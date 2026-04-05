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Sunday Taquitos #22: Donald Trump’s Egg Hunt
Sunday Taquitos! Art by Ivan Ehlers.
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‘My Body Remembers’ – Another Victim of Cesar Chávez Breaks Her Silence
“This is really about survivors talking to survivors and those around them,” said Jennifer Andrea Porras, who is speaking out publicly for the first time about what they endured when they were brought into Chávez’ inner circle at his La Paz headquarters in the 90s.
A Reddit Post Is Helping One of L.A.’s Most Iconic Mexican Restaurants, But It’s Far From Safe
This taquería nixtamalizes its own masa for handmade tortillas and despite surges of protesters nearby, their sales continue to suffer on Olvera Street.
Weekend Eats: Questlove’s Burgers and Mini Kabob Enter the Westside
Plus a favorite farmers market highlights island cuisine, a flour tortilla-based local taquería grows, and Prosperity Market is having a party to launch its kitchen and grocery store on wheels.
Bye-Bye Bondi: Trump Fires Attorney General, Accused of Continuing to Cover Up for Epstein Files
President Donald Trump is bringing his personal lawyer, who represented him during trials regarding “hush money” and election interference, into the ring as acting Attorney General.
Who Is L.A.’s Hero Posting Up These Anti-ICE Parking Signs?
This sign-maker uses the city’s own "uniform" to fix what he sees as a broken system with professional-grade materials. In a city where bureaucracy moves at a glacial pace, a new wave of activists has decided that if the government won't act, its citizens will.
The Ultimate Guide to the IE: Inner Inland Empire
Home to nearly 5 million people, the Inland Empire is one of Southern California's most misunderstood communities. Written by actual Inland Empire natives, our official guide cuts through the stereotypes and takes you straight to the real spots, including dishes and vibes you just can't get in L.A.