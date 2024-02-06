The San Fernando Valley’s Only DIY Punk Space Asks For Help to Recover From Severe Water Leak From Rain
The Midnight Hour in San Fernando has hosted dozens of benefit shows, raising thousands of dollars for local LGBTQ+ and Palestinian organizations. Its landlord reportedly refused to help with repairs or lost income due to damaged equipment and goods at the shop. A fundraiser is now up.
