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Art

Sunday Taquitos #29: U-S-A!

Sunday Taquitos! Art by Pulitzer Prize Finalist Ivan Ehlers.

9:00 AM PDT on July 5, 2026

Ivan Ehlers
Ivan Ehlers

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