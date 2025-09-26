Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
Thursday, September 25th. It’s day 110 of the ICE siege of Los Angeles.
Shout-out to the California Community Foundation for sponsoring this column and video series. CCF’s L.A. Neighbors Support Fund provides aid to families affected by immigration raids.
TODAY'S ICE RAIDS
- Pico Rivera: On Olympic Boulevard and Tobias Avenue, at 6:00 AM, there was a reported kidnapping. Agents broke the window of a male’s vehicle, and he was taken. A neighbor photographed the event.
- Ventura: On Ventura Avenue, 6:30 AM: VcDefensa followed a known ICE vehicle and chased it back to Camarillo.
- Pomona: At the Pomona Swapmeet at 6:39 a.m., federal officers were spotted, but no kidnappings occurred. Several agents were seen staging, and a community watch team followed them as they drove away.
- Pomona/Montclair: On Pipeline Avenue and Grand Street at 6:45 AM. One kidnapping reported. Community watch members saw ICE at this cross street; several agents crowded in on a male, who they eventually took.
- Pico Rivera: Behind the Superior Market at 7:30 AM, ICE was seen with local law enforcement. A Chevy shown in the video was confirmed to have a fake plate.
- Pomona: On Garey Street and Mission Boulevard at 8:25 AM, masked men were seen driving around in a white Dodge.
- Westlake Village: At the Townsgate Village Glen at 8:40 AM, there was one Kidnapping. An individual is seen handcuffed by a masked agent.
- Compton: On Atlantic Boulevard and San Vicente Boulevard at 9:00 AM: Seen at the corner of the street, no kidnappings confirmed.
- Pomona: At the PEOC Day Labor Center at 9:16 AM, there were three kidnappings. Masked agents pulled up outside of a day labor center. A male was kidnapped, while two more ran away. They were later seen getting caught up by ICE and were taken. Two pet dogs were left behind.
- Paramount: At the Royal Image, 8116 Rosecrans, at 9:35 AM, a joint operation with ICE was conducted, with at least 30 community watch members present to document. It lasted a couple of hours. People were detained and handcuffed, but ultimately no one was kidnapped.
- Chino Hills: At a carwash at 3430 Grand Avenue, 11:00 AM: 5 kidnappings. Masked agents arrive and are seen hauling one of the carwash workers into a vehicle. Five were confirmed to have been taken by the @ic4ij (Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice).
- San Diego: At Lincoln High School at 1:15 PM, agents were seen questioning someone inside their vehicle with the door open, just outside the high school.
- San Bernardino: On Baseline and Medical Center Drive, at the 7-11, at 12:02 PM, there were no kidnappings. Agents stopped day laborers who were eventually let go. You can see two people standing over a male in an orange shirt who is sitting on the sidewalk.
- Paramount: At 12:03 PM, a community watch member spotted an ICE vehicle with a cold plate on Somerset Boulevard.
