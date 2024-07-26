Skip to Content
What To Eat In L.A. This Weekend: Parisian Hot Dogs, Steak-Stuffed Eggrolls, and a New Nicaraguan Fritanga

Plus a beautiful shawarma sandwich in Sherman Oaks and a weekend-long celebration of a Chicano brewery in La Puente.

11:06 AM PDT on July 26, 2024

The Eiffel Tower hot dog at Mr. T. Photo via Mr. T.

HOLLYWOOD

The Champs Elysee hot dog with raclette cheese and a white wine shallot reduction from Mr. T and Pink's.
The Champs Elysee hot dog with raclette cheese and a white wine shallot reduction from Mr. T and Pink's. Photo via Mr. T.

French restaurant Mr. T is hooking up with Pink's Hot Dogs to celebrate the Paris Olympics, with four Parisian-inspired hot dogs this Saturday and Sunday only. 

The Pink's dogs in Pink's buns will be spruced up by Mr. T's chefs and include the Notre Dame with Bearnaise and pickled peppers. There's also Le Louvre, which takes its lead from beef Bourguignon, with a red wine reduction and a topping of Pink's chili and onion rings. Plus, the Champs Elysees with raclette cheese and a white wine shallot reduction. 

Cocktails include French martinis and French 75s, and there will be TVs will be showing the Games. Walk-ins only.

953 N. Sycamore Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90038

POMONA

Beef and chicken with plantains chips and rice
Beef and chicken with plantain chips and rice-and-beans at Fritanga Lagos y Volcanes. Photo via Fritanga Lagos y Volcanes/Instagram.

Fritanga Lagos y Volcanes is now open in Pomona for Nicaraguan cuisine. The signature here is vaho/baho, a medley of beef, yuca, green plantains, onions, and bell peppers cooked in a banana leaf. The stand also prepares big and meaty nacatamales, plus empanadas/patis, grilled beef, pork, and chicken, and enchiladas. 

For dessert, there are the sweet cheese crepes known as manuelitas, fried cheese-topped plantains, and bunuelos, along with Nicaraguan soft drinks.

Fri.-Sun., 1575 E. Holt Ave. Pomona, CA 91767 

SHERMAN OAKS

A beef shawarma sandwich at Sherman Oaks Shawarma
Beef shawarma sandwich at Sherman Oaks Shawarma. Photo via Sherman Oaks Shawarma.

A fire engine red trailer under the name of Sherman Oaks Shawarma is posting up daily in the San Fernando Valley with a tight menu of chicken and pork shawarma, available in wraps, sandwiches, and hummus-and-salad-strapped combo plates, with fries sold on the side.

4715 Van Nuys Blvd. Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 

BROADWAY-MANCHESTER 

Sliced steak on a rice bowl at Don Bachi
Steak rice bowl at Don Bachi. Photo via Don Bachi.

Don Bachi's food truck is now open in the Broadway-Manchester parking lot of an automotive shop, cooking Japanese food with the occasional American influence. 

Hibachi chicken, steak, and shrimp are grilled to order, then served in your choice of garlic noodles, fat egg-rolls, fried rice bowls, and the occasional gooey quesadilla. Orders are also available on DoorDash.

11310 S. Main St. Los Angeles, CA 90061

LA PUENTE

A pint of dark beer before four cans of beer from Feathered Serpent Brewery
Photo via Feathered Serpent Brewery.

Aurelio and Tania Ramirez's Feathered Serpent Brewery is holding its grand-opening celebration beginning today and stretching through the weekend in La Puente, with food vendors and live and DJ'd music on hand. 

The brewers, who plan to focus on community events and culture, mak a "Catching Up On Chisme" session IPA, Marigold Amber, Tio Rel's porter, and a blonde ale called "I Actually Like This Blonde," among other available on tap.

15834 Main St. La Puente, California 91744 

Hadley Tomicki

One of L.A. TACO's co-founders, Hadley Tomicki is a critic and journalist whose work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine, and many other places.

