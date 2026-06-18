Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO home
Log In
L.A. Taco Guides

The Best Tacos Around SoFi Stadium and Intuit Dome

There’s no shortage of taco shops, trucks, and stands in and around the Inglewood area. You can drive down Hawthorne Blvd between Century Blvd and the 105 freeway to find a dozen taco trucks competing for your attention.

2:02 PM PDT on June 18, 2026

Photos by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO

I always say the most exceptional tacos are the ones closest to you. That applies too if you’re one of the lucky few going to SoFi Stadium or Intuit Dome.

You could drive across the Greater Los Angeles Area and visit one of the spots on our L.A. Taco Best 69 Tacos list. Or if you’re from out of town and want to get the L.A. Taco experience, we’ve narrowed it down to these ten tacos you must try when visiting Sofi or Intuit. But more than likely, you want to quench your drunken appetite as soon as possible.

Good news…there’s no shortage of taco shops, trucks, and stands in and around the Inglewood area. You can drive down Hawthorne Blvd between Century Blvd and the 105 freeway to find a dozen taco trucks competing for your attention.

Here, we’ve narrowed it down to a select group of L.A. TACO-approved spots. From carnitas, birria, suadero, barbacoa, as well as good al pastor, we got you covered. There’s even a burrito in there worth mentioning, as well as other little tips. If you can't see the guide below, try clicking here.

Share the Taco:

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Events

Free Flautas and Fresh Beer: L.A. TACO’s Watch Party at Homage Brewing Today at 5 PM!

Indie journalism, some of the best cold beers in L.A., free crispy taquitos for members, and Mexico (or South Korea!) kicking the ball around for 90 minutes. Winner gets first place. Come cheer your team on.

June 18, 2026
Drink

I Went Inside Tanlines, L.A.’s New Bikini Coffeeshop

Tanlines presents itself as something transgressive—a bikini coffee shop in an industrial corner of Los Angeles. But after a few hours inside, the novelty wears off and something much stranger emerges: It's just a neighborhood café.

June 18, 2026
Taco Members Only

Do Protests Actually Work?

According to this researcher, no.

June 18, 2026
Sports

Soccer Fans React to World Cup Controversies 

"These are things that I think that should be free, so we can all come together and remember we're all human,” a fan told L.A. TACO in attendance at a watch party event in Exposition Park.

June 17, 2026
DAILY MEMO

Daily Memo: DHS Arrests Activists in Minneapolis As ICE Ramps Up Again Across Southern California

While the World Cup continues, please remember that many of the agents at the games are Federal Air Marshals, who are not tasked for immigration enforcement at the stadiums, they’re a part of Visible Intermodal Prevention and Response or VIPR, who are here as security against “potential acts of terrorism.” This also includes the U.S. Marshals who were also out there with marked vests.

June 17, 2026
Sports

Lessons and Reflections From Attending The Iran vs. New Zealand Game in L.A.

"In a world where forms of escapism become harder to find and maintain, how can fans reason their love of the game with the moral complications the World Cup has presented?"

June 16, 2026
See all posts