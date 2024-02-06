The record rainfall that has fallen over Los Angeles has taken a toll on one of L.A.'s only independently owned venues and record shops, The Midnight Hour in San Fernando.

"Unfortunately, on February 1st, [the Midnight Hour] experienced a severe water leak from the rain, damaging the walls, structure, supplies, and equipment," a GoFundMe page says. "The Midnight Hour reached out to insurance and landlord in seeking help, but both have stated all damages incurred to the building will be the responsibility of The Midnight Hour to fix."

The record shop was opened in downtown San Fernando in 2021 by Sergio Amalfitano, a musician. His band, ACxDC (short for "Anti Christ Demon Core), has grown a loyal following for their raw powerviolence punk rock sound.

In November, Amalfitano raised over $16,000 for two Palestinian organizations at a benefit show where a Jewish punk band performed. The show was nearly sold out and took place at Midnight Records.

The national punk rock and hardcore community that the owner has supported seems to have his back, considering his GoFundMe drive is already more than halfway completed.

"Without outside help on these costs The Midnight Hour will not be able to survive, says their GoFundMe. "If you've ever come to a concert, event, or picked some records and would like to see The Midnight Hour Records survive please consider donating or helping in any way you can."