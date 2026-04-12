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Sunday Taquitos #23: Cold As ICE
Sunday Taquitos! Art by Ivan Ehlers.
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Why did LA Public Library cancel its ‘Read Palestine Week’ talk?
The controversy over the cancellation has grown since December, with several national legal groups accusing library administrators of censorship. LAPL has also received more than 7,000 protest letters.
The Borderless Legend Before The WWE Mask
Rey Mysterio Sr. gave wrestlers a name, a style, and a future in both Californias. A new PBS documentary tells his story.
Daily Memo: ICE Keeps Targeting People at Rancho Cucamonga Court
Meanwhile in Crescenta Valley, a car chase by ICE ended with the driver fleeing on foot after colliding with a pole near a 210 freeway on-ramp.
Weekend Eats: James Beard-Winning Lakota Chef Sean Sherman Is Coming to Town
Plus, a new burger with Lebanese roots in Culver City and the world's biggest dry-aging facility with its own hand roll bar in DTLA.
Scoop: City of L.A. Facing Over 120 Claims For Damages Related To Anti-ICE Protests Amid Financial Crisis
Since 2019, the city of L.A. has paid out more than $430 million in liability claims related to policing, according to Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia’s office. More than 40 percent of those payouts are listed as “civil rights/excessive force” claims.
Daily Memo: ICE Returns to Downtown LA ISAP Office, Increases Raids in the Inland Empire
ICE returned to the ISAP office after a week-long hiatus, and another woman has died after release from ICE custody.