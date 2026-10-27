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New to Voting? It’s Beyond Easy with These Tools from the L.A. County Registrar

They can walk you through all kinds of helpful information in multiple languages, such as telling you who is eligible to vote, key dates, which voting locations are closest to you, and how to track your ballot. Plus, it offers sample ballots so you know exactly what you’re doing when actually voting.

11:35 AM PDT on October 27, 2026

three young people smiling beneath text reading "Plot twist: you can vote right now"

Photo via L.A. County Registrar.

Just turned 18 and can now flex your right to vote? Or perhaps you’ve now had the chance to vote for many years.

Either way, it’s crystal clear to everyone on the face of this planet right now: voting is absolutely critical in this country next Tuesday.

We have all learned some very hard lessons since the last election. This year, no one can afford to sit this one out. 

Especially if it’s your first time voting, we need your energy and voice at the table if we are going to fix our democracy. 

Voters from the age of 18-39 historically have the lowest turnout of any other age group. Not only is that a bad look (just TBH. Sorry, y’all.), but it’s putting a giant ding in our democratic process, while inhibiting your ability to address important issues like housing and the skyrocketing costs of living, career instability, and economic uncertainty.

The power is yours. As a voter, you have control to create change and reinforce the things you want the politicians who work for you to address.

Together, we can counter any attacks on our election process and change the problems our communities are up against.

It all starts with registering to vote. As the deadline for registering early has passed, you’ll need to complete a Conditional Voter Registration application at a polling place, which you can do right through Election Day on November 3.

You’ll find all the information you need from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, the official, non-partisan source for verified election information. 

You know L.A. TACO. We don’t endorse politicians. We like to hold their feet to the fire. And we know you can trust the L.A. County Registrar to keep the power in your hands to vote for the positions you believe in. 

If you’re new to voting, were forced to move zip codes due to a natural disaster, or recently transferred to L.A. for school or a job or whatever, the registrar can show you how easy it is to get registered for the election and get your vote out. 

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No need to be intimidated. We literally have one of the most flexible voting systems in the country. Which is why you see California elections frequently targeted by politicians who want to suppress your voice.

The registrar will teach you that there are no assigned polling places, that you can vote at any Vote Center, and that you can register and vote on the same day, while trusting that your ballot is treated securely and with care. 

You can even register on your phone. We know you love your phone!

The Registrar can walk you through all kinds of information that can help you, in multiple languages, such as telling you who is eligible to vote, the key dates you need to know, drawing up a simple plan on where to vote that’s convenient for you, tracking your ballot, and offering sample ballots so you know exactly what you’re doing when actually voting. Go to plan.lavote.gov to make your plan to vote. 

Whatever you’re voting for or however you plan to vote, the Registrar is here to make it easy for you to participate.

A great place to start for younger or first-time voters is its useful and clear Voting 101 guide

Just remember: If you plan to vote by mail, it’s critical that you send your ballot no later than seven days before the election. They just reminded us of that; we need to get on it ourselves.

So, no time like now to get registered and let your voice be heard.

Sponsored by the L.A. County Registrar.

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