News

Daily Memo: Agents In Pico Rivera Smash Another Car’s Window, Take One

Plus, ICE in Camarillo, Paramount, and Chino Hills.

8:57 PM PDT on September 25, 2025

Screenshot via @officialarturoo/Instagram.

Screenshot via @officialarturoo/Instagram.

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Thursday, September 25th. It’s day 110 of the ICE siege of Los Angeles.

Shout-out to the California Community Foundation for sponsoring this column and video series. CCF’s L.A. Neighbors Support Fund provides aid to families affected by immigration raids.

TODAY'S ICE RAIDS

  • Pico Rivera: On Olympic Boulevard and Tobias Avenue, at 6:00 AM, there was a reported kidnapping. Agents broke the window of a male’s vehicle, and he was taken. A neighbor photographed the event.
  • Ventura: On Ventura Avenue, 6:30 AM: VcDefensa followed a known ICE vehicle and chased it back to Camarillo.
  • Pomona: At the Pomona Swapmeet at 6:39 a.m., federal officers were spotted, but no kidnappings occurred. Several agents were seen staging, and a community watch team followed them as they drove away.
  • Pomona/Montclair: On Pipeline Avenue and Grand Street at 6:45 AM. One kidnapping reported. Community watch members saw ICE at this cross street; several agents crowded in on a male, who they eventually took.
  • Pico Rivera: Behind the Superior Market at 7:30 AM, ICE was seen with local law enforcement. A Chevy shown in the video was confirmed to have a fake plate.
  • Pomona: On Garey Street and Mission Boulevard at 8:25 AM, masked men were seen driving around in a white Dodge. 
  • Westlake Village: At the Townsgate Village Glen at 8:40 AM, there was one Kidnapping. An individual is seen handcuffed by a masked agent.
  • Compton: On Atlantic Boulevard and San Vicente Boulevard at 9:00 AM: Seen at the corner of the street, no kidnappings confirmed.
  • Pomona: At the PEOC Day Labor Center at 9:16 AM, there were three kidnappings. Masked agents pulled up outside of a day labor center. A male was kidnapped, while two more ran away. They were later seen getting caught up by ICE and were taken. Two pet dogs were left behind.
  • Paramount: At the Royal Image, 8116 Rosecrans, at 9:35 AM, a joint operation with ICE was conducted, with at least 30 community watch members present to document. It lasted a couple of hours. People were detained and handcuffed, but ultimately no one was kidnapped.
  • Chino Hills: At a carwash at 3430 Grand Avenue, 11:00 AM: 5 kidnappings. Masked agents arrive and are seen hauling one of the carwash workers into a vehicle. Five were confirmed to have been taken by the @ic4ij (Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice).
  • San Diego: At Lincoln High School at 1:15 PM, agents were seen questioning someone inside their vehicle with the door open, just outside the high school.
  • San Bernardino: On Baseline and Medical Center Drive, at the 7-11, at 12:02 PM, there were no kidnappings. Agents stopped day laborers who were eventually let go. You can see two people standing over a male in an orange shirt who is sitting on the sidewalk.
  • Paramount: At 12:03 PM, a community watch member spotted an ICE vehicle with a cold plate on Somerset Boulevard.

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

