process people whom they had kidnapped.

Rancho Cucamonga: At the courthouse on Foothill and Haven, around 10:00 a.m. An ICE vehicle was seen in the parking lot. Three additional vehicles were confirmed by 10:40 a.m. At 11:28 a.m., ICE abducted one person outside in the parking lot. At 11:57 a.m. ICE kidnapped one more person inside the courthouse.

Ontario: On Euclid and Philadelphia. Border Patrol agents were seen kidnapping a landscaper.

San Bernardino: At the Home Depot on 21st and Lincoln, around 10:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents from Terminal Island were seen kidnapping at least five people.

San Diego: Downtown on Front St. Community watch members legally observed and recorded unmasked agents who were staging and masking up before driving off.

San Diego: Downtown near a parking structure at 110 W A St . A community watch member legally observed and documented as agents, including ICE, a Detention Officer, and other personnel, who were transferring at least three individuals they kidnapped from their green card interviews into transit vehicles.

Rialto: At the Home Depot on Foothill and Linden, around 11:30 a.m. Sighting.

Huntington Beach: Near the HB Propane on Gothard and Ernest, around 8:10 a.m. ICE agents from the Santa Ana federal building kidnapped one person.

Ontario: On Francis and Vineyard, around 11:45 a.m. Border Patrol agents forced a man into their vehicle.

Bloomington: On Marygold and Alder, around 12:12 p.m. Border Patrol was seen questioning vendors at the corner of the intersection. We are unsure if anyone was taken.

Fontana: Near Jurupa and Citrus, around 1:10 p.m. , Border Patrol agents kidnapped someone’s grandfather. Their grandchild legally documented the interaction with the agents after he was already placed in the vehicle. They are heard refusing to provide information on which facility they’ll be transferred to.

Fontana: On Baseline and Alder. Community watch teams confirmed the kidnapping of a gardener.

Fontana: On Mango and Foothill, around 12:30 p.m. , Border Patrol agents were seen racially profiling and questioning the same people twice in two separate sightings, having to let them go.

Rialto: Near the Cardenas market on Foothill and Riverside, around 1:20 p.m. Border Patrol agents from Terminal Island were chasing a man on foot in a parking lot with their vehicle. They then collided into him and sent the man rolling onto the floor. Instead of seeking medical attention for the man, several more Border Patrol agents crowded the man, handcuffed him, forced him up and forced him into their vehicle.

Ventura: At the Ventura County Government Center, on 800 S Victoria Ave, around 11:00 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped at least one person.