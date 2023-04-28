Skip to Content
Headlines: Highland Park Taco Truck Pushed Out By City ‘No Stopping Anytime’ Signs

10:24 AM PDT on April 28, 2023

charlies tacos

charlies tacos

L.A. TACO

    Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely.

    —Highland Park: Charlie's Tacos was reportedly "pushed out" of their usual parking spot in front of Super A after the city put up a "No stopping Anytime" zone. "This neighborhood needs more parking, not less," the new York Blvd wrote in a Tweet. "WTF." [@thenewYorkBlvd/Twitter]

    Long-time civil rights leader Greg "Baba" Akili announced that he will be running for California State Assembly in the 57th District. "I have spent five decades on the front lines of fighting for racial, economic, and social justice," the Black Lives Matter LA activist said in a statement. "Today more than ever we need leaders who are willing to speak up and out for the people." [Greg Akili/Twitter]

    Three cases of a new strain of COVID-19 that reportedly causes "pink eye" have been confirmed in Los Angeles County. Health officials are advising the public to "be aware of possible new COVID-19 symptoms, which include conjunctivitis, more commonly known as "pink eye." [L.A. Public Health]

    Many talented journalists and editors lost their jobs at Vice News yesterday, the latest in a series of devastating layoffs across the media industry. Earlier in the week, BuzzFeed News shut down its news operations. And on Wednesday, Paper Magazine laid off the majority of its staff. [Twitter]

    The father of a woman who was fatally shot by LAPD during a "gun battle" with a male suspect can't stop thinking about his daughter. "Albert Corado Sr. keeps his daughter’s number in his phone’s list of favorite contacts—even though he knows no matter how many times he calls, she won’t pick up," reports Libor Any for the L.A. Times. [LAT]

    —East Hollywood: An LAPD sergeant reportedly lost part of their finger while trying to take a homeless person into custody for allegedly using drugs at the Vermont/Santa Monica Station in East Hollywood. [MSN]

