At L.A. TACO's Daily Memo, we break down immigration raids in Southern California and other important topics. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.

ICE is continuing to pick up the pace, now matching detainee numbers close to those seen during the reign of Greg Bovino.

Last week, at least 70 people were taken. A majority of those, about 40 people, came from jails. According to 805 Rapid Response, agents are profiling people as they are released and grabbing them indiscriminately, many without detainers.

We’re also seeing more vehicles and ICE activity everywhere else.

The majority of people being kidnapped right now are those being released from jails in Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo County, as well as at Los Angeles ISAP check-ins and courthouses.

We’re still seeing targeted vehicle stops, especially in San Bernardino, the Coachella Valley, and San Diego County. Agents have also been targeting Van Nuys and Pasadena a lot lately. Of course, ICE vehicles have been spotted almost everywhere, lurking, spying, and observing.

We have received several reports of agents targeting parents early in the morning as they drop off their children at school.

In Watts, on Central Avenue and 95th Street, around 9:00 a.m., ICE agents kidnapped a man as he was driving his kids to school, according to community watchers.

Around 8:50 a.m. in Whittier, near the York Field baseball field, a father and son were kidnapped by at least six ICE vehicles say community watchers. A third person was also taken a block away.

In Linda Vista, according to a post by Arturo Gonzalez, a follower reached out stating that ICE agents took their uncle as they were leaving their home to drop off their son and daughter at school. And in Riverside, around 6:30 a.m., one person was confirmed to have been taken near Arlanza Elementary.

We also have some incidents involving ICE and local police.

Like in Gardena on Saturday, where there was an incident in which Gardena PD was seen interacting with ICE as both agencies returned to the scene, where ICE had detained a man earlier. Lawyer Cynthia Santiago was present to witness this, as ICE went into the victim's vehicle to retrieve personal belongings. We contacted Gardena PD, which denied the incident, stating they have no record or report of it and affirming that they do not work with ICE. Despite this, we have video footage of Gardena PD’s presence, and lawyer Santiago confirmed that she was questioned by Gardena PD, who were there with ICE.

Down at the San Diego Harbor Police Department, ICE agents planned out a Facebook Marketplace-based operation where they detained a man after asking him to meet at the police department to buy his vehicle, according to Arturo Gonzalez, a San Diego community watcher.

In the news, the 9th Court of Appeals approved an injunction on California’s "No Vigilantes Act" and reaffirmed its injunction on the "No Secret Police Act." These two bills aim to unmask all police and agents and require them to identify themselves clearly.

Also, at least 15 Latinos have been sent to the Congo this month, including a 23-year-old Latina who was persecuted as a member of the LGBTQ+ community back home, who now faces being sent to a country known for having significant human rights issues, including reports of gender-based violence targeting LGBTQI+ persons.

According to a congressional report, the Trump administration has likely spent over $40 million as of January 2026 to deport a few hundred people to five countries. That cost doesn’t include the new deal with Congo.

On top of ICE already receiving a budget larger than Iran’s military budget, republicans just approved another $140 Billion to fund ICE and CBP through the end of Trump’s next presidency. ICE now has about $300 billion dollars. To put that into context, that’s how much the U.S. has given to Israel since 1948. Its budget now puts ICE into the ranks of the top four biggest global defense budgets. Somewhere around the same defense budget as China and way above Russia's.

Remember to stay safe and stay vigilant. ~ Memo Torres

RAIDS

Last week, L.A. TACO recorded at least 70 people being taken into ICE custody. At least 27 people were taken during traffic/street stops, and according to the 805 rapid response, over 40 were taken after being released from the custody of several jails.

[Saturday. April 18. Day 317.]

Gardena : On On 2201 W. Redondo Beach Boulevard , 6:50 a.m. Community watchers confirmed that ICE agents had detained a man in a parking lot. In a video posted online , an ICE agent claims that the man is a registered sex offender from Texas. According to immigration lawyer Cynthia Santiago, a Gardena PD officer and an ICE agent later returned to the site in separate vehicles. In video footage submitted to and examined by L.A. TACO, the ICE agent was grabbing what appears to be personal belongings from the man’s vehicle. Santiago states that the police officer questioned her, asking who she was and what was going on. L.A. TACO reached out to Gardena PD regarding the incident, who told us, “Gardena PD has no record of this incident or anything at that location on that day. Despite your comments about officers seen in the footage working with ICE Agents, our department was not involved. We’re unable to answer questions re: the individual being arrested, as this isn’t our investigation. ICE did not contact us regarding this incident or any related enforcement action. To be clear, the Gardena Police Department does not investigate, collaborate with, or participate in immigration-related operations with federal agencies. We also don’t influence how any federal agents conduct themselves or their activities. Our role in these federal situations is to solely maintain public safety and prevent disturbances or violence.” Video footage shows a Gardena PD vehicle with an officer on foot as an ICE agent goes through the vehicle to grab the man’s belongings.

Santa Maria: At the At the Santa Barbara County Jail on 4436 Calle Real, around 9:46 a.m. Confirmed ICE vehicles were present at the jail parking lot.

Linda Vista: Photo documentation shows at least three federal agents taking a man from a parking lot. One of the vehicles shown is a confirmed ICE vehicle.

Ramona: According to a According to a GoFundMe created by a man’s daughter, her father was taken by ICE agents in the morning near their home, around 11:00 a.m.

Laguna Niguel: At the Laguna Serrano Apartment Homes on 30001 Golden Lantern, around 6:45 a.m. Community watchers confirmed that ICE vehicles were scouting the area for just over an hour before leaving.

[Sunday. April 19. Day 318.]

[Monday. April 20. Day 319.]

[Tuesday. April 21. Day 320.]

[Wednesday. April 22. Day 321.]

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