Tacos Neza Brings Its Handmade Tortillas to New Location in Old Pasadena

The taqueria sells 19 varieties of tacos and started five years ago on The Walk of Fame.

11:47 AM PST on December 4, 2024

A colorful mural inside of Tacos Neza in Pasadena

A colorful mural inside of Tacos Neza in Pasadena. Photo via Tacos Neza.

Tacos Neza, which started by selling its tacos on handmade tortillas, shrimp bowls, and burritos out of a storefront in the Ovation complex on Hollywood's Walk of Fame, has opened a new location in Old Pasadena. The new shop takes over for a Tacos Super Gallito at the address.

Tacos de asada and pastor at Tacos Neza. Photo via Tacos Neza.

The taquería's Antonio Coronado explains that his family moved from Mexico City's Ciudad Neza municipality around five years ago, focusing their menu on made-from-scratch dishes such as cochinita, mole, nopales, tacos costras, and breakfast burritos.

Inside Tacos Neza in Pasdadena. Photo via Tacos Neza.

The taquería sells 19 varieties of tacos, including asada with guacamole and pickled onion, chicken mole, and tilapia, as well as taquitos, tacos de fajita, and encostradas, which involve cheese-encased meats served in double corn tortillas. There are four vegan options.

Tacos Neza currently has a 4.5-star rating on Yelp, and its mole, pastor, and asada gathering have received positive comments ever since it opened in Hollywood in 2019.

Tacos Neza ~ 37 S. Fair Oaks Ave. Pasadena, CA 91105

Hadley Tomicki

One of L.A. TACO's co-founders, Hadley Tomicki is a critic and journalist whose work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine, and many other places.

