Roughly 100 organizers with If Not Now, a movement of American Jews calling to “end U.S. support for Israel's apartheid,” gathered outside of Vice President Kamala Harris’ Brentwood home this morning.

Outside of Harris’ home, protesters chanted, “No war crimes in our name” and called for an immediate ceasefire.

City News Service reported that Harris is in Washington DC and not currently home, according to the White House.

NOW: Organizers with IfNotNow are outside of VP Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff's home in Brentwood calling for a ceasefire in Gaza: pic.twitter.com/o2KM9p6meU — Jon peltz (@JonnyPeltz) October 19, 2023

The conflict between Israel and Hamas intensified this week after hundreds of Palestinians taking refuge at a hospital in Gaza were killed in an explosion. Both sides have blamed one another for the blast.

On Tuesday of this week, Vice President Harris had a “testy exchange” in public with a Northern Arizona University student.

“I was studying a bit about (your remarks at) a couple of the campuses that you’ve visited, and one thing that stayed consistent was to ‘never silence our voices.' … I want you as well to honor that today,” the student said.

The student went on to call out the Biden administration for continuing “to deport children and their families while simultaneously building a wall.”

“Children continue to die at the wall because of this country’s inhumane policies, much like the crimes committed, and funded, against those in Palestine,” the student said.

Harris responded by highlighting legislation the Biden administration is pushing that she says will make it easier for immigrants to become citizens and explaining the administration's position on Gaza.

MSN reported that Harris' explanation was “met with a rising tumult and scattered jeers from the crowd.”

“Stop making bombs,” one person shouted.

The Los Angeles Times reported that an LAPD spokesperson “confirmed that a supervisor responded about 8:20 AM to a citizen call about a peaceful protest” outside of the residence where Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, live.