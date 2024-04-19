SAN FERNANDO

Quesadillas chiapaneca. Photo via Antojitos Tacana.

First-rate Guatemalan cuisine can be found at Antojitos Tacaná in San Fernando. Your options include avocado (a curried stew of pork parts), churrasquito plates, lengthy quesadillas Chiapanecas, garnachas, banana leaf-wrapped tamales, hard-boiled egg-topped enchiladas, caldo de gallina, and more.

14705 Rinaldi St. San Fernando, CA 91340. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Line 236 - "Rinaldi/Laurel Canyon" or Bus Line 230 - "San Fernando Mission/Laurel Canyon."

WEST HOLLYWOOD

A Flaming Jim Morrison. Photo via Lucky Tiki.

The 1933 Group has revived Lucky Tiki, a long-lost Valley cocktail sensation in the heart of West Hollywood, close to the company's recently reanimated Tail O' the Pup. Reservations are now open for Wednesdays in May, so you can wade through its bamboo-and-rattan-clad halls, coconut fat-washed Old Fashioneds, and flaming "Ghost of Jim Morrisons" in hand. Get your password by hitting them on Instagram and plug it in here for a reservation and the address.

TARZANA

Shawarma pita. Photo via My Sandwich/Instagram.

A trompo by any other name would taste as sweet. Our very thoughts as we size up the endless angles of My Sandwich's shawarma, now spinning in Tarzana. The kosher spot serves customizable sandwiches with your choice of sauce, baguette, protein, and toppings, including "Mexican-style" pastrami, beef shoulder, salami, hot dogs, smoked turkey, and more. But we'll be coming back for this shawarma pita.

6030 Reseda Blvd. Tarzana, CA 91356. Closest Metro lines and stop: Metro G Line or Bus Line 240 - "Reseda Station."

SANTA MONICA

A double Trashburger. Photo via Trashburger.

Sloppy grace appears to be personified in the form of Trashburger, a new pop-up hanging outside of Offhand Wine Bar in Santa Monica on Friday evenings to serve the glippity-gloppity smashburgers you see above. They're made with American cheese, super thin onions, a self-proclaimed "trash sauce," and pickles from Grillo's on a brioche bun. They also offer potato salad and occasional specials like their Icelandic hot dogs. And hopefully, a ton of napkins.

5 P.M. to sellout, 3008 Santa Monica Blvd. Santa Monica, CA 90404. Closest Metro line and stop: Bus Line 4 - "Santa Monica/26th."

LONG BEACH

Photo via Geeko Chicken.

GeeKo brings Korean fried chicken to the L.B.C. In addition to wing flavors like sweet and spicy, honey soy garlic, and citrus spice, the family-owned business sells bulgogi burritos, rolled omelets with options like SPAM and enoki mushrooms, corn dumpling-topped tteokbokki rice cakes, gimbap, and daily specials like chicken enchiladas and spaghetti-and-meatballs. Find it inside of Champ's Deli.

3200 E. Willow St. Signal Hill, CA 90755. Closest transit lines and stop: Long Beach Transit Lines 102 and 104 - "Willow/Palm" or Long Beach Transit Lines 111 and 131 - "Willow/Redondo."

BOYLE HEIGHTS

Chicken shawarma burrito with fries. Photo via X'tiosu.

Boyle Heights' Arab-influenced Oaxacan restaurant X'tiosu asks, "Where is everyone," echoing a sentiment we're hearing from a lot of small L.A. restaurants these days. The business is known for its chorizo kebabs, chicken shawarma burritos, and falafel tacos. Consider a visit!

923 Forest Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90033. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Line 106 - "Wabash/Mott" or Bus Lines 251 and 605 - "Soto/Wabash."

HOLLYWOOD

Orange Glou Fair. Photo by Nina Scholl.

It's time to get your tickets for Orange Glou Fair, the country's first dedicated orange wine festival. Coming to Hollywood on April 27th, the festival will feature tastings of over 80 orange (a.k.a. skin contact) wines from across the states and the country of Georgia. $59 tickets for either session can be purchased here.

7225 W. Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90046. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Line 2 - "Sunset/Poinsettia", Bus Line 212 - "La Brea/Sunset", or Bus Line 217 - "Hollywood/Fuller."

BRENTWOOD

Chorizo bao, via Teleferic Barcelona

To celebrate St. Jordi Day, Brentwood's Catalonian Teleferic Barcelona is offering a special chorizo bao featuring a chorizo-cheese-and-honey-filled steamed bao from this Saturday, April 21 to April 28.

11930 San Vicente Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90049. Closest transit lines and stop: Santa Monica Big Blue Bus Lines 14 and 18 - "Montana/San Vicente."

EAST HOLLYWOOD

Metztli's 420 menu. Photo via Metztli.

Our friends at Metztli are reviving their 420 menu on Saturday, featuring their modern Mexican takes on the Munchwrap Supreme, "Animal-style" tostadas, chicken and churro waffles and other stoner classics at Melody from 5-11PM.

751 N. Virgil Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90029. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Line 10 - "Melrose/Virgil" or Bus Line 4 - "Santa Monica/Virgil."

SANTA MONICA

Michael's chef-owner Michael McCarty with crew. Photo via MIchael's.

If you're feeling celebratory and flush, Santa Monica legend Michael's is celebrating its 45th year this Sunday with a huge tasting party prepared by its kitchen alumni, a who's who of L.A. chef talent that includes Nancy Silverton, Jonathan Waxman, Miles Thompson, Brooke Williamson, Sang Yoon, and over 10 others fronting their own stations, including Michael's current chef Jōb Carder. $250 per ticket, with proceeds going to No Kid Hungry.



