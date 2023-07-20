Skip to Content
Spot Check: Turkish Breakfasts, Stacked Italian Sandwiches, and Weed-Infused Ice Cream Cones

The final bite of your ice cream cone is always the best. Especially now.

11:29 AM PDT on July 20, 2023

    Spot Check! Welcome to L.A. TACO's latest column, where we bring you the latest and most exciting openings, pop-ups, and food events around all of Los Angeles to check out.  

    Filet mignon and cheese pide at Alchemist

    We hear most promising things about the Turkish breakfasts offered at The Alchemist, a cafe and hookah bar located at Wilshire and Fairfax. Its menu spans both traditional Mediterranean dishes and more creative recipes, including shrimp pot pie, hummus with melted butter and pastrami, cigar borek, filet mignon pide, scrambled eggs with soujok, freshly baked gozleme, and a massive $55 Turkish breakfast spread.

    6258 Wilshire Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90048

    Acknowledging that the best part of an ice cream cone is the very final bit at the bottom, Gelato Canna Co. is offering "Last Bite," a waffle sugar cone coated with THC-infused milk chocolate caramel, strawberry chocolate, and cream white chocolate on the inside, widely available around Cali dispensaries, just in time for a heat wave.

    Hector's Hot Dogs photo: egutierrezjr/Instagram

    Looking for a juicy hot dog in Pomona? Of course, you are. Hector's your man, popping up every Saturday and Sunday evenings with Hector's Hot Dogs to grill everyone's franks wrapped in beef bacon and topped with grilled onions, jalapeños, and a variety of condiments inside of a soft bun. Please, Hector, don't hurt 'em.

    2055 S. Garey Ave. Pomona, CA 91766

    Tre Mani, a contemporary Roman-style deli from chef Travis Passerotti, is slanging stacked Italian sandwiches both on and from Jyan Issac Bread in Santa Monica and is also available via delivery. Your choices include eggplant with Calabrian chile, mint, and tomato; salami with pecorino, pea shoots, and berries; and mortadella with fennel, provolone, and salsa verde. All served on Issac's schiacciata flatbread. They're great.

    1620 Ocean Park Blvd. Santa Monica, CA 90405

    Speaking of Italian and ice cream, you better get your tickets now for September 2nd and 3rd's Gelato Festival World Masters in Hollywood. We don't want to hear you being sad later cuz' it's all super hot, and there are no more tickets. Everybody you love is in there, enjoying a culinary competition and dessert feast featuring expert gelato makers, live demos, tastings, workshops, and main-stage battles to crown winners in different categories. Tickets start at $15.

    September 2-3, 10 AM to 7 PM, Ovation Hollywood, corner of Hollywood Blvd. and Highland Ave.

    Celebrated Colombian restaurant Selva is celebrating its one-year anniversary in Long Beach, beginning next Wednesday with an all-day happy hour that finds $2 off Colombian beer and spirits. Here are the details on five days of planned fun.

    4137 E. Anaheim St. Long Beach, CA 90804

    Hadley Tomicki

    One of L.A. TACO's co-founders, Hadley Tomicki is a critic and journalist whose work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine, and many other places.

