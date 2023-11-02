Skip to Content
USC Student Allegedly Raped by Lyft Driver on Halloween Night

“Based on the information available at this time, we have not identified a report or ride matching the description and can’t confirm it involved the Lyft platform,” a spokesperson for Lyft told L.A. TACO on Thursday.

3:27 PM PDT on November 2, 2023

    An investigation was continuing today into an alleged rape of a University of Southern California (USC) student by a Lyft driver outside of her apartment near the University Park campus.

    The alleged assault occurred at around 3 AM on Wednesday morning in the 3600 block of South Grand Avenue, according to the USC Department of Public Safety.

    “A female student took a Lyft ride from a club in West Hollywood to her apartment near the University Park Campus,'' the DPS said in a crime alert. “When they arrived at her apartment, the Lyft driver raped the student in his car.''

    The vehicle was described as a black sedan. The suspect was described as about 25 to 35-years-old, with black hair, a black beard, and a thin build.

    The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed that on November 1, “Newton Division officers responded to investigate an alleged sexual assault,” in a statement to L.A. TACO. 

    “The preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was in another part of Los Angeles when she contracted a rideshare service to get home,” LAPD Officer Drake Madison said in an email. “At some point during this interaction she was sexually assaulted. The victim is reported to be a student at the University of Southern California although the incident does not have any correlation to the campus or campus safety.”

    “Based on the information available at this time, we have not identified a report or ride matching the description and can’t confirm it involved the Lyft platform,” a spokesperson for Lyft told L.A. TACO on Thursday.

    "Our thoughts are with the victim and this has no place in society,” the spokesperson said. “We have reached out to law enforcement and stand ready to assist with their investigation.”

    City News Service contributed to this report.

    Lexis-Olivier Ray@ShotOn35mm

    Lexis-Olivier Ray is a housing, justice and culture reporter for L.A. TACO.

