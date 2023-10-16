Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
Log In
Crime

Walnut Woman Gets Prison Time For Selling L.A. Homes That Weren’t Actually For Sale

Using other people's broker's licenses, Gonzalez listed the properties on real estate websites, even though many were not on the market, and she did not have authority to list them.

4:53 PM PDT on October 16, 2023

photo: De’Andre Bush/Unsplash

    A Southern California woman who worked with her brother to operate a $6 million real estate fraud scam, in which homes were listed for sale without the owners' consent and would-be buyers were bilked out of money, was sentenced Monday to three years and 10 months in federal prison.

    Bianca Gonzalez, 41, of Walnut, pleaded guilty last year to one federal count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

    Her brother, Adolfo Schoneke, 46, of Torrance, also admitted his role in the scheme and was sentenced in October 2022 to nine years behind bars.

    Schoneke and Gonzalez, with the help of co-conspirators, operated real estate and escrow companies based in Cerritos, La Palma, and Long Beach under various names, including MCR and West Coast.

    They admitted finding properties that they would list for sale -- even though many were not on the market, and the pair did not have authority to list them. Prosecutors said they would then market the properties as short sales, providing opportunities for purchases at below-market prices.

    Using other people's broker's licenses, Schoneke and Gonzalez listed the properties on real estate websites such as the Multiple Listing Service. In some cases, the homes were marketed through open houses that co-conspirators were able to host after tricking homeowners into allowing their homes to be used, according to court papers.

    As part of the scheme, the co-conspirators accepted multiple offers for each of the not-for-sale properties, leading each of the victims to believe that their offers were the only ones accepted.

    Victims were then strung along, sometimes for years, with the co- conspirators telling them closings were being delayed due to the process of lenders approving the short sales.

    Schoneke and Gonzalez directed office workers to open bank accounts in the workers' names, and the accounts were used to deposit down payments and other funds from victims, who were convinced to transfer the full "purchase price" after receiving forged sale documents, prosecutors said.

    Investigators estimate that several hundred victims collectively lost more than $6 million.

    Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

    Read More:

    Stay in touch

    Sign up for our free newsletter

    More from L.A. TACO

    Featured

    Family Awarded $13.5M In 2019 LAPD-Related Death Of Father

    According to the suit, Jacob Cedillo was sitting on the sidewalk outside a Van Nuys gas station on April 8, 2019, at about 4:15 a.m. when police were called. Officers responded, immediately putting Cedillo in handcuffs even though he had not broken the law, according to the complaint.

    October 16, 2023
    History

    L.A.’s 13 Most Infamous Murder Sites

    While these sites' physical appearance or purpose may have changed over time, the legacy and horrors of what might have happened there linger forever. Once you know the backstory, walking or driving past them on a cool, crisp October evening is sufficient to provide you with a heaping helping of heebie-jeebies. 

    October 16, 2023
    News

    Thieves Strike At Mariscos Jalisco, Stealing Both Cash and Octopus

    The Boyle Heights-based taco truck, a favorite amongst Angelenos, attached photos that appeared to show that the locks on a door had been damaged as well as a Dodge Ram pickup truck doing the dash. 

    October 13, 2023
    Pets

    Your Dog Will Eat Better Than You At This Food Truck Selling Healthy Snacks To Pets in Long Beach

    Ray Anderson's healthy pet food trailer has all kinds of goodies, like doggie beers in flavors such as Beef Brown Ale, Cock-o-Doodle Brew, and Porky Pug Porter. They're free of alcohol, but contain a savory broth that includes glucosamine to support dogs' joint health.

    October 13, 2023
    See all posts