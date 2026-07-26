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Sunday Taquitos #30: Flock This!
Sunday Taquitos! Art by Pulitzer Prize Finalist Ivan Ehlers.
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Los Angeles Holds Funeral Procession for Recent ICE-Related Deaths
Various organizations and volunteers gathered at Los Angeles City Hall for a funeral procession to Placita Olvera in memoriam for the people who have died due to ICE detention, post-deportation, and ICE-related shootings under the second Trump administration.
Scoop: Former L.A. Sheriff’s Deputy Sent Dick Pics To ‘Vulnerable’ Women That He Met While On Duty
A criminal case for “misdemeanor sexual battery” was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. However, “the case was declined due to insufficient evidence,” a spokesperson for D.A. Nathan Hochman tells L.A. TACO.
10 Rising L.A. Directors You Need to Follow
From local short film screenings to Sundance Film Festival, these are the city’s emerging directors keeping the industry alive.
Get These Smoked Guinness Chili Burgers For One Day Only In Boyle Heights
The chili is made with Guinness Extra Stout, fire-roasted chiles, chipotles en adobo, spices, dark chocolate, and a beef ball that is smoked over the chili, allowing its fat to drip into the pot, before the meat is folded back in.
The Country’s Most Famous Strip Club Hosted Its First Trans Night and We Were There
This wasn't a queer venue making room for trans performers—that already exists. This was one of the country's most recognizable strip clubs deciding that supporting trans dancers is just . . . normal.
The 21 Best Soft Serve Shops in Los Angeles, Ranked
Our guide has it all: one dollar cones, hidden gems worth the drive, spots doing something you've never seen before, and the classics that have been here longer than most of us.