—10 people were murdered and nine wounded just south of Ensenada in Baja California, Mexico, on Sunday when gunmen attacked a group of participants in an off-road racing event known as "Chacanillazo," who were parked on the side of a highway. Unconfirmed reports place the attack in the town of San Vicente. [El País]

—The NAACP issued a travel advisory for the state of Florida, warning people of color that its governor is "hostile" to communities of color. In a written statement, the 114-year-old civil rights organization stated, “Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals... Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color.” The advisory follows days after LULAC – the League of United Latin American Citizens – issued its own travel advisory for Florida due to the governor's forthcoming new immigration law. [CNN]

—Exposition Park: A woman in her early twenties and her male companion were killed on Sunday morning when a driver slammed into their car as they were leaving a burger restaurant. The driver then proceeded to flee the scene on foot as witnesses to the fatal crash followed him, helping lead to his arrest. [KTLA]

—A seven-point opinion on why L.A.'s newly debuted "La Sombrita" bus stop shade reflects everything wrong with trying to get something done in this country, especially when it comes to transportation. [Better Cities]

—The mayor of Anaheim is inviting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to The L.A. Angels of Anaheim's Pride Night after the pinche Dodgers disinvited the LGBTQ+ nonprofit to its own Pride Night due to political pressure. [ABC/Twitter]

—Pasadena: The Rose Bowl was evacuated on Saturday night during the Cruel World Festival, right in the middle of Iggy Pop's set, due to a surprise thunderstorm. The music festival itself was postponed until further notice as tens of thousands of attendees left through emergency exits. [KABC]

—Downtown: Video captured from an upper floor of a Jewelry District building shows a group of teens punching, kicking, and stomping a man and vandalizing his pickup truck on Hill Street. Among varying stories from witnesses, the teens may have allegedly been riding bikes in the middle of the street when the man honked or drove aggressively at them, or the driver may have hit one of the teens and fled before they caught up with him and pulled him out. As bystanders tried to intervene to protect the man, including one with what looks something like a belt, he was eventually able to get away and drive off. [CBS]

—Gardena: A man was discovered with gunshot wounds in his crashed Toyota Carolla on Sunday night and later died at the hospital. Homicide investigators believe he was fired upon by four or five individuals who were standing on Chadron Avenue, after which he crashed into several parked vehicles. [CBS]