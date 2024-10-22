This article was first published by the nonprofit newsroom L.A. Public Press and is republished here with permission.

It’s election season, Los Angeles! We know that filling out your ballot can be dauntinglike a pop quiz you forgot about. Are all of those blank bubbles continuing to stare back at you? Fortunately, voting is an open-book affair.

We put together this page to help provide you with a starting point if you haven’t quite gotten to your multi-page ballot yet. The sources linked to on this page were developed by ourselves, other newsrooms, and others who care about ensuring L.A. County residents can make informed voting decisions.

Remember, you have until 8 p.m. on Election Day to vote. L.A. County has reasonably accessible voting infrastructure that allows you to return your ballot by mail, hundreds of ballot drop-boxes stationed around the county, as well as the ability to vote in-person at a vote center.

As the election creeps closer, be sure to check out our guide to some of the important dates and deadlines, too.

Our Own Work

How to pick a judge: One of the most daunting parts about voting can be making Superior Court Judge selections. Often, there isn’t a ton of information on them. We’ve got you covered. Reporter Ashley Orona can guide you through researching and picking Superior Court judges here.

Measure G – This is the measure that, if passed, would radically restructure how L.A. County’s government is organized. It would add a new elected countywide executive office–sort of like a governor—and would expand the Board of Supervisors from 5 to 9 seats. Read Ashley Orona’s guide for LAPP here.

Proposition 36–This is the statewide proposition that aims to institute harsher penalties for some theft and drug offenses, including drug possession. Read Elizabeth Chou’s breakdown here.

You can see more of our election coverage on our dedicated Fall Election page.

Guides From Other Newsrooms

Nonprofit newsrooms, like L.A. Public Press, are legally barred from endorsing or opposing any candidate or electoral measure. You won’t find endorsements in these guides immediately below. Instead, you can expect to walk through the details of each particular candidate or issue where attention is focused.

CalMatters–This statewide newsroom does a fabulous job of covering issues that impact Californians. If you need more information on state and federal elections in California, CalMatters has assembled guides to the U.S. Senate, the U.S. House of Representatives, the California State Senate, and the State Assembly elections. CalMatters also is a one stop shop for breakdowns of all the propositions that all Californians are being asked to weigh in on.

Afro LA – AfroLA is community-centered journalism for Los Angeles told through the lens of Black communities. You can find their rigorous breakdown of all the statewide propositions here.

LAist–LAist is one of LA’s NPR broadcast stations, and manages the Voter Game Plan. It’s a pretty far-reaching guide that includes depth on several municipal and county proposals in Los Angeles County. View the Voter Game Plan here.

LA Daily News – Although not a nonprofit, the LA Daily News has assembled an extensive guide that includes candidate questionnaires.

Newspaper Endorsements

Unlike nonprofit news agencies, some newspapers make endorsements through their “Editorial Board,” distinct from the newsroom’s regular journalistic operations.

Los Angeles Times – The Times’ editorial board has made extensive recommendations and endorsements in state, county, and local elections.

LA Daily News – The LA Daily News editorial board has also weighed in on the 2024 elections.

Guides For Folks Into Advocacy

Los Angeles Community Action Network (LA CAN)–LA CAN has been advocating for unhoused and extremely low income people for decades in Skid Row, and more recently South Central LA. They posted a brief voter guide covering props and measures on Instagram.

Streets for All LA–If you’re passionate about expanding public transportation, bike infrastructure, pedestrian walkways, and public green spaces you might want to check out Streets for All’s voter guide.

LA Defensa–If you’re mindful of how individual candidates and measures can uphold one of the largest jail systems in the world, you’ll want to check out LA Defensa’s voter guide. LA Defensa is a nonprofit organization dedicated to “shifting away Los Angeles County’s reliance on criminalization and incarceration towards systems of care that center human dignity.”

Strategic Actions for a Just Economy (SAJE) – SAJE advocates for tenant rights, healthy housing, and equitable development. They have a simple voter guide here.

Kris Rehl’s Move Left Voter Guide – Kris Rehl is a writer and organizer with LA Street Care. They have their extensive voter guide here.

LA Forward – LA Forward promotes progressive policies by supporting and developing organizers and candidates in Los Angeles. They’ve assembled a comprehensive voter guide here.

Other Sources

Planned Parenthood Action—This is Planned Parenthood’s PAC. They have also assembled a wide ranging endorsement list for races in LA County.

The Party Line–If you want to see what the official political party endorsements are, take a peek at the lists assembled by the Republican Party and the Democratic Party of Los Angeles County.