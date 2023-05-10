Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely.

—Los Angeles: RentCafe.Com, a nationwide apartment search website, has released a market insight report showing how much $1,500 gets you in square feet nationwide. The apartment space you can rent for a monthly budget of $1,500 was calculated using price per square foot derived from the average rents and average size of apartments by the city in multifamily properties of 50 or more units, using Yardi Matrix data. It turns out the place that will get you the most square foot for $1,500 is Wichita, Kansas, which will get you 1,379 square feet. On the other side of the spectrum is Manhattan, New York. In Los Angeles County, Palmdale will get you a whopping 701 square feet. While in the city of Los Angeles, $1,500 will only get you 423 square feet. [RentCafe]

—Westchester: A co-owner of Westchester's Cinco restaurant is suing TikTok creator Bryce Hall, alleging Hall and a few acquaintances bullied and abused him while dining at the restaurant. While pushing Hall and his friends to leave following a disagreement, Hernan Fernando alleges he was punched repeatedly and choked, as Hall yelled, "I'm from Bel Air and you're just a fat Mexican who works at a restaurant." [Patch]

—Hollywood: A dead body was found on Metro's Red Line in Hollywood last night. Foul play is not suspected and the LA County Coroner's Office removed the body from the scene. [NBC]

—Walnut Park: A knife-wielding suspect was arrested after a tense stand-off with authorities following a pursuit in South Los Angeles on Tuesday. After barricading himself inside of a van, the suspect hopped out holding two large knives while running on the sidewalk and swinging his body around wildly in different directions. Authorities shot him with non-lethal bullets and eventually apprehended him. [KTLA]

—Despite widespread talk of people making an exodus out of California, a recent U.S. Census estimate showed more than 125,000 new residents came to California last year after an uptick in people moving to the U.S. from abroad. [CBS]

—Mar Vista: An unannounced sweep of a homeless encampment in Mar Vista this morning drew criticism for Mayor Karen Bass for giving people no place to go. "You can't use these tactics and call the program "voluntary." [Mar Vista Voice]

—A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge Tuesday denied a motion for a new trial for rapper Tory Lanez, who was convicted of three felonies in December for shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet and wounding her. [LAT]

—A profile on journalist Cerise Castle and her work exposing L.A.S.D. deputy gangs. [The Roundup News]

—Spring DineLA ends this Friday, May 12, offering curated tasting menus at over 370 L.A. restaurants over different price points. [Discover LA]