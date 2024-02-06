Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
Music

The San Fernando Valley’s Only DIY Punk Space Asks For Help to Recover From Severe Water Leak From Rain

The Midnight Hour in San Fernando has hosted dozens of benefit shows, raising thousands of dollars for local LGBTQ+ and Palestinian organizations. Its landlord reportedly refused to help with repairs or lost income due to damaged equipment and goods at the shop. A fundraiser is now up.

2:04 PM PST on February 6, 2024

    The record rainfall that has fallen over Los Angeles has taken a toll on one of L.A.'s only independently owned venues and record shops, The Midnight Hour in San Fernando.

    "Unfortunately, on February 1st, [the Midnight Hour] experienced a severe water leak from the rain, damaging the walls, structure, supplies, and equipment," a GoFundMe page says. "The Midnight Hour reached out to insurance and landlord in seeking help, but both have stated all damages incurred to the building will be the responsibility of The Midnight Hour to fix."

    The record shop was opened in downtown San Fernando in 2021 by Sergio Amalfitano, a musician. His band, ACxDC (short for "Anti Christ Demon Core), has grown a loyal following for their raw powerviolence punk rock sound.

    In November, Amalfitano raised over $16,000 for two Palestinian organizations at a benefit show where a Jewish punk band performed. The show was nearly sold out and took place at Midnight Records.

    The national punk rock and hardcore community that the owner has supported seems to have his back, considering his GoFundMe drive is already more than halfway completed.

    "Without outside help on these costs The Midnight Hour will not be able to survive, says their GoFundMe. "If you've ever come to a concert, event, or picked some records and would like to see The Midnight Hour Records survive please consider donating or helping in any way you can."

    Already a user?Log in

    Thanks for reading!

    Register to continue

    Become a Member
    Javier Cabral@theglutster

    Editor for James Beard Award-winning L.A. TACO. Associate Producer for JBA-winning Las Crónicas Del Taco. Former restaurant scout for Jonathan Gold. Co-Author of "Oaxaca: Home Cooking From the Heart of Mexico (2019, Abrams) and "Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling" (2023, Abrams).

    Read More:

    Stay in touch

    Sign up for our free newsletter

    More from L.A. TACO

    Street Vending

    City Council Votes to Eliminate “No Vending” Zones At 8 of L.A.’s Biggest Attractions

    The ordinance that passed today still requires a second vote by the full City Council before it can be adopted. Mayor Karen Bass is also required to approve the ordinance for its implementation.

    February 7, 2024
    Tacos

    What To Eat This Weekend In L.A.: A New Thai Taco, Zapotec Mole Ice Cream, and Pollito Al Pastor with Pineapple Butter

    Or you can have hummus with a bust of Jesus on your table from one of the Southwest's seminal chefs on La Brea. Your call.

    February 2, 2024
    Tacos

    The 8 Best Tacos Along Metro’s 18 Bus Route, From East L.A. To KTown

    Connecting East L.A. to the rest of Los Angeles, Metro's 18 bus is a legendary mainline to spectacular tacos, including curbside tacos de canasta, famous Baja fish tacos, insane tlayudas, and the most taco-y plate of vegan barbacoa pasta you've ever seen.

    February 1, 2024
    Street Vending

    Edin Enamorado Punished With Solitary Confinement for ‘Breaking the Rules’

    The lead prosecutor disclosed that Enamorado and Wendy Lujan, who are raising children together, allegedly “violated jail rules” by setting up a three-way call to be able to talk, landing them both in solitary confinement.

    January 31, 2024
    See all posts