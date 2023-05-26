Skip to Content
Headlines: O.C. Boxing Star Ryan Garcia Directs Homophobic Tweets at Target

The lightweight professional boxer, who is signed to Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions, called Target's promotion of pride-themed merchandise "demonic" in a Twitter post, among other things.

10:45 AM PDT on May 26, 2023

photo: Abhinav Bhardwaj/Unsplash

By
L.A. TACO

    Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look at it closely.

    —Ryan Garcia, one of boxing's most popular stars, went on a homophobic rant yesterday on social media. The lightweight professional boxer, who is signed to Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions, called Target's promotion of pride-themed merchandise "demonic" in a Twitter post. "Shame on target. They pulled that artwork in the kids section bc they seen nobody is falling for the demonic attack on the kids!!! They are innocent, I got kids and I’m not going to let that just be done. At least I’m not going to be quiet," Garcia said in a tweet. [Ryan Garcia/Twitter]

    West Adams: After receiving a 90-day notice to vacate, The Plant Chica spoke out on social media and started a GoFundMe to raise money to relocate. Now their landlord is reportedly willing to work with them so they can either be a part of the new development or buy the West Adams property where they're currently based. [LAT]

    A new UCLA study found that smoking cannabis is not associated with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, a serious lung condition typically caused by heavy tobacco use. [High Times/IG]

    Hollywood: The "Brady Bunch house" in Hollywood is for sale. The iconic property could be yours for a cool $5.5 million. According to a Zillow listing, the 5,100 square foot, five bed, five bath home "is the 2nd most photographed home in the USA after the White House.” [Zillow/Twitter]

    —Taco Bell could conceivably deplete the world's population of ingredients like cilantro given its enormous output, forcing the company to think hard about sustainability. [KCRW]

    Hollywood: A scathing report from Grub Street details allegations suggesting that chefs Liz Johnson and Will Aghajanian—the former couple behind Horses, one of L.A.'s most popular restaurants—not only accused each other of killing their cats, but that Aghajanian also made racist comments about Korean and Japanese food and served his employees worms from a fish carcass. [Grub Street]

    Arts District: Pizzanista is offering day-old $1 slices of pizza to help reduce food waste. [Pizzanista/IG]

    California: Many of California's parks and trails are closed this weekend due to flooding and winter storm damage. Here's a list of places to avoid. [LAT]

