Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
Log In
News

Compton Will Name A Street After Eazy-E Next Week

The 100 block of Auto Drive South will become "Eazy Street" in honor of Eric Wright, the local legend who vaulted to international fame as the frontman of N.W.A.

12:19 PM PST on November 16, 2023

photo: Jonathan Kaufman/Unsplash

    Next time you're cruisin' down the street in your 'six-four, look at the street sign and look at it closely because it just might be named for the great Eazy-E.

    According to ABC-LA, the City of Compton is set to recognize the man who helped put it on the global map by naming the 100 block of Auto Drive South to
    "Eazy Street" in honor of Eric Wright, the local legend who vaulted to international fame as the most visible frontman of N.W.A., a solo artist "still talking shit," and the founder of Ruthless Records.

    Born and raised in Compton, Eazy was arguably the city's biggest booster, busting out with "N.W.A. and the Posse" in 1987, one year before Compton rapper King Tee's "Act a Fool" was released. Eazy dropped the solo album "Eazy Does It" in 1988, the same year N.W.A.'s follow-up, "Straight Outta Compton," came out to worldwide recognition, notoriety, and acclaim, raising the universal consciousness of this Southern California city in Los Angeles.

    Pre-Eiht, pre-Quik, pre-Game, pre-YG, and pre-Kendrick, N.W.A. were bigging-up Eazy's hometown in early tracks like "Dopeman" and "8-Ball," as well as "Eazy Duz It" from Eazy's solo album of the same name.

    “My dad loved where he was from,” Erica Wright, Eazy-E's daughter, told The Los Angeles Times. “Nothing could keep him from Compton.”

    The City approved the decision to name the street of Compton's city council in September. On November 22, a ceremony will be held to commemorate the renaming, with an attached block party featuring some of Eazy's offspring and former collaborators.

    Which hopefully includes the little girl from the intro to 'Eazy Does It' and the dude ready to put a .38 slug in the Dopeman's culo cuz his sister got sick from crack.

    Anything is possible... on Eazy Street.

    Hadley Tomicki@

    One of L.A. TACO's co-founders, Hadley Tomicki is a critic and journalist whose work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine, and many other places.

    Read More:

    Stay in touch

    Sign up for our free newsletter

    More from L.A. TACO

    Sponsored

    How Real Estate’s ‘Drive Until You Qualify’ Demand Contributes to Global Warming

    When you think about California’s housing shortage and affordability crisis, climate change is probably not the first thing that comes to your mind. But the epic shortage of housing in our cities is actually making climate change worse—and at the same time, climate change is worsening the housing shortage.

    Noelle Maxwell
    November 16, 2023
    News

    Three Pedestrians Were Hit by Drivers in Arlington Heights on Tuesday, Leaving Two Dead

    Of the roughly 260 traffic collision fatalities that have occurred in the city of L.A. as of late October, 138 involved pedestrians being struck by a driver, Crosstown L.A. reported. That’s a 14 percent increase compared to the same time-period last year.

    November 15, 2023
    News

    Metro Wants You To Rename Its New Rail Line That Will Connect 10 Southeast L.A. Cities

    Choose between "Tongva," Southeast," "Califa," "Los Rios" and eight other names. Voting ends on December 17. The new name will remain in place until construction is completed.

    November 15, 2023
    Food

    The Ultimate Guide to the 26 Best Soups, Chowders, and Stews in Long Beach

    Soup is good food. From ramen and pozole, to clam chowder, these are the best 26 soups in Long Beach—just in time time for the first rains of the season. But real talk, these soups hit the spot year-round.

    November 15, 2023
    See all posts