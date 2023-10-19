Protesters Gather Outside of Vice President Kamala Harris’ Brentwood Home, Calling For Middle East Cease Fire
Roughly 100 organizers with If Not Now, a movement of American Jews calling to “end U.S. support for Israel's apartheid,” gathered outside of Vice President Kamala Harris’ Brentwood home this morning.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from L.A. TACO
From Bettie Page to Alfalfa: Six People You Didn’t Know Were Buried In Los Angeles
If you think L.A.’s studios, supermarkets, and freeways are stacked with Hollywood stars, you should see its cemeteries.
The Ten Best Panaderías in Los Angeles to Get Your Pan De Muerto For Dia De Los Muertos
Los Angeles has the best pan de muerto scene in the country, from a sourdough variation to others that have been passed down through generations. Here are ten panaderías around L.A. where you can find the fluffy, gently spiced, sugar-dusted seasonal pan dulce that is as delicious as it is important to the Dia de Muertos Mexican tradition.
A New Genetically Modified ‘Low THC’ Hemp Was Just Approved by the USDA
The modified hemp plants are not available for purchase yet but when they are, they will likely appeal to hemp farmers since hemp that exceeds the .3% limit on THC can not legally be sold and must be destroyed.
Walnut Woman Gets Prison Time For Selling L.A. Homes That Weren’t Actually For Sale
Using other people's broker's licenses, Gonzalez listed the properties on real estate websites, even though many were not on the market, and she did not have authority to list them.