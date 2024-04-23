Emergency.

This is not a test. This is not a ruse. This is not a marketing scheme.

L.A. TACO is in dire trouble of not meeting its financial goals this week.

Our hearts and hopes swelled last week as fans and supporters rallied to our call to help save L.A. TACO by joining our program for paid members, the only viable path to our survival. Three furloughed staffers (from our four-person newsroom) came back from their unpaid leave on Wednesday with the promise they'd be employed for at least two more weeks, thanks to those who chose to support us.

Sadly, as excited as we got, the momentum has tapered off this week. We're so proud to have brought our membership up to 3,048 members over the last seven days. Unfortunately, our future existence is still very much endangered unless we get to 5,000.

We're not a glossy magazine about L.A. celebrities and six-figure watches. Frankly, we're not quite certain what else we can do to keep this independent website from disappearing or withering after 19 years of celebrating and reporting on Los Angeles.

We don't take asking for your money lightly, which is why we've provided a free website and fairly-priced taco festival for years. We feel we provide great reporting on local news and excellent food finds and guides, too, but our membership program is also full of perks and benefits, and we're working on making it better day by day to make it the best program in town, full of discounts at great taquerias (Villa's, Holbox, Gracias Senor, and Evil Cooks, just to name a few), plus regular giveaways, events, merch, and two weekly members-only newsletters.

It's been said that "50% watch, 40% hate, and 10% participate." We're asking you to please consider riding with us to show your love for Los Angeles and the hard work of L.A. TACO to give this city the street-level showcase it deserves.

Gracias.

Join here. Every. Membership. Counts.