Creamy green garlic. spinach, dandelion, and tarragon, with soft boiled egg

Spot Check! Welcome to L.A. TACO’s latest column, where we bring you the latest and most exciting openings, pop-ups, finds, and food events around all of Los Angeles this week.

Sour Cherry, a rare Transylvanian pop-up in Los Angeles, will appear this Saturday, June 17, at Lemon Poppy Kitchen in Glassell Park from 5-10pm. Chefs Anca Caliman (also Lemon Poppy's owner) and Eden Batki will cook recipes inspired by their travels to and roots in Romania and Hungary on a $100 six-course menu, which includes traditional sour soup with borş and the casserole-like varza a la cluj, featuring layers of spiced lamb, beef, smoked pork belly, rice, and sauerkraut. Reservations here .

3324 Verdugo Rd. Los Angeles, CA 90065

Salvadoran food sage Karla "SalviSoul" Vasquez is holding a cooking class over Zoom on Saturday, June 17, at 11 AM, showing guests how to make the Salvadoran pan dulce known as a quesadilla. She's even bringing her dad on camera to help! $40 reservations here .

Injury attorney 'Attorney Jeff' is hosting a Taco Tuesday motorcycle ride on June 20 that starts in El Monte and ends in "the land of free tacos." Jeff is taking care of the tacos and only asks that you "bring your bikes, your appetite, and your friends for a night of delicious food, thrilling rides, and unforgettable memories."

Meet 7 pm, 3600 Peck Rd. El Monte, CA 91731

The 3rd Annual Watts Juneteeth Street Fair begins at 11 am this Saturday, June 17, near Ted Watkins Park in Watts, celebrating Black liberation through a day of music, food, giveaways, family-friendly games, community resources, and more. Food choices include Vurger Guys, Watts Kookin, Estrada Vegan Sistera, Big B the Chef, and The Joy of Funnel Cakes. There are still some open slots for vendors, too, if you're interested.

11 am-5 pm, Success Ave. between Century and 103rd St. (near Ted Watkins Park 1335 E. 103rd St. Watts, CA 90002)

The Tori Amos: Atrium's house-made vegan burger made with quinoa and chickpeas on a vegan brioche bun with house-made vegan thousand island, tomatoes, lettuce, and vegan cheese.

Atrium chef Emmanuel Cadengo is creating a limited series of sandwiches inspired by the artists playing at the nearby Greek Theatre and available only on the nights when they're playing. These include a vegan Le Tigre with a ratatouille "ratty patty" with house marinara and melted vegan mozzarella when the band plays on July 9 and a Tori Amos vegan burger with house Thousand Island on the day she hits the stage. For Elvis Costello's show this week, it was a brined and beer-battered fish and chips sandwich on a potato roll with koji dill tartar. Look for the details on each new release on Instagram.

1816- A N. Vermont Ave. Los Feliz, CA 90027

Future Gin is hosting Pride events around the city, with matched proceeds going to organizations including The Trevor Project and Trans Lifeline. Next Tuesday will see "Queer Ladies Night" at Big Bar, with guest bartender Sophia Oolie of Mirate/Ice & Alchemy, themed menus, playlists, specialty drinks, and gin and Tequila from the Queer-owned brand. Sophia has created a specialty cocktail highlighting Future Gin, the Sagittarius Rising. Next Friday will find a "Queer All Year" party at Honey's in East Hollywood, with music by Saturn Risin9 and IdealBlackFemale from 8 pm-2 am.

D'Pizza Spot is popping up in West Adams, serving wood-fired Neapolitan-style pizzas on the spot in an Ooni oven, including a classic pepperoni, prosciutto & arugula pizza drizzled with balsamic reduction, hot honey soppressata pie, and Nutella-and-strawberry dessert pie.

Tues-Sat. 2612 Virginia Rd. Los Angeles, CA 90016. Check IG for schedule.