Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
Log In
People

The Internet Just Learned Mario Lopez Is Mexican And It’s Driving Everyone Insane

10:41 AM PST on November 9, 2023

    First, let us count the many ways that fortune has blessed T.V. personality Mario Lopez.

    He has the dimples of a demigod. A chin that could shrug off a slap from Kimbo Slice. Hair we'd strangle someone for.

    He's had the kind of career longevity that just doesn't exist for most performers in the entertainment industry. The man can dance, act, wrestle, and probably kick our asses. Not to mention, he's a loyal fan of Foos Gone Wild.

    And perhaps life's biggest blessing: he's Mexican American.

    This last fact was unknown by many internet denizens, as a digital firestorm broke out around that Lopez, born in Chula Vista and raised in San Diego, was born of Mexican heritage.

    His mother, Elvira Soledad Trasviña, is from Tijuana, while his father, Mario Alberto López Pérez, hails from Culicán, Sinaloa.

    Lopez took to TikTok this week, his hair never better, his Access Hollywood delivery safely stowed away, to let this fact be known.

    In a video titled "Ok, Let's Set the Record Straight," Lopez says he saw himself trending on X this week as the dumb residents of social media questioned his heritage in a cloud of disbelief that he's Mexican. Some people were, of course, even mad about it. And then, so were some other people.

    "They've been thinking I'm everything from Italian to Hawaiian," he says, dimples and glimmering teeth going off in every direction like the 4th of July while professing his love of mariscos and rocking a Wild Card Boxing shirt.

    He points to his food videos, in which he says "foo" and
    "homes" a lot, then gets a couple of plugs in for his main gigs.

    "I can't be like that on Access Hollywood or my radio show. I'm trying to cash these checks," he says. "I can't be sounding all 'hood and all that."

    Seems Lopez has the cashing checks part down pretty well, with a reported net worth of $35 million. So it's working.

    Lopez goes on to establish that his whole green room crew is Mexican, including a dude in "nana glasses" and a Tijuanense named "Conejo."

    So why did people assume a dude named Mario Lopez is not Mexican -American?

    It could be that the name "Mario" is now forever associated with an Italian-American plumber who loves tripping balls on boomers and torturing poor turtles. As in, "it's a me, Mario... Lopez!"

    It's possibly due to the fact that Lopez rose to recognition as the not-very-Mexican-sounding "A.C Slater" on Saved the Bell with an activated mullet back in an era when the similarly pated Menudo were the only Latino kids you saw on T.V.

    Likely, Lopez's mastery of code-switching into the most marketable smooth TV host in the U.S. and his subsequent embrace by the most mainstream of media was somehow not aligned with being thought of as Mexican.

    Those of who look at it closely have always known Mario Lopez is raza. On Saved the Bell, that foo called out Zack Morris for treating his Mexicanidad like it was invisible, acted like a No Sabo when some shortie tried picking him up at Max's, and then was stunned when same said shortie schooled him on his name being Anglicized from "Sanchez."

    Yes, a Mexican American Slater was there all along, America, right in your living room, making your daughters, and many of your sons, feel funny on the inside.

    Beyond that, Lopez played a charmer on The Golden Girls who was facing deportation, co-starred as Tomás on ABC's Paul Rodriguez vehicle AKA Pablo, and, like so many of Hollywood's Latino actors, was relegated to the role of a babyfaced gang member in Colors.

    Should none of that proof suffice to prove Mario Lopez is Mexican American, we all know by now that famously adorable actor Mario Lopez, host of Access Hollywood, moonlights as Chicano deity Lil Mr. E from Foos Gone Wild.

    Case closed.

    Already a user?Log in

    Thanks for reading!

    Register to continue

    Become a Member
    Hadley Tomicki@

    One of L.A. TACO's co-founders, Hadley Tomicki is a critic and journalist whose work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine, and many other places.

    Read More:

    Stay in touch

    Sign up for our free newsletter

    More from L.A. TACO

    News

    LAPD SWAT Deploys Robot Police Dog During Standoff With Man Sleeping Next to BB Gun

    Early media reports and a tweet from the LAPD suggested that the man on the bus had a “firearm” at his feet. However, this afternoon, an LAPD spokesperson confirmed with L.A. TACO that only a “BB gun” was recovered from the scene.

    November 8, 2023
    News

    Cudahy Becomes the First Los Angeles City to Stand in Solidarity With Palestine 

    “The City of Cudahy takes seriously the entreaty of 'Never Again,' and that the historical memory of the Holocaust means fighting ethnic cleansing and apartheid everywhere,” the city council continued.

    November 8, 2023
    West Hollywood

    English Bulldog Stolen from Owner at Gunpoint in West Hollywood

    The dog's owner, Justin Garcia, was walking his bulldog named Capone, and while he went to retrieve belongings from his car, the suspects got out of their vehicle and confronted him at gunpoint.

    November 7, 2023
    Crime

    Two SoCal Men Charged with Using Darknet to Sell Meth and Fentanyl

    In their plea agreements, co-conspirators Srinivasan and Ta admitted that their drug trafficking activities caused the death of three individuals and that they sold fentanyl-laced pills to two others who died of drug overdoses soon thereafter.

    November 7, 2023
    See all posts