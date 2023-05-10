Headlines: How Much Apartment Space Does $1,500 Get You In and Around Los Angeles?
RentCafe.Com, a nationwide apartment search website, has released a market insight report showing how much $1,500 gets you in square feet nationwide. In L.A. County, Palmdale will get you a whopping 701 square feet. While in the city of Los Angeles, $1,500 will only get you 423 square feet.
