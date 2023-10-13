Metro Launches New Pilot Program to Test Restrooms for Riders and Staff
The transit agency partnered with a start-up company called Throne, which aims to address a lack of public restrooms. Metro added restrooms at the Westlake/MacArthur Park station on the B (Red)/D (Purple) Lines; Willowbrook/Rosa Parks station on the A (Blue)/C (Green) Lines; and the Norwalk station on the C Line for now.
