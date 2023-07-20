Spot Check: Turkish Breakfasts, Stacked Italian Sandwiches, and Weed-Infused Ice Cream Cones
The final bite of your ice cream cone is always the best. Especially now.
More from L.A. TACO
Bamboo Teri’s 38 Years of Success in Long Beach Can Be Chalked Up to Its Unstoppable 77-Year-Old Founder
When asked what the "secret" is to staying open through everything that has happened in the last four decades, Mrs. Machiko Ota, wife of 77-year-old Mr. George Ota, says: "Being stubborn. He is the most stubbornest man in the whole wide world. He likes to work.”
NBCUniversal Trimmed Ficus Trees Providing Shade for Striking Entertainment Workers Without Securing Permit
"Quick shoutout to the good people at @UniversalPics for trimming the trees that gave our picket line shade right before a 90+ degree week,” Chris Stephens wrote in a now-viral tweet. This bold move is seemingly the latest strategic move by the studios to discourage Hollywood's actors and writers from picketing.
Family Behind Celebrated East L.A. Taco Stand Raising Money After ‘Reckless Driver’ Burns Down Their Kitchen
In addition to Asadero Chikali's prep-kitchen being destroyed, Melva Perez, the owner's wife, also lost her hair salon to the fire. According to the family, insurance won't cover either loss because their policy only covers their taco truck.
Revisiting the L.A. Filming Locations of ‘Poetic Justice’ 30 Years Later
Poetic Justice, Singleton’s sophomore feature film, was released on July 23, 1993. It marked a tonal shift from his seismic feature debut Boyz N the Hood. In Poetic Justice, street violence, addiction, and racial injustice serve as the foundation upon which a love story is built.