I always say the most exceptional tacos are the ones closest to you. That applies too if you’re one of the lucky few going to SoFi Stadium or Intuit Dome.

You could drive across the Greater Los Angeles Area and visit one of the spots on our L.A. Taco Best 69 Tacos list. Or if you’re from out of town and want to get the L.A. Taco experience, we’ve narrowed it down to these ten tacos you must try when visiting Sofi or Intuit. But more than likely, you want to quench your drunken appetite as soon as possible.

Good news…there’s no shortage of taco shops, trucks, and stands in and around the Inglewood area. You can drive down Hawthorne Blvd between Century Blvd and the 105 freeway to find a dozen taco trucks competing for your attention.

Here, we’ve narrowed it down to a select group of L.A. TACO-approved spots. From carnitas, birria, suadero, barbacoa, as well as good al pastor, we got you covered. There’s even a burrito in there worth mentioning, as well as other little tips. If you can't see the guide below, try clicking here.