Food

What To Eat This Weekend: Wagyu-Infused Mole Negro, Slavic Sushi, Beef Bourguignon Tacos, and GG Allin Pizza

Plus, a new pan con pollo spot in the Valley, tofu skirts in Koreatown, and a barbecue pop-up in Altadena to pick up copious amounts of smoked meat for the big game.

12:11 PM PST on February 9, 2024

    Mole negro with chicken and a side of rice with vegetables from Maria Sabina Restaurante in Whitter
    Mole negro at Maria Sabina Oaxaca Restaurant, which is made with Wagyu tallow for the owner's son's business, Butcher's Headquarters, photo courtesy of Maria Sabina Restaurante.

    Butchers Headquarters, a Oaxacan butcher shop in Hollywood, is now making American Wagyu beef tallow-infused mole negro, as well as beef chorizo with at least 25% of A5 Wagyu.

    Owner Ramiro Maldonado, who comes from generations of butchers from Oaxaca's legendary Mercado Tlacolula, gets the handmade mole from his mom, who owns Maria Sabina Oaxacan Restaurant in Whittier. She stone-grinds all of the ingredients before cooking her mole with the Wagyu tallow.

    Delivery is also available.

    5505 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90038. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Lines 4 and 207 - "Santa Monica/Western."

    Philadelphia salmon roil from Kakkoi sushi, a sushi roll topped with salmon roe
    Philadelphia salmon roil from Kakkoi.Photo courtesy of Kakkoi.

    Chef Ole Tsoy's Kakkoi Sushi is now open for delivery in L.A.. The concept blends European and Slavic influences into Japanese cuisine, showcasing Tsoy's Russian heritage and Barcelona background. Items include a lobster roll encased in lavash bread, beef udon noodles, salmon tartare, yellowtail sashimi, and vegan shrimp maki rolls, among the menu's many offerings, which include dessert.

    Logo from Rock Bottom Pizza depicting a skeleton with a mohaak made of pizza slices
    "We were totally into pizza before it was cool," image courtesy of Rock Bottom Pizza

    Rock Bottom Pizza is now open in North Hollywood. It is inspired by 80s metal and 90s punk and specializes in crispy, 12" mini pizza pies with hand-mixed dough and cooked in a stone-bottomed oven. Pie options include the "GG Allin" (sausage and wild mushrooms) and the "I Wanna Be Meat Sedated." Delivery and pickup are available. 

    7333 Fulton Ave. North Hollywood, CA 91605. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Line 162 - "Sherman Way/Fulton" or Bus Line 167 - "Coldwater Canyon/Raymer."

    Back sesame soup with tofu pudding and taro balls dessert at Bistro Na's
    Photo courtesy of Bistro Na's.

    From February 10-24, Bistro Na's in Temple City is donating $5 from every black sesame soup with tofu pudding and taro balls dessert sold to the No Kid Hungry non-profit in celebration of the Lunar New Year. The dessert is being offered in a limited collab with Meet Fresh.

    9055 Las Tunas Dr. Temple City, CA 91780. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Line 78 - "Las Tunas/Sultana" or Bus Line 266 - "Rosemead/Las Tunas."

    Two yubu-wrapped sushi from King Yubu in L.A.
    Photo courtesy of King Yubu.

    King Yubu is now open in Koreatown. The focus is on sushi wrapped in yubu and little skirts of tofu, with various choices, including bulgogi, lemon salmon, beef belly, spicy crab, and unagi-avocado. The menu will expand soon to include Korean corn dogs, rice bowls, and spicy barbecue pork. The restaurant is offering 15% off through February 14 to celebrate its debut.

    3128 West 8th St., Los Angeles, CA 90005. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Line 66 - "8th/Catalina" or Bus Lines 204 and 754 - "Vermont/8th."

    Beef bourguignon tacos with edible flowers at Mignonette LA
    Beef bourguignon tacos, photo courtesy of Mignonette LA

    Mignonette, which calls itself a "seafood bistrot on the move," has five appearances planned this week around L.A. bars, from Santa Monica and Beverly Hills to Downtown and Upland. The pop-up offers oysters with mignonette, crudo, onion dip with tour caviar, cured fish boards, and get this everybody, beef Bourguignon tacos!! Catch 'em tomorrow at Ile Cafe in DTLA (<-- that rhymes)

    Logo for El Cahimbo restaurant, showing a Mexican flag and a Salvadoran flag

    El Cachimbon is a new Salvadoran-Mexican restaurant in Northridge offering a big menu of standards, plus tacos on Tuesdays, lobster-laced mariscada, pupusa deals on Wednesdays, molcajetes, large pan con pollo sandwiches, and festive margaritas, making it a spot geared up for big celebrations.

    8341 Tampa Ave. Northridge, CA 91324. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Lines 152 and 242 - "Tampa/Roscoe."

    Beef ribs stacked upat Paceco's BBQ in Atla Den
    Beef ribs at Paceco's BBQ in Atla Dena, photo courtesy of Pacheco's BBQ

    You need barbecue for the Super Bowl (oh, and you're somewhere near Altadena). It may behoove you to visit Pacheco's BBQ, who will appear at Rancho Bar, making racks of smoked beef and baby back ribs, along with wings, beef burnt end and pulled pork sandwiches, verde mac-and-cheese, and cornbread starting at 12 PM. Go Raiders!

    2485 Lake Ave. Altadena, CA 91001. Closest Metro line and stop: Bus Line 662 - "Lake/Mariposa."

    Eataly LA is holding an after-hours feast and party tonight in Century City called Notte Italiana. If that doesn't sound sexy enough already, this one is the "Valentine's edition." Rrrrowr. There will be ten stations for drinks, 12 for Italian dishes, live music, and a photo-booth. You know, in case you meet someone. Or need a moment.

    10250 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90067. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Lines 4 and 28 - "Santa Monica/Century Park West."

    Hadley Tomicki

    One of L.A. TACO's co-founders, Hadley Tomicki is a critic and journalist whose work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine, and many other places.

