At L.A. TACO's Daily Memo, we break down immigration raids in Southern California and other important topics. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.
ICE is continuing to pick up the pace, now matching detainee numbers close to those seen during the reign of Greg Bovino.
Last week, at least 70 people were taken. A majority of those, about 40 people, came from jails. According to 805 Rapid Response, agents are profiling people as they are released and grabbing them indiscriminately, many without detainers.
We’re also seeing more vehicles and ICE activity everywhere else.
The majority of people being kidnapped right now are those being released from jails in Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo County, as well as at Los Angeles ISAP check-ins and courthouses.
We’re still seeing targeted vehicle stops, especially in San Bernardino, the Coachella Valley, and San Diego County. Agents have also been targeting Van Nuys and Pasadena a lot lately. Of course, ICE vehicles have been spotted almost everywhere, lurking, spying, and observing.
We have received several reports of agents targeting parents early in the morning as they drop off their children at school.
In Watts, on Central Avenue and 95th Street, around 9:00 a.m., ICE agents kidnapped a man as he was driving his kids to school, according to community watchers.
Around 8:50 a.m. in Whittier, near the York Field baseball field, a father and son were kidnapped by at least six ICE vehicles say community watchers. A third person was also taken a block away.
In Linda Vista, according to a post by Arturo Gonzalez, a follower reached out stating that ICE agents took their uncle as they were leaving their home to drop off their son and daughter at school. And in Riverside, around 6:30 a.m., one person was confirmed to have been taken near Arlanza Elementary.
We also have some incidents involving ICE and local police.
Like in Gardena on Saturday, where there was an incident in which Gardena PD was seen interacting with ICE as both agencies returned to the scene, where ICE had detained a man earlier. Lawyer Cynthia Santiago was present to witness this, as ICE went into the victim's vehicle to retrieve personal belongings. We contacted Gardena PD, which denied the incident, stating they have no record or report of it and affirming that they do not work with ICE. Despite this, we have video footage of Gardena PD’s presence, and lawyer Santiago confirmed that she was questioned by Gardena PD, who were there with ICE.
Down at the San Diego Harbor Police Department, ICE agents planned out a Facebook Marketplace-based operation where they detained a man after asking him to meet at the police department to buy his vehicle, according to Arturo Gonzalez, a San Diego community watcher.
In the news, the 9th Court of Appeals approved an injunction on California’s "No Vigilantes Act" and reaffirmed its injunction on the "No Secret Police Act." These two bills aim to unmask all police and agents and require them to identify themselves clearly.
Also, at least 15 Latinos have been sent to the Congo this month, including a 23-year-old Latina who was persecuted as a member of the LGBTQ+ community back home, who now faces being sent to a country known for having significant human rights issues, including reports of gender-based violence targeting LGBTQI+ persons.
According to a congressional report, the Trump administration has likely spent over $40 million as of January 2026 to deport a few hundred people to five countries. That cost doesn’t include the new deal with Congo.
On top of ICE already receiving a budget larger than Iran’s military budget, republicans just approved another $140 Billion to fund ICE and CBP through the end of Trump’s next presidency. ICE now has about $300 billion dollars. To put that into context, that’s how much the U.S. has given to Israel since 1948. Its budget now puts ICE into the ranks of the top four biggest global defense budgets. Somewhere around the same defense budget as China and way above Russia's.
Remember to stay safe and stay vigilant. ~ Memo Torres
RAIDS
Last week, L.A. TACO recorded at least 70 people being taken into ICE custody. At least 27 people were taken during traffic/street stops, and according to the 805 rapid response, over 40 were taken after being released from the custody of several jails.
[Saturday. April 18. Day 317.]
- Gardena: On 2201 W. Redondo Beach Boulevard, 6:50 a.m. Community watchers confirmed that ICE agents had detained a man in a parking lot. In a video posted online, an ICE agent claims that the man is a registered sex offender from Texas. According to immigration lawyer Cynthia Santiago, a Gardena PD officer and an ICE agent later returned to the site in separate vehicles. In video footage submitted to and examined by L.A. TACO, the ICE agent was grabbing what appears to be personal belongings from the man’s vehicle. Santiago states that the police officer questioned her, asking who she was and what was going on. L.A. TACO reached out to Gardena PD regarding the incident, who told us, “Gardena PD has no record of this incident or anything at that location on that day. Despite your comments about officers seen in the footage working with ICE Agents, our department was not involved. We’re unable to answer questions re: the individual being arrested, as this isn’t our investigation. ICE did not contact us regarding this incident or any related enforcement action. To be clear, the Gardena Police Department does not investigate, collaborate with, or participate in immigration-related operations with federal agencies. We also don’t influence how any federal agents conduct themselves or their activities. Our role in these federal situations is to solely maintain public safety and prevent disturbances or violence.” Video footage shows a Gardena PD vehicle with an officer on foot as an ICE agent goes through the vehicle to grab the man’s belongings.
- Santa Maria: At the Santa Barbara County Jail on 4436 Calle Real, around 9:46 a.m. Confirmed ICE vehicles were present at the jail parking lot.
- Linda Vista: Photo documentation shows at least three federal agents taking a man from a parking lot. One of the vehicles shown is a confirmed ICE vehicle.
- Ramona: According to a GoFundMe created by a man’s daughter, her father was taken by ICE agents in the morning near their home, around 11:00 a.m.
- Laguna Niguel: At the Laguna Serrano Apartment Homes on 30001 Golden Lantern, around 6:45 a.m. Community watchers confirmed that ICE vehicles were scouting the area for just over an hour before leaving.
[Sunday. April 19. Day 318.]
- Long Beach: On 15th St and Gaviota Ave. Community watchers confirmed that ICE agents were in the area.
- Santa Maria: At the Santa Barbara County Jail at 4436 Calle Real, around 10:05 a.m. Community watchers confirmed that ICE vehicles were seen in the parking lot.
- Santa Maria: At the Dutch Bros on 1760 N. Broadway, around 10:15 a.m. ICE kidnapped a person from the parking lot.
- Compton: On Alameda St and Tichenor St, around 11:30 a.m. ICE vehicles were spotted in the area by community watchers.
- Logan Heights: At the San Diego Harbor Police Department on 3380 N. Harbor Drive. According to Artuto Gonzalez, San Diego community watcher, ICE agents planned out a Facebook Marketplace-based operation where they detained a man after asking him to meet at the police department to buy a vehicle.
- Corona: On Rimpau Ave and Circle City Dr, around 6:00 a.m. Confirmed ICE vehicles were seen in the area for several hours. Sightings were continuing to be posted around 10:16 a.m.
[Monday. April 20. Day 319.]
- San Bernardino: On Pacific St and Perris Hill Rd, 7:35 a.m. Community watchers confirmed that ICE conducted a traffic stop and kidnapped the driver.
- San Diego: On 5445 Kearney Villa Road, 10:10 a.m. Three masked agents were seen surrounding a parked vehicle in a lot and kidnapping the driver. Two agents wore green vests marked as ERO; the third agent was in plainclothes.
- San Diego: 1100 Union St, San Diego Courthouse. Four agents escort a detained man to their vehicles as documented by community watchers.
- Whittier: Near the York Field baseball field on 9110 Santa Fe Springs Rd, around 8:50 a.m. At least six ICE vehicles were present in the area, kidnapping at least three people. According to community watchers, a father and son were kidnapped on Santa Fe Springs Street next to the baseball field. A third person was taken a block away.
- Watts: On Central Ave and 95th St, around 9:00 a.m. According to community watchers, ICE agents kidnapped a man as he was driving his kids to school. Video footage shows at least two masked agents in green vests marked as ICE.
- Linda Vista: According to a post by Arturo Gonzalez, a follower reached out stating that ICE agents took their uncle as they were leaving their home to drop off their son and daughter at school.
- San Luis Obispo: At the San Luis Obispo County Jail on 1585 Kansas Ave, around 8:50 a.m. ICE agents were present at the jail in the morning. According to community watchers, at least two people were taken upon release.
- Anaheim: On Ball Rd and Anaheim Blvd, around 7:00 a.m. Community watchers confirmed ICE presence in the area. No reports of anyone being taken were confirmed.
- Ventura: On Vince St and Olive St, around 6:30 a.m. VCDefensa confirmed that ICE agents took at least one person from a parking lot in the area, with a possible second.
[Tuesday. April 21. Day 320.]
- Corona: On Indiana Ave and Ellis St, around 7:08 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the neighborhood. No kidnappings were reported.
- Maywood: On Fishburn Ave and 55th St, near Fishburn Elementary. 7:00 a.m. ICE agents were seen scouting in the area. Community watchers confirmed that ICE agents had previously visited this area.
- Santa Maria: Santa Barbara County North Jail on 2301 Black Rd, around 10:04 a.m. ICE agents and vehicles were spotted at the jail.
- Santa Barbara: At the Santa Barbara County Jail at 4436 Calle Real, around 10:20 a.m. ICE agents and vehicles were spotted at the jail.
- Montclair: On Central Ave and Mission Blvd, around 10:00 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the neighborhood. No kidnappings were confirmed.
- Desert Hot Springs: On Palm Dr and Dillon Rd, around 4:50 a.m. ICE agents conducted a traffic stop on a work truck and kidnapped the driver. Residents found the truck abandoned.
- Encinitas: At the Encinitas Train Station on 25 E D St., Border Patrol agents were seen taking one person.
[Wednesday. April 22. Day 321.]
- Pasadena: On Los Robles Ave near Villa St, around 6:35 a.m. Community watches confirmed two ICE vehicles driving around the neighborhood. No one was confirmed to be taken.
- Simi Valley: On Barnard St and Tapo St, around 6:20 a.m. Two confirmed ICE vehicles were seen driving around the neighborhood.
- Simi Valley: Wallace Street, 7:27 a.m. ICE vehicles spotted in the area by community watchers.
- Santa Barbara: Santa Barbara jail, 7:25 a.m. ICE agents were seen at the jail, and at least one person was taken.
- Santa Maria: Santa Maria jail, 8:32 a.m. ICE agents took at least three people. The 805 Rapid Response confirmed with L.A. TACO that only one of these three had an immigration detainer lodged on them.
- San Luis Obispo: At the San Luis Obispo County Jail at 1585 Kansas Avenue. At least one person was taken. The 805 Rapid Response team confirmed with L.A. TACO that they had an immigration detainer lodged on them.
- Riverside: Rutland Avenue and Cypress Avenue, 6:30 a.m. One person was confirmed taken near Arlanza Elementary.
- Palmdale: On Palmdale Blvd and 3rd St. ICE agents were seen in the area, appearing to be staging.
- Van Nuys: On Delano St and Sylmar Ave, around 11:10 a.m. According to community watchers, ICE agents took an individual. The vehicles were the same ones seen earlier in Pasadena.
- San Diego: At Thrifty’s Gas Station at 2502 Imperial Ave. According to rapid responder Arturo Gonzales, ICE agents were seen taking two individuals. Video footage shows one agent in a green ICE vest and two agents in plainclothes.
- San Diego: At 4276-4278 Market St., marked Border Patrol vehicles were seen driving around the area.
- Carlsbad: On Jefferson St and Las Flores Dr. Identified Border Patrol agents in marked vehicles conducted a traffic stop.
- Vista: On N Citrus Ave. Unmarked and confirmed ICE vehicles were seen driving around the neighborhood.
- Anaheim: On Citron Ave and Romneya Dr, around 2:07 p.m. Two confirmed ICE vehicles were seen driving around the neighborhood.
AT L.A. TACO
- Five L.A. Menus to Stretch Your Recession-Era Dollar
- The 4/20 Guide to Underground Parties and Events in L.A.
- You Think L.A. Smog is Bad Now? Let’s Set the Record Straight
- Controversial Israeli Chef Expands Miznon Across L.A.
IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS
- ICE is making its own smart glasses
- More ICE detainees are being taken to San Diego County hospitals, data show
- Stephen Miller launches website for creation of Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF)
- The U.S. has begun deporting immigrants to the Democratic Republic of Congo.
- An Urgent Bill to Get Answers About Raids at Large Home Improvement Stores
- Local residents at a city hall meeting accused local police for helping feds with 1700 kidnappings in the area with 900 in Ventura County.
- Law requiring ICE agents to show identification struck down by 9th Circuit
- People Over Papers Mapped L.A. Neighborhoods That “ICE Won’t Leave Alone”
- ICE tells officers to curtail court arrests, stop entering homes without warrants
- Immigration officer is charged with assault after protest outside Colorado ICE facility, DA says
- Senate Republicans clear go-it-alone path for ICE funding
- Senate GOP unveils budget plan to fund ICE, Border Patrol through Trump’s term
- About 15 Latin American deportees from the US arrive in Congo
- Colombian woman being deported to Congo
- Law requiring ICE agents to show identification struck down by 9th Circuit
- Exclusive: Trump’s DOJ has cut thousands of law-enforcement jobs while vowing to get tough on crime
GENERAL NEWS
- Facebook and Instagram Tighten Censorship Rules for Saying “Antifa”
- LAPD Deployed Drones to Spy on No Kings Protest
- Palantir publishes a manifesto declaring the death of “liberal democracy.”
- Rep. Chip Roy unveils immigration bill dubbed ‘MAMDANI Act’
- FIU Student Arrested in Miami After Alleged Bomb Threat in WhatsApp Group Chat