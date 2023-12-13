This L.A. Taquería Is Raising Funds After a Driver Crashed Into Restaurant and Fled the Scene
The celebrated taquería took home the “Best of Show” award at L.A. TACO's own Taco Madness in 2018, and has now set up a GoFundMe account for anyone wanting to help as they attempt to repair the damages.
