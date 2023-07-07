Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
Log In
Featured

New City Controller Report Finds Over $70 Million in Unspent City Funds

More than $70 million dollars in city funding has gone unspent for years, and in some cases more than a decade, according to a new report from the Los Angeles City Controller.

3:29 PM PDT on July 7, 2023

Grand Park by Lexis-Olivier Ray for L.A. TACO.

    More than $70 million dollars in city funding has gone unspent for years, and in some cases more than a decade, according to a new report from the Los Angeles City Controller.

    Out of more than 600 special funds, the controller's office discovered that over 200 special funds "have had no activity for at least two years." And more than 60 special funds "haven't been touched" in more than a decade.

    Here's a brief overview of the report:

    The controller's office recommends that roughly $50 million from those special funds should be spent on "the purposes for which the funds were collected," including $10 million for homelessness and housing.

    The report offers "detailed proposals" for how the money could be spent and calls on city departments "to submit expenditure plans for putting these idle funds to work," according to a press release from the city controller's office.

    In a statement, City Controller Kenneth Mejia said, "Our commitment to transparency and accountability impels us to continually press for maximizing the impact of public resources. Prudent reserves are vital for long-term fiscal sustainability. Yet letting funds sit in obscure accounts for years at a time shortchanges the people of Los Angeles at a time when they are insisting on greater responsiveness from their City government."

    Read the full report here.

    Thanks for reading!

    Register or log in to continue.

    See all subscription options.
    Lexis-Olivier Ray@ShotOn35mm

    Lexis-Olivier Ray is a housing, justice and culture reporter for L.A. TACO.

    Read More:

    Stay in touch

    Sign up for our free newsletter

    More from L.A. TACO

    Downey

    Downey Man Arrested For Allegedly Strangling Tijuana Sex Worker to Death at Hong Kong Gentlemen’s Club in Zona Norte

    Bryant Rivera, 30, was arrested around 5:30 A.M. Thursday on one count of femicide at Hotel Cascadas filed against him in the state of Baja California, authorities said. A detention hearing is scheduled Monday in Los Angeles, at which federal prosecutors will ask a judge to keep Rivera behind bars during extradition proceedings.

    July 7, 2023
    Featured

    The Six Best Cemitas Poblanas and Where to Find Them In Los Angeles

    Named after the type of bread they are made from—an oversized sesame bun—a cemita is like the torta's cousin. It comes stacked high with milanesa, pápalo, quesillo, avocado, chipotle, and pickled jalapeño. Here's where to find the best from East L.A. to The Valley.

    July 7, 2023
    Featured

    Unhoused Residents Displaced During Heatwave Ahead of Councilmember Bob Blumenfield’s ‘Fireworks Extravaganza’ in The Valley

    “The specific location of this encampment is feet away from where the fireworks will be launched and directly under where shells of those fireworks can come down...regardless of if they are housed or unhoused,” the Communications Director for Councilmember Bob Blumenfield’s office said in a statement.

    July 6, 2023
    Food

    Spot Check! Where to Find Atlanta-Style ‘Pot Roast Fries,’ Braised Brisket Arepas, And a Fine-Dining Taco Tuesday

    Then there's the matter of the smoked duck and manchego croquettes at this Korean-Venezuelan pop-up and One Dope Pizza. Here are the latest things to try around L.A.

    July 6, 2023
    See all posts