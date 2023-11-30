Praise be to the taco gods, as we've just learned Sonoratown, the Downtown L.A. taqueria beloved for its San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora-style flour tortillas, asada, chivichangas, and caramelos, is coming to a new location in Long Beach.

This new, southernmost Sonoratown will be located in Downtown Long Beach on 3rd Street, just a short drive down the street from Gusto Bread. According to co-owner Jennifer Feltham, people can expect the new restaurant to open within the next six months.

“The place is already set up as a restaurant so it shouldn't take us long, we’re working on all of our permits right now,” said Feltham.

Sonoratown founders Teodoro Diaz-Rodriguez Jr. and Jennifer Feltham

Sonoratown opened in Downtown Los Angeles in 2016, soon gaining legions of fans and a coveted TACO MADNESS championship from the good, taco-loving people of this city in 2021. The business went on to spawn a Mid-City location in mid-2022.

For Jenn and Teo, opening a restaurant in Long Beach feels like a full circle moment. After all, that is where they first met and where their ideas for Sonoratown first began.

“We’ve had Long Beach on our mind," Feltham said. "Teo is a CSULB Alumni. I remember I was a waitress at the time and I would wait for him on campus. So we have our history here. It feels emotional and feels like it’s meant to be.”

But will the new location have new menu items to go along with it? Like they did at the second Sonoratown to open, where the owners introduced cabeza to the menu.

Feltham said maybe. But for now, the plan for Long Beach is to bring Sonoratown in just as it is.

“This one is going to have a much bigger kitchen so that's a possibility, but we love sticking to what we’re known for, which is a really simple, humble menu,” she explained.

This new Long Beach location will spread the gospel of those fantastic flour tortillas and proud focus on the taco specialties and delicacies of Sonora.

"We’re excited to find where we fit in the neighborhood in a way that’s respectful and getting to know all the other businesses as well and building community,” Feltham told us. "We grew up going to Long Beach as children, so it’s exciting to be back in this way. We’re close to Harvey Milk promenade, so we’re excited overall and feel super honored.”