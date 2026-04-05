Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO home
Log In
Art

Sunday Taquitos #22: Donald Trump’s Egg Hunt

Sunday Taquitos! Art by Ivan Ehlers.

9:00 AM PDT on April 5, 2026

Ivan Ehlers
Ivan Ehlers

Share the Taco:

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Featured

​​‘My Body Remembers’ – Another Victim of Cesar Chávez Breaks Her Silence

“This is really about survivors talking to survivors and those around them,” said Jennifer Andrea Porras, who is speaking out publicly for the first time about what they endured when they were brought into Chávez’ inner circle at his La Paz headquarters in the 90s.

April 5, 2026
Tacos

A Reddit Post Is Helping One of L.A.’s Most Iconic Mexican Restaurants, But It’s Far From Safe

This taquería nixtamalizes its own masa for handmade tortillas and despite surges of protesters nearby, their sales continue to suffer on Olvera Street.

April 3, 2026
Food

Weekend Eats: Questlove’s Burgers and Mini Kabob Enter the Westside

Plus a favorite farmers market highlights island cuisine, a flour tortilla-based local taquería grows, and Prosperity Market is having a party to launch its kitchen and grocery store on wheels.

April 3, 2026
News

Bye-Bye Bondi: Trump Fires Attorney General, Accused of Continuing to Cover Up for Epstein Files

President Donald Trump is bringing his personal lawyer, who represented him during trials regarding “hush money” and election interference, into the ring as acting Attorney General.

April 2, 2026
Signage

Who Is L.A.’s Hero Posting Up These Anti-ICE Parking Signs?

This sign-maker uses the city’s own "uniform" to fix what he sees as a broken system with professional-grade materials. In a city where bureaucracy moves at a glacial pace, a new wave of activists has decided that if the government won't act, its citizens will.

April 2, 2026
Inland Empire

The Ultimate Guide to the IE: Inner Inland Empire

Home to nearly 5 million people, the Inland Empire is one of Southern California's most misunderstood communities. Written by actual Inland Empire natives, our official guide cuts through the stereotypes and takes you straight to the real spots, including dishes and vibes you just can't get in L.A.

April 1, 2026
See all posts