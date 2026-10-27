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Photo Essay

Photo Essay: Tacos and Live Graffiti at L.A. TACO Community Day at The Broad

SABER, Mr. B Baby, and ENDEM all put paint to canvas at L.A. TACO and The Broad's second community celebration. Plus, tamales and pizza.

5:57 PM PDT on October 26, 2026

kids and adults spray paint a mural together

Attendees at L.A. TACO and The Broad’s community celebration spray paint a wall together. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

All photos by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

Hundreds of L.A. TACO members and their loved ones, along with curious museumgoers, attended L.A. TACO’s second community day at The Broad over the weekend.

The event took place on a crisp autumn afternoon in the courtyard next to the museum. The air smelled of carne asada from Tire Shop Taquería and Tacos Royale, tamales from At Bev Tamales, LaSorted’s pizza, and aerosol paint from the community wall everyone could paint. A big thank you to all our vendors and Homage Brewing for tending to our beer garden in the back.

Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.
The LaSorted's crew makes pizza at The Broad and L.A. TACO's joint event in 2026. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.
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SABER. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.
SABER spray paints at The Broad. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.
Folks from Spray Day at L.A. TACO and The Broad's community celebration. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.
SABER paints live at The Broad. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.
ENDEM's tag. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.
At Bev's Tamales vending at The Broad and L.A. TACO's 2026 event. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.
SABER and an attendee at The Broad and L.A. TACO's community celebration. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.
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Javier Cabral

Professional punk and Editor-In-Chief for James Beard Award-winning L.A. TACO. Associate Producer for JBA-winning Las Crónicas Del Taco. Former restaurant scout for Jonathan Gold. Co-author of "Oaxaca: Home Cooking From the Heart of Mexico (2019, Abrams) and "Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling" (2023, Abrams).

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