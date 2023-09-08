‘Orquestra Guadalupana Baja California’ From Tijuana’s Barrios to Play Free Show Near Melrose Avenue Tomorrow
As part of a community resource fair organized by Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez tomorrow, Orquestra Guadalupana will be playing around noon at Lemon Grove Park off Melrose Avenue.
More from L.A. TACO
Spot Check! New Birria Tatemada, Korean Fried Chicken Tacos, and Poblano-Pulled Pork Wontons For Your Weekend
Plus a new cannabis brand with proprietary terpenes for better sex, a chain that charges different prices depending on the affluence of neighborhoods, Michoacán-style carne apache, and hand-carved pata negra ham.
Cable T.V. Users in L.A. Caught In Dispute Over Disney-Owned Stations
The standoff between Charter Communications and the Walt Disney Co. that has left millions of Spectrum cable subscribers without access to ABC7, ESPN channels, FX, and National Geographic, along with other channels appears nowhere close to resolution.
Messi League Soccer: The Night MLS’ One-Man Streaming Revolution Came to Los Angeles
Beyoncé spent the long Labor Day weekend in Los Angeles, but it was Lionel Messi who stole all the headlines across the region. Here are some scenes and photos of the sold-out game that really did feel like a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Border X Asked To Pay Almost $100,000 In Rent In ‘3 Day Or Quit’ Notice From Landlord, Beer Thug Taking Over
Last week, Border X Los Angeles posted an update on Instagram stating that they were closed due to a "legal situation with an illegal tenant." Edgar Preciado, the founder of Beer Thug Brewing Co. and only other tenant in the shared brewery has provided a statement addressing the situation.