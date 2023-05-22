Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
Log In
News

Headlines: 10 Killed, 9 Wounded At Racing Event South of Ensenada

Gunmen attacked a group of participants in Baja California's off-road racing event known as "Chacanillazo," while they were parked on the side of a highway.

10:13 AM PDT on May 22, 2023

Utility Terrain Vehicles lined up for the 2023 Cachanillazo car rally in Baja California, photo: Cachanillazo_Oficial/Instagram

By
L.A. TACO

    Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look at it closely.

    —10 people were murdered and nine wounded just south of Ensenada in Baja California, Mexico, on Sunday when gunmen attacked a group of participants in an off-road racing event known as "Chacanillazo," who were parked on the side of a highway. Unconfirmed reports place the attack in the town of San Vicente. [El País]

    —The NAACP issued a travel advisory for the state of Florida, warning people of color that its governor is "hostile" to communities of color. In a written statement, the 114-year-old civil rights organization stated, “Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals... Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color.” The advisory follows days after LULAC – the League of United Latin American Citizens – issued its own travel advisory for Florida due to the governor's forthcoming new immigration law. [CNN]

    Exposition Park: A woman in her early twenties and her male companion were killed on Sunday morning when a driver slammed into their car as they were leaving a burger restaurant. The driver then proceeded to flee the scene on foot as witnesses to the fatal crash followed him, helping lead to his arrest. [KTLA]

    —A seven-point opinion on why L.A.'s newly debuted "La Sombrita" bus stop shade reflects everything wrong with trying to get something done in this country, especially when it comes to transportation. [Better Cities]

    —The mayor of Anaheim is inviting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to The L.A. Angels of Anaheim's Pride Night after the pinche Dodgers disinvited the LGBTQ+ nonprofit to its own Pride Night due to political pressure. [ABC/Twitter]

    Pasadena: The Rose Bowl was evacuated on Saturday night during the Cruel World Festival, right in the middle of Iggy Pop's set, due to a surprise thunderstorm. The music festival itself was postponed until further notice as tens of thousands of attendees left through emergency exits. [KABC]

    Downtown: Video captured from an upper floor of a Jewelry District building shows a group of teens punching, kicking, and stomping a man and vandalizing his pickup truck on Hill Street. Among varying stories from witnesses, the teens may have allegedly been riding bikes in the middle of the street when the man honked or drove aggressively at them, or the driver may have hit one of the teens and fled before they caught up with him and pulled him out. As bystanders tried to intervene to protect the man, including one with what looks something like a belt, he was eventually able to get away and drive off. [CBS]

    Gardena: A man was discovered with gunshot wounds in his crashed Toyota Carolla on Sunday night and later died at the hospital. Homicide investigators believe he was fired upon by four or five individuals who were standing on Chadron Avenue, after which he crashed into several parked vehicles. [CBS]

    L.A. TACO
    L.A. TACO

    Read More:

    Stay in touch

    Sign up for our free newsletter

    More from L.A. TACO

    Food

    Two Restaurants To Try In L.A.’s Little Bangladesh

    “Food is a big habit of ours, where we just can't change and have American burgers on a daily basis,” says Johnny Islam, the pioneer behind this neighborhood's first Bengali restaurant.

    Andrew Watman
    and
    ANDREW WATMAN is a Food & Drink Writer based in LA. He writes on topics anywhere from the best bubble teas to cool, new restaurants. When he's not eating ramen, you can find him on the tennis court, the yoga mat, or playing with his cat, Mochi.
    May 22, 2023
    Education

    Principal At East L.A. Performing Arts Magnet Place On Leave, Accused of Creating “Hostile” Environment

    John Edwards Estoesta, who was principal for less than a year at ELAPA, was accused of dismissing racist, homophobic, and transphobic remarks made by students as well as making sexist remarks and inappropriate gestures towards female students.

    May 22, 2023
    Los Angeles

    LAPD Confirms Posting “No Stopping” Signs To Prevent Upcoming Lowrider Cruise in Highland Park

    "Most LAPD live outside of L.A. County so they should not talk about the neighborhood,” a local social media account wrote. “These are responsible adults with some high end expensive classic cars that require years of time and money.”

    Lexis-Olivier Ray
    May 19, 2023
    Food

    A Westside Tradition of Friday Fish & Chips Thrives at 35-Year-Old Teddy’s Cafe on Pico

    When you walk into Teddy's, you'll find older folks Delgado knows by name sitting next to construction workers taking a break from adding new developments to their rapidly changing neighborhood.

    Memo Torres
    May 19, 2023
    Elysian Park

    Headlines: “Brawl” at Dodger Stadium Leaves One Fan Knocked Unconscious

    Following Tuesday night's game against the Twins, a man in a white Clayton Kershaw jersey was knocked out by a man in a black Dodgers jersey.

    L.A. TACO
    May 19, 2023
    See all posts