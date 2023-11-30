Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
Log In
Tacos

Sonoratown Will Open a Long Beach Location Next Year

Expect to find the city's favorite flour tortillas and caramelos on 3rd Street in Downtown Long Beach, as soon as six months from now.

5:19 PM PST on November 29, 2023

A look into the construction site of the forthcoming Sonoratown in Long Beach

Photo via: Sonoratown/ Brett Alphin

The first inside look into what will be the new location for Sonoratown in Long Beach.

    Praise be to the taco gods, as we've just learned Sonoratown, the Downtown L.A. taqueria beloved for its San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora-style flour tortillas, asada, chivichangas, and caramelos, is coming to a new location in Long Beach.

    This new, southernmost Sonoratown will be located in Downtown Long Beach on 3rd Street, just a short drive down the street from Gusto Bread. According to co-owner Jennifer Feltham, people can expect the new restaurant to open within the next six months. 

    “The place is already set up as a restaurant so it shouldn't take us long, we’re working on all of our permits right now,” said Feltham.

    Sonoratown founders Teodoro Diaz-Rodriguez Jr. and Jennifer Feltham

    Sonoratown opened in Downtown Los Angeles in 2016, soon gaining legions of fans and a coveted TACO MADNESS championship from the good, taco-loving people of this city in 2021. The business went on to spawn a Mid-City location in mid-2022.

    For Jenn and Teo, opening a restaurant in Long Beach feels like a full circle moment. After all, that is where they first met and where their ideas for Sonoratown first began.

    “We’ve had Long Beach on our mind," Feltham said. "Teo is a CSULB Alumni. I remember I was a waitress at the time and I would wait for him on campus. So we have our history here. It feels emotional and feels like it’s meant to be.”

    But will the new location have new menu items to go along with it? Like they did at the second Sonoratown to open, where the owners introduced cabeza to the menu.

    Feltham said maybe. But for now, the plan for Long Beach is to bring Sonoratown in just as it is. 

    “This one is going to have a much bigger kitchen so that's a possibility, but we love sticking to what we’re known for, which is a really simple, humble menu,” she explained.

    This new Long Beach location will spread the gospel of those fantastic flour tortillas and proud focus on the taco specialties and delicacies of Sonora.

    "We’re excited to find where we fit in the neighborhood in a way that’s respectful and getting to know all the other businesses as well and building community,” Feltham told us. "We grew up going to Long Beach as children, so it’s exciting to be back in this way. We’re close to Harvey Milk promenade, so we’re excited overall and feel super honored.”

    Janette Villafana@

    Janette Villafana is a multimedia journalist from Santa Ana, CA who often covers stories that highlight diverse communities, their issues, success, and personal stories.

    Read More:

    Stay in touch

    Sign up for our free newsletter

    More from L.A. TACO

    Street Vending

    Glendale’s Excellent New Taco Stand Harassed By Self-Described “Police Informant”

    A Glendale police officer says he had arrested Emanuel Gulakian for assault with a deadly weapon only a couple of weeks earlier, after the man threw rocks at another taco stand.

    November 29, 2023
    Crime

    Ski-Masked Suspect Who Fatally Shot Man at L.A. Live Restaurant Last Night Is Sought By Police

    A male suspect left the scene of the shooting in a white Honda, possibly an SUV. According to on-scene reports, the suspect was wearing an all-black sweat suit and ski mask.

    November 29, 2023
    News

    Fake Police Donation Scam Warning Goes Out To Manhattan Beach Residents

    The public is being advised to verify callers' identities by asking the person for their name, badge number, and purpose of the call, then hanging up and verifying their identity by calling the official phone number for the MBPD.

    November 28, 2023
    Tacos

    The Eight Best Tacos On Metro’s 207 Line, For Pastrami Burritos and Mole Negro On Western Ave.

    You’ll discover an epic taco crawl along this epic bus route, a passage to pastrami burritos, beautifully battered fish tacos, Oaxacan cecina and mole negro, and the city's most widely discussed pescado zarandeado.

    November 28, 2023
    See all posts