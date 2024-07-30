An unidentified Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officer who was caught on camera punching a man who had his hands behind his back, in the face, was “removed from field duties,” according to a brief statement from the LAPD.

The alleged assault occurred on Sunday, July 28, during a “traffic stop” in the LAPD’s Southeast Division, the department said in a Monday afternoon tweet.

Officer Drake Madison, an LAPD spokesperson, declined to answer questions regarding the basis for the stop and would not say if the man who was punched in the face was arrested.

“The statement provided on our social media, @LAPDPIO, is all we have at this time,” Madison said in an email.

Video footage first posted on Instagram by the social media account Always Film The Police starts with the detained man asking, “What did I do though?” The accused officer responds by angrily punching the man in the chin with a closed right fist.

After being socked in the face, the man in handcuffs drops his head and keeps his hands at waist level, while the officers appear to struggle with the set of handcuffs.

“I’m finna sue, I’m finna sue. Call your supervisor,” the man says calmly afterwards, while an onlooker records the interaction.

“I got that on record,” someone off-camera says.

In a post on X, the department wrote, “The Los Angeles Police Department is aware of an incident that unfolded from a traffic stop on July 28, 2024 in the Southeast Area, involving use of force. The incident is under investigation, and the officer involved has been removed from field duties.”

This is the latest incident in which an LAPD officer was caught on camera putting their hands on someone who was handcuffed or detained.

Earlier this year, the LAPD released footage of two officers punching and choking a man who was in handcuffs after the man spat at an officer.

And last year, body camera footage showed a veteran officer choking a suicidal and severely intoxicated music producer who spat at the officer while he was handcuffed to a gurney, after the producer’s loved ones desperately called 911 for help during a medical emergency.

This is a developing story.