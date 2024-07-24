Skip to Content
Open Thread: What’s The Best Live Show You’ve Ever Seen In L.A.?

Was your life changed by a Circle Jerks show at Blackie's? Chaka Khan dropping in on Snoop and Too Short at the Palladium? Dudamel with a special guest at Disney Hall? Chime in!

2:23 PM PDT on July 24, 2024

Hollywood Bowl, photo via
David_Hwang/Flickr Creative Commons

1Comments

Was it Prince at the Fabulous Forum on the Purple Rain Tour? Kendrick at the KIA Forum this summer? Why though?

Were Guns and Roses melting down before The Stones turned out at The Coliseum? The Beatles at Dodger Stadium? Hendrix at the Bowl? The last show the Ramones did in Los Angeles? Or Metallica's Summer Sanitarium show, where everyone missed System of a Down as the opener because they hadn't blown up yet?

Was your life changed by a Circle Jerks show at Blackie's? By watching Dead City Punx under a bridge? X at The Whiskey?

Chaka Khan dropping in on Snoop and Too Short at the Palladium? Dudamel with Silvana Estrada at Disney Hall? An Oi! show put on by Nacho Corrupted and Nothing Less Booking?

We'd love to live vicariously through your most fantastic musical memories. Tell us all about it our comments section down below.

