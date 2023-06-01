Ayara Thai has reopened its dining room after three years in Westchester.

Michelin Bib-awarded Ayara Thai, a mainstay on many of the city's annual best restaurants lists, reopens its indoor dining in Westchester today after three years. The 18-year-old family-owned restaurant survived the pandemic and post-pandemic years through takeout and outdoor events, including a recurring Thai Thursday Street Food series. It is now ready to serve its elephant-shaped pork-and-shrimp toast, drunken noodles, baby back ribs, kai jaew (Thai omelets) to guests at their tables both indoors and out.

6245 W. 87th St. Los Angeles, CA 90045

Mojarra frita and more at Hungry's in East L.A.

Hungry's Restaurant is open, Thursdays through Sundays, in East L.A. The family-owned restaurant serves a wide selection of Mexican dishes, including siete mares, mojarra frita, bacon-wrapped camarones Costa Azul, griddled tacos de marlin stuffed with avocado, burritos de asada, and overflowing molcajetes.

4226 E. Olympic Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90023

Mom's Haus is now open in Hollywood from former West Coast Rough Ryders head Marc Davis, marking the second location of his New Orleans-inspired restaurant, which has an existing restaurant in Van Nuys. Joseph “Jovie” Brown, a Gordon Ramsay veteran and former personal chef to both Issa Rae and Danny Glover is in the kitchen, presiding over an even bigger menu than the original's, with dishes including fried gator bites, "voodoo chicken," fried ribs, "King Louie XIV" king crab, smothered oxtails, étouffée, gumbo fries, and six types of daiquiris. And banana pudding, naturally.

7065 Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90028

Downtown's Highway Dispensary has a party planned for this Sunday with live wrestling from the Canna Pro-Wrestling Show, free food with purchase, 1-cent giveaways, 1-cent 1/8ths for the first 100 customers, and BOGOs and DJ Smuurdaa.

3 to 6 pm at Highway 4356 Woodlawn Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90011

La Cevicheríe is now up and operating out of Long Beach, with pick-up, delivery, and catering available. A menu of ceviches, tiraditos, and botanas includes dishes like aguachile with your choice of black habanero, green serranito, or chile chiltepin with lime or mango as a base, along with ceviche bearing a trio of octopus, shrimp, and scallops, fresh white fish with coconut, and thinly sliced salmon, tuna, and yellowtail in ponzu, with sizes up to 58 oz. intended to feed up to 11 people.

1388 Daisy Ave

Bombo is now open on the second floor of EP/LP in West Hollywood for seasonally-driven coastal Mexican food from chef Samantha Quintero. Dishes include family-sized servings of agave-glazed octopus, smoked chicken with green mole, and lamb al pastor, plus Alaskan cod tacos, chicken tinga tostadas with housemade cheese, chile poblano croquetas, mezcal shrimp, smoked guacamole, and other things that make us want to keep listing them simply by sounding good.

603 N. La Cienega Blvd. West Hollywood, CA 90069

Venice seafood restaurant The Anchor has opened a new food truck called Little Anchor. Helmed by owner Kristin Ciccolella, the truck serves lobster rolls featuring Maine lobster that are flown in each day with hand-cut fries, grilled cheese with lobster bisque, chowder fries, New England clam chowder in a bread bowl, plus $3 bisque and chowder shots, beer-battered fish and chips. It is also available to rent for your parties and such. Look for it in Santa Monica over the next week or so before the Queer-owned truck goes "cruising for tail."

Find Little Anchor location updates here.

Poppy & Rose at Taste of the Nation

No Kid Hungry's "Taste of the Nation" festival returns to Culver City's Media Park on June 11, offering ticket holders the opportunity to support the organization's work in ending childhood hunger in California and across the U.S. while enjoying tastings from top chefs, live entertainment, games, and an interactive scavenger hunt for kids, among other fun.

June 11, 12-4 pm, 9070 Venice Blvd. Culver City, CA 90232

I Love Micheladas is holding its first ever "Banda Night" at Party Beer Co. in West Adams on Friday. Pink & Boujee and Chingón Catering will be behind the eats, the latter promising Crunchwraps in grilled flour tortillas, tacos, and more. DJs Que Madre and Escaliente will be serving up the beats, and the whole thing is freeeeeeee(!) whether you like your mattress or not.

7 pm-midnight, 4203 W. Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016

Great L.A. chef Miles Thompson is back with a June pop-up in Koreatown called Baby Bistro, being held Thursday to Saturday nights. So far, the only clue as to what's being served is a ticket with dishes hinting at a mushroom terrine, squid/merguez, and tomato bread with anchovy miso. Whatever's there, you're going to want it. DM the chef if you'd like a reservation.

3610 W. 6th St. Los Angeles, CA 90020

Armenian-meets-Texan barbecue concept iii Mas is popping up Friday and Saturday at Glendale's Glen Arden Club. Chef Grigoryan will be serving up wood-grilled meats and freshly baked breads, and lahmujune to with the beer and wine on sale.

5-11 pm. 357 Arden Ave. Glendale, CA 91203

No ticket? No problem. You can still attend the L.A. Philharmonic's Market Tastings series three hours before showtime at the Hollywood Bowl and participate in its free Wednesday and Sunday tastings with professional wine and beer experts. The series kicks off June 18 at Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival with a beer tasting with Scout Distributing and a wine tasting with Shiverick Imports at June 21's performance by King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard. There are 24 events overall, held in the Plaza Marketplace at the Box Office Plaza.