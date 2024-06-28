Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
We want you to become a member!
Food

What To Eat This Weekend In L.A.: Colombian ‘Super Arepas,’ See’s Candy x McConnell’s Ice Cream, and Uni Toast With Jalapeno Marmalade

Also, Colombian hamburgers, a vintage European truck slinging burgers, Hawaiian pizza pupusas, and cannabis that will melt in your brain, not in your hand.

11:40 AM PDT on June 28, 2024

A piece of toast topped with uni and caviar

Uni toast with jalapeno marmalade at Umi by Eden. Photo via Umi by Eden.

We had to take last week off from writing this newsletter to embrace an ascetic lifestyle deep in the woods, following a particular gluttonous  TACO MADNESS festival. 

But we're back today with an unholy banquet of bacon pupusas, ice cream laden with California's classic centurion candy, fry-stuffed gryos, uni toast with jalapeno marmalade, and more as spied by our deputy editor Hadley Tomicki.

Buen provecho!!

NORTH HOLLYWOOD

A pork gyro stuffed with fries.
A pork gyro stuffed with fries at L.A. Greek Food. Photo via L.A. Greek Food/Instagram.

L.A. Greek Food is a new truck posting up in North Hollywood, wrapped in a Santorini dream of blue roofs and bluer sea. Gyros stuffed with pork or chicken, tomato, onion, yogurt, and fries are their main thing, along with Greek salad, feta cheese dip, and sweet crepes containing strawberries and Nutella, and savory crepes with chicken or pork and fries, as well as one with ham, salami, turkey, and bacon. 

5157 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood, CA 91601

CITYWIDE

Four flavors of ice cream from the partnership of See's Candy and McConnell's Fine Ice Creams, with candy sticking out
Four flavors of ice cream from the partnership of See's Candy and McConnell's Fine Ice Creams. Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.

Two classic California confectioners are melding into four indulgent flavors of ice cream as Santa Barbara's McConnell's Fine Ice Creams is partnering with L.A.'s 102-year-old See's Candies, beginning today.

You'll find McConnell's R.R. Lochhead vanilla bean studded with See's "California Brittle," coffee with See's dark-and-milk chocolate-coated molasses honeycomb wafers and chocolate swirls, chocolate with See's Polar Bear Paws (caramel and salt-roasted peanuts covered in white chocolate), and banana cream with See's famous Toffee-ettes, available in McConnell's scoop shops (where See's chocolate sprinkles are also offered as toppings) and in pints, available online

317 South Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90013; 12073 Ventura Pl. Studio City, CA 91604; 15209 Palisades Village Ln. Los Angeles, CA 90272; 1456 Third Street Promenade Santa Monica, CA 90401

SAWTELLE

Three taqueros at a West L.A. taco stand. Two in cowboy hats.
The team at Taqueria Chaoz. Photo via Taqueria Chaoz/Instagram.

Taqueria Chaoz is now serving West L.A.'s Sawtelle neighborhood, setting up at night on Santa Monica Boulevard to make tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and mulitas with your choices of asada, al pastor, suadero, lengua, cabeza, buche and pollo.

11400-11426 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90025

EAST HOLLYWOOD

A plate of four pupusas on a table next to curtido and red salsa.
Pupusas at L.A. Pupusa House. Photo via L.A. Pupusa House/Instagram.

L.A. Pupusa House, which comes from the former owner of Koreatown's El Rinconcito Salvadoreño, has a new address after opening in East Hollywood. 

The concept has a menu of "crazy pupusas," including ones inspired by asada tacos, pepperoni and Hawaiian pizzas, and one laced with bacon and cheese, in addition to traditional pupusas and Salvadoran antojitos and breakfasts.

4814 Melrose Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90029

BEVERLY GROVE

Four stuffed brioche sandos with smoked salmon, eggplant, and bacon and cheese.
Sandos at Blessed Bread. Photo via Blessed Bread.

A vintage European Citroen H 1971 truck is now parking a few steps from Alfred Coffee on Melrose Place. This is Blessed Bread, a new stuffed sando concept hinging on daily baked, proprietary brioche. It comes from Liana Kazaryan, founder of the international superfood chain Avobar.

Among the sandwiches, you'll find those with smoked chorizo-and-scrambled eggs, chocolate ganache-peanut butter-and-banana, pastrami with pickles, spicy sauce, and caramelized onions, and one known as the Avoholic with guacamole and jalapenos.

8428 Melrose Pl. Los Angeles, CA 90069

DOWNTOWN

A Colombian hamburger with egg and cheese poking out.
Hamburguesas de la casa at Encaletao's Food Flavors. Photo via Encaletao's Food Flavors/Instagram.

Encaletao's Food Flavors, a new Colombian fast food truck, is open in Downtown. The menu includes a build-your-own "super arepa" packed with sausage, shredded beef, shredded chicken, chorizo, bacon, egg, avocado, and cheese, plus various forms of salchipapas, burgers on pan artesanal, sandwiches, hot dogs, ceviche de chicharron, and specials like picada and carne a la plancha.

4 pm -12 am, 924 Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90012    

GLENDALE

A bowl of red snapper sashimi with kumquat-and-panna cotta creme fraiche
Red snapper sashimi with kumquat-and-panna cotta creme fraiche at Umi by Eden. Photo via Umi by Eden.

Umi By Eden is open in Gardena from the owners of Eden on Brand, where the Japanese sushi and seafood concept takes up the whole first floor. The restaurant is helmed by Michelin-starred chefs Kirk Sandel and Hoon Kang, whose menu includes red snapper sashimi with kumquat-and-panna cotta creme fraiche, wagyu tartare sushi with truffle vinaigrette, halibut sashimi with leche de tigre, albacore sushi with red kosho, baked crab handrolls, lemon cut rolls, and uni toast with jalapeno marmalade.

214 N. Brand Blvd. 1st Floor, Glendale, CA 91203

L.A. DISPENSARIES

Three colorful women eating Kanha Minis cannabis edibles from glasses.
Kanha Minis in action, photo via Kanha.

Award-winning cannabis brand Kanha has a new line of fast-acting edibles in hard-shell coated mini chocolates. Kanha Minis come in three varieties: Float with a a 2:1 ratio of indica THC and CBG; Fly, which is infused with a little green tea; and Groove, with a 2:1 ratio of hybrid THC and CBC. 25 chocolates in each pack, at 4mg each and made with rich Belgian chocolate and all-natural, pesticide-free ingredients. 

Will melt in your brain, not in your hand...  

Available at select L.A. dispensaries.

D.M. FOR DELIVERY

Pork shanks from Don Chamorron
Pork shanks from Don Chamorron

**We also wish to draw attention to Don Chamorron. No sooner did we write about his new Michoacan-style restaurant a couple of weeks ago than we received unfortunate word that a fire at a neighboring business has shuttered it. Please take a second to visit his GoFundMe and if not possible to help with a donation, you can still order its delicious pork shanks over DM.

Share the taco:

Hadley Tomicki

One of L.A. TACO's co-founders, Hadley Tomicki is a critic and journalist whose work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine, and many other places.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Food

X’Tiosu Kitchen, Boyle Heights’ Beloved Lebanese-Oaxacan Restaurant, Is In Danger of Closing

X’Tiosu Kitchen has been fusing cultures and supporting neighbors in Boyle Heights since 2017, but recent economic struggles have shifted its story of triumph and dream-chasing to one of hardship and struggle.

June 27, 2024
Taco Members Only

Should L.A. Landlords Be Required to Provide Air-Conditioning to All Renters?

Air conditioning saves lives, while also speeding up the deadly heating of our planet. Should it still be a fundamental right for renters just like how heaters are required?

June 26, 2024
We want you to become a member!

Support L.A. TACO

Street Vending

Street Vendors Hold Out Hope For Edin Enamorado, Preparing For Trial As Six Other Activists Take Plea Deals

Enamorado supporters worry about how much time he might face and whether or not he could be deported, seeing as he is undocumented. 

June 25, 2024
Profiles

Meet the L.A. Influencer Who Is Trying to Get Famous By Never Tipping at Restaurants and Bars

The anonymous account posts how much money he has saved in two weeks of refusing to tip, sometimes on bills as high as $389 and on a meal at Republique. Is he just cheap? Proving a point? Or just being a dick? Surprisingly, the admin spoke with us.

June 25, 2024
See all posts