Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
Log In
News

Headlines: How Much Apartment Space Does $1,500 Get You In and Around Los Angeles?

RentCafe.Com, a nationwide apartment search website, has released a market insight report showing how much $1,500 gets you in square feet nationwide. In L.A. County, Palmdale will get you a whopping 701 square feet. While in the city of Los Angeles, $1,500 will only get you 423 square feet.

10:24 AM PDT on May 10, 2023

By
L.A. TACO

    Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely.

    —Los Angeles: RentCafe.Com, a nationwide apartment search website, has released a market insight report showing how much $1,500 gets you in square feet nationwide. The apartment space you can rent for a monthly budget of $1,500 was calculated using price per square foot derived from the average rents and average size of apartments by the city in multifamily properties of 50 or more units, using Yardi Matrix data. It turns out the place that will get you the most square foot for $1,500 is Wichita, Kansas, which will get you 1,379 square feet. On the other side of the spectrum is Manhattan, New York. In Los Angeles County, Palmdale will get you a whopping 701 square feet. While in the city of Los Angeles, $1,500 will only get you 423 square feet. [RentCafe]

    Westchester: A co-owner of Westchester's Cinco restaurant is suing TikTok creator Bryce Hall, alleging Hall and a few acquaintances bullied and abused him while dining at the restaurant. While pushing Hall and his friends to leave following a disagreement, Hernan Fernando alleges he was punched repeatedly and choked, as Hall yelled, "I'm from Bel Air and you're just a fat Mexican who works at a restaurant." [Patch]

    Hollywood: A dead body was found on Metro's Red Line in Hollywood last night. Foul play is not suspected and the LA County Coroner's Office removed the body from the scene. [NBC]

    Walnut Park: A knife-wielding suspect was arrested after a tense stand-off with authorities following a pursuit in South Los Angeles on Tuesday. After barricading himself inside of a van, the suspect hopped out holding two large knives while running on the sidewalk and swinging his body around wildly in different directions. Authorities shot him with non-lethal bullets and eventually apprehended him. [KTLA]

    —Despite widespread talk of people making an exodus out of California, a recent U.S. Census estimate showed more than 125,000 new residents came to California last year after an uptick in people moving to the U.S. from abroad. [CBS]

    Mar Vista: An unannounced sweep of a homeless encampment in Mar Vista this morning drew criticism for Mayor Karen Bass for giving people no place to go. "You can't use these tactics and call the program "voluntary." [Mar Vista Voice]

    —A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge Tuesday denied a motion for a new trial for rapper Tory Lanez, who was convicted of three felonies in December for shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet and wounding her. [LAT]

    —A profile on journalist Cerise Castle and her work exposing L.A.S.D. deputy gangs. [The Roundup News]

    —Spring DineLA ends this Friday, May 12, offering curated tasting menus at over 370 L.A. restaurants over different price points. [Discover LA]

    L.A. TACO
    L.A. TACO

    Stay in touch

    Sign up for our free newsletter

    More from L.A. TACO

    Long Beach

    Where I Eat in Long Beach After Being Out of Town

    From sourdough conchas you can't even find in Mexico to so many mom-and-pop-owned dank and delicious Cambodian noodles, to Mexican-inspired tiki and a Roman-style pizza that tastes as excellent as it does in Italy. This is Javier Cabral's Long Beach.

    May 10, 2023
    Los Angeles

    Spot Check! Kashmiri Duck Tacos in DTLA, Colombian Tamales Tolimenses in N. Hollywood, Chicano Burgers, and Free Edibles With Kogi Tacos

    Spot Check! Welcome to L.A. TACO’s column, where we bring you the latest and most exciting openings, pop-ups, finds, and food events around Los Angeles this week.

    May 9, 2023
    Downtown

    Our Favorite Scenes From TACO MADNESS 2023 (Photo Essay)

    Over 3,600 of you showed up hungry for tacos and a good time at our 14th annual live taco festival. The energy and excitement for hyperlocal journalism were palpable. You all sold us out and nearly every single one of our ten handpicked taquerías. Here are some of our favorite moments of the night.

    May 9, 2023
    Los Angeles

    Headlines: The Dodgers Have The Most Expensive Beer In Baseball

    Each fluid ounce of beer at Dodgers Stadium costs nearly a dollar—more than 30 cents more expensive than any other team—while an ounce of beer at the Marlins' stadium costs a third of the price, according to a report from USA Today.

    May 9, 2023
    Taco Madness

    Announcing TACO MADNESS 2023’s ‘Best in Show’ and Online Tournament Winners!

    After 64 taquerías in our online tournament and ten taquerías at our live event, meet your champions. It was a hard-fought win for both taquerías.

    May 9, 2023
    See all posts