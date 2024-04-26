Skip to Content
Site News

An Update On Our Membership Drive: Some Bad News, and Good News

Some bad news, and some good news on our pledge to survive and stay sustainable.

2:07 PM PDT on April 26, 2024

    The bad news: L.A. TACO is still short 1,700 members in order to completely sustain itself into a certain future.

    The good news: You all have bought so many t-shirts, hats, tote bags, and other merchandise, along with making donations and buying premium memberships, that you've allowed us all to protect the jobs of our four formerly furloughed staff members for at least a few more months. Months in which we're going to do our best to keep adding to the membership and making it the best program in town, while trying to build the resources we need to make our journalism sustainable.

    We'd like to thank everyone in Los Angeles and across the world for showing up and supporting us, even when it was just a kind message. Every single word, every dollar, every offer, and every gesture meant everything to us, especially in our darkest days, by offering us optimism and love.

    With this amazing news, we are extending our membership drive to Saturday, June 15th, the new confirmed date for our postponed TACO MADNESS festival! We are working on a new Eventbrite page with all the details so stay tuned for a full announcement post

    We feel confident we can reach our goal of 5,000 members of L.A. TACO by that time and look forward to serving you and Los Angeles while we do it!

    Lexis-Olivier Ray has all the details below.

    If you haven't joined our street-level journalism revolution, here is the link.

    Thank you all so much.

