Featured

You Showed Up 5,000 Deep On For L.A. TACO’s First Event at The Broad

And in the rain! Our small team got the chance to connect with the L.A. TACO community last Saturday at The Broad at our "Celebrate Community" event. These were our favorite moments.

1:18 PM PST on November 17, 2025

four men sit on a stage

Miguel, Patrick Martinez, and Memo Torres were in conversation on Saturday with The Broad’s Ed Patuto. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

L.A. TACO is immensely grateful for our members, the supportive individuals fueling our independent news efforts. Our small team got the chance to connect with the L.A. TACO community last Saturday at The Broad at our "Celebrate Community" event.

At a sold out panel, Grammy-winning singer Miguel, renowned artist Patrick Martinez, and our very own Memo Torres discussed how art and journalism can be forms of resistance within marginalized communities. (Over 2,000 of you even attended through our livestream.)

Free posters of Martinez's neon art piece called "Immigration Is Natural" were printed for museumgoers. The event lasted from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Diego Fuego, DJ Fondo, Marvelouz, and Deejay A.Z. mixed vibrant sets the entire time.

a family is at an L.A. TACO merch table
L.A. TACO's merch booth was a hub for staff and members. Photo by Erwin Recinos.
a museum worker folds a poster
The Broad provided free prints of Patrick Martinez's art piece called "Migration Is Natural" to attendees. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.
a man holds a poster that says "La Migracion Es Natural."
Artist Patrick Martinez holds a print of his piece "Immigration Is Natural." Photo by Erwin Recinos.
three men pose together
The featured panelists, Memo Torres, Miguel, and Patrick Martinez, discussed the role that journalism, music, and art play in our communities. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.
Alejandra Cid, an assistant social media producer at L.A. TACO, attended the event with her family. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.
a colorful, metallic sculpture
Museumgoers visited the Broad's signature exhibits like Tulips by Jeff Koons. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.
a man holds a microphone
Miguel speaks to the crowd. Photo by Erwin Recinos.
Patrick Martinez addresses the crowd. Photo by Erwin Recinos.
a man DJs a set
Saturday's lineup featured mixes from DJ Fondo. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.
a woman with a pair of headphones mixes at a DJ set
Deejay A.Z. performed at Saturday's "Celebrating Community" event at The Broad. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.
a woman DJs at a DJ deck
DJ Marvelouz, a member of the Chulita Vinyl Club, performed at The Broad. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.
people in front of paintings at a gallery
The Jean-Michel Basquiat exhibit at The Broad. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

