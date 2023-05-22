Headlines: 10 Killed, 9 Wounded At Racing Event South of Ensenada
Gunmen attacked a group of participants in Baja California's off-road racing event known as "Chacanillazo," while they were parked on the side of a highway.
More from L.A. TACO
Two Restaurants To Try In L.A.’s Little Bangladesh
“Food is a big habit of ours, where we just can't change and have American burgers on a daily basis,” says Johnny Islam, the pioneer behind this neighborhood's first Bengali restaurant.
Principal At East L.A. Performing Arts Magnet Place On Leave, Accused of Creating “Hostile” Environment
John Edwards Estoesta, who was principal for less than a year at ELAPA, was accused of dismissing racist, homophobic, and transphobic remarks made by students as well as making sexist remarks and inappropriate gestures towards female students.
LAPD Confirms Posting “No Stopping” Signs To Prevent Upcoming Lowrider Cruise in Highland Park
"Most LAPD live outside of L.A. County so they should not talk about the neighborhood,” a local social media account wrote. “These are responsible adults with some high end expensive classic cars that require years of time and money.”
A Westside Tradition of Friday Fish & Chips Thrives at 35-Year-Old Teddy’s Cafe on Pico
When you walk into Teddy's, you'll find older folks Delgado knows by name sitting next to construction workers taking a break from adding new developments to their rapidly changing neighborhood.
Headlines: “Brawl” at Dodger Stadium Leaves One Fan Knocked Unconscious
Following Tuesday night's game against the Twins, a man in a white Clayton Kershaw jersey was knocked out by a man in a black Dodgers jersey.