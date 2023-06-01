Spot Check! ‘Voodoo Chicken’ in Hollywood, a Weed-Themed Lucha Party In DTLA, and La Cevicherie Opens in Long Beach
There's also a free banda night in West Adams with asada Crunchwraps and cold micheladas, chowder fries and lobster bisque shots from a Westside truck, and black habanero aguachile in Long Beach.
1:32 PM PDT on June 1, 2023
Michelin Bib-awarded Ayara Thai, a mainstay on many of the city's annual best restaurants lists, reopens its indoor dining in Westchester today after three years. The 18-year-old family-owned restaurant survived the pandemic and post-pandemic years through takeout and outdoor events, including a recurring Thai Thursday Street Food series. It is now ready to serve its elephant-shaped pork-and-shrimp toast, drunken noodles, baby back ribs, kai jaew (Thai omelets) to guests at their tables both indoors and out.
Mom's Haus is now open in Hollywoodfrom former West Coast Rough Ryders head Marc Davis, marking the second location of his New Orleans-inspired restaurant, which has an existing restaurant in Van Nuys. Joseph “Jovie” Brown, a Gordon Ramsay veteran and former personal chef to both Issa Rae and Danny Glover is in the kitchen, presiding over an even bigger menu than the original's, with dishes including fried gator bites, "voodoo chicken," fried ribs, "King Louie XIV" king crab, smothered oxtails, étouffée, gumbo fries, and six types of daiquiris. And banana pudding, naturally.
3 to 6 pm at Highway 4356 Woodlawn Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90011
La Cevicheríe is now up and operating out of Long Beach, with pick-up, delivery, and catering available. A menu of ceviches, tiraditos, and botanas includes dishes like aguachile with your choice of black habanero, green serranito, or chile chiltepin with lime or mango as a base, along with ceviche bearing a trio of octopus, shrimp, and scallops, fresh white fish with coconut, and thinly sliced salmon, tuna, and yellowtail in ponzu, with sizes up to 58 oz. intended to feed up to 11 people.
1388 Daisy Ave
Bombo is now open on the second floor of EP/LP in West Hollywood for seasonally-driven coastal Mexican food from chef Samantha Quintero. Dishes include family-sized servings of agave-glazed octopus, smoked chicken with green mole, and lamb al pastor, plus Alaskan cod tacos, chicken tinga tostadas with housemade cheese, chile poblano croquetas, mezcal shrimp, smoked guacamole, and other things that make us want to keep listing them simply by sounding good.
603 N. La Cienega Blvd. West Hollywood, CA 90069
Venice seafood restaurant The Anchor has opened a new food truck called Little Anchor. Helmed by owner Kristin Ciccolella, the truck serves lobster rolls featuring Maine lobster that are flown in each day with hand-cut fries, grilled cheese with lobster bisque, chowder fries, New England clam chowder in a bread bowl, plus $3 bisque and chowder shots, beer-battered fish and chips. It is also available to rent for your parties and such. Look for it in Santa Monica over the next week or so before the Queer-owned truck goes "cruising for tail."
No Kid Hungry's "Taste of the Nation" festivalreturns to Culver City's Media Park on June 11, offering ticket holders the opportunity to support the organization's work in ending childhood hunger in California and across the U.S. while enjoying tastings from top chefs, live entertainment, games, and an interactive scavenger hunt for kids, among other fun.
June 11, 12-4 pm, 9070 Venice Blvd. Culver City, CA 90232
I Love Micheladas is holding its first ever "Banda Night" at Party Beer Co. in West Adams on Friday. Pink & Boujee and Chingón Catering will be behind the eats, the latter promising Crunchwraps in grilled flour tortillas, tacos, and more. DJs Que Madre and Escaliente will be serving up the beats, and the whole thing is freeeeeeee(!) whether you like your mattress or not.
7 pm-midnight, 4203 W. Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Great L.A. chef Miles Thompson is back with a June pop-up in Koreatown called Baby Bistro, being held Thursday to Saturday nights. So far, the only clue as to what's being served is a ticket with dishes hinting at a mushroom terrine, squid/merguez, and tomato bread with anchovy miso. Whatever's there, you're going to want it. DM the chef if you'd like a reservation.
No ticket? No problem. You can still attend the L.A. Philharmonic's Market Tastings series three hours before showtime at the Hollywood Bowl and participate in its free Wednesday and Sunday tastings with professional wine and beer experts. The series kicks off June 18 at Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival with a beer tasting with Scout Distributing and a wine tasting with Shiverick Imports at June 21's performance by King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard. There are 24 events overall, held in the Plaza Marketplace at the Box Office Plaza.
All three of Cain Carias' puppets, El Triste, La Smiley, and his Little Mr. E puppet, were in the trunk of his 2003 Red Honda Civic Coupe, which was parked at the corner of Santa Monica and North Heliotrope Dr. before being stolen.
A 31-year-old man attacked five people at about noon yesterday in the Belmont Shore area of Long Beach, leaving four, including a two-year-old, with minor injuries. The man was stopped by a police officer who shot him, leaving him non-life threatening injuries.
In addition to paying $5 million in civil penalties, Polymer80 is permanently prohibited from selling its "ghost gun" kits in the state without first conducting background checks of buyers and serializing its products.
As part of the settlement, the company must pay $4 million in civil penalties, and its two founders must pay an additional $1 million in civil penalties.