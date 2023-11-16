Next time you're cruisin' down the street in your 'six-four, look at the street sign and look at it closely because it just might be named for the great Eazy-E.

According to ABC-LA, the City of Compton is set to recognize the man who helped put it on the global map by naming the 100 block of Auto Drive South to

"Eazy Street" in honor of Eric Wright, the local legend who vaulted to international fame as the most visible frontman of N.W.A., a solo artist "still talking shit," and the founder of Ruthless Records.

Born and raised in Compton, Eazy was arguably the city's biggest booster, busting out with "N.W.A. and the Posse" in 1987, one year before Compton rapper King Tee's "Act a Fool" was released. Eazy dropped the solo album "Eazy Does It" in 1988, the same year N.W.A.'s follow-up, "Straight Outta Compton," came out to worldwide recognition, notoriety, and acclaim, raising the universal consciousness of this Southern California city in Los Angeles.

Pre-Eiht, pre-Quik, pre-Game, pre-YG, and pre-Kendrick, N.W.A. were bigging-up Eazy's hometown in early tracks like "Dopeman" and "8-Ball," as well as "Eazy Duz It" from Eazy's solo album of the same name.

“My dad loved where he was from,” Erica Wright, Eazy-E's daughter, told The Los Angeles Times. “Nothing could keep him from Compton.”

The City approved the decision to name the street of Compton's city council in September. On November 22, a ceremony will be held to commemorate the renaming, with an attached block party featuring some of Eazy's offspring and former collaborators.

Which hopefully includes the little girl from the intro to 'Eazy Does It' and the dude ready to put a .38 slug in the Dopeman's culo cuz his sister got sick from crack.

Anything is possible... on Eazy Street.