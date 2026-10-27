All photos by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.
Hundreds of L.A. TACO members and their loved ones, along with curious museumgoers, attended L.A. TACO’s second community day at The Broad over the weekend.
The event took place on a crisp autumn afternoon in the courtyard next to the museum. The air smelled of carne asada from Tire Shop Taquería and Tacos Royale, tamales from At Bev Tamales, LaSorted’s pizza, and aerosol paint from the community wall everyone could paint. A big thank you to all our vendors and Homage Brewing for tending to our beer garden in the back.