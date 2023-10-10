From the era of intimate community celebrations in East Los Angeles in the early 1970s to today's massive festivals in 2023, celebrating Day of the Dead in Los Angeles has turned into a tradition that Angelenos look forward to all year.

L.A. TACO has put together this annual event guide for more than a decade, so our readers looking to celebrate their loved ones can experience what has become a rich tradition centered in the community.

However you celebrate, know that as long as you honor and remember your ancestors and loved ones, there’s no wrong way to do it.

As artist and renowned altarista Ofelia Esparza shares, we all experience three deaths in our lives. The first is the day we take our last breath. The second is when we are buried, never to be seen again. The third and the worst death anyone can go through is when we are forgotten.

“We’re only here for a short time, and just like a flower that wilts; all things are temporary, but we live on in the memory and hearts of our ancestors because we are all here for a purpose,” Esparza says.

Here is how to make the most of this quickly fleeing Muertos season in Los Angelestitán.

Hollywood Forever's Dia de Los Muertos x L.A. TACO's TACOLAND ~ October 28

Join us for our third annual TACOLAND taco tasting collaboration event, which is found within Hollywood Forever's Dia de Muertos festival. We have confirmed both TACO MADNESS 2023 champions Tacos La Carreta and Tacos Los Cholos, along with Pablito's Tacos, Carnitas El Artista, and L.A. Times Restaurant of the Year, Holbox, will be in our lil' corner during this, the biggest Day of the Dead festival in the country.

This year, we will also have a lineup of emerging artists playing in TACOLAND's stage, including Los Yesterdays, The Delirians, Raskahuele, and Healing Gems. Score your tickets for either the family-friendly morning and day portion, which starts at 9 AM, or the all-night party session starting at 6 PM.

Bomba Estereo is coming from Colombia to play their electro-tropical sounds on the main stage at 9 PM, while Danny Lux is headlining the day show.

Buy your tickets before they sell out here: Morning or Night tickets still available.

Self Help Graphics & Art's Día de los Muertos Community Art Workshops ~ Boyle Heights ~ October 7, 14, 21, and 28

With their building currently undergoing renovations, Self Help Graphics & Art has returned to the East L.A. Civic Center for their Dia de los Muertos workshops and celebrations. The free, bilingual, family-friendly workshops at the East L.A. County Library will guide participants on how to make papel picado, paper marigolds, calaca paper cutouts, and calaca magnets. All workshop materials will be provided, and registration is highly encouraged. Workshops will be held on October 14, 21, and 28 from 12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Registration is free.

El Velorio: The Day of the Dead Music & Arts Festival ~ Lincoln Heights ~ October 14

Celebrating its 13th year, El Velorio returns to Plaza de la Raza in Lincoln Heights on Saturday, Oct 14, to celebrate Dia de los Muertos. Hosted by Anabel Muñoz and Sid Garcia, this year’s Velorio will feature LA DIABLA and DECALIFORNIA performances, plus DJs, a bike show, and a curated art exhibit tribute to fallen female icons. Grab your tickets here.

Gloria Molina Grand Park's Downtown Día de los Muertos ~ DTLA ~ October 21 to November 2

For the last 12 years, Gloria Molina Grand Park has hosted Day of the Dead altars created by local organizations and artists from all over the city. Starting Saturday, October 21, anyone can visit the park to view the 20 different altars that will be on display through November 2. For this year’s community altar, attendees will have the opportunity to honor victims of gun violence in Monterey Park and those who perished in Maui’s wildfires.

Opening day celebrations will feature performances by Grupo Folklorico Huitzillin and Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles. LA Opera Connects will present tenor Jonathan Lacayo, who will be performing songs celebrating Día de los Muertos. Park visitors will also have the opportunity to create their own mini altars and cookie sugar skulls. Opening day celebrations will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Oct 21 and will coincide with Grand Ave Arts: All Access, which the park is participating in.

On Thursday, Nov 2, the park will be partnering with the GuadaLAjara Film Festival (GLAFF) for a screening of the 1960 film ‘Macario’ at 7:30 p.m. as part of the closing celebrations. This is a free community screening for all park visitors that celebrates the legends of Latin American cinema; free tickets are available at glaff.org/program.

San Pedro Dia de los Muertos Festival ~ San Pedro ~ October 22

This Day of the Dead celebration by the sea returns for its 12th year on Saturday, October 22, for a family-friendly day of music, art, and food in downtown San Pedro. This free festival includes performances by Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea, Ellas, Neiya Arts, Julian Torres, Danza Azteca Xochipilli, and local youth dance groups. Attendees will also have the opportunity to contribute to the community altar. Visit the festival website for additional details.

Dia de los Muertos at Olvera Street ~ DTLA ~ October 25

Starting Wednesday, October 25 through Thursday, November 2, Olvera Street will be hosting free Day of the Dead celebrations. Starting at 6 PM, the festivities will start with the ‘Danza de la Muerte’, a theatrical performance by Teatro del Barrio on the plaza stage that tells the story of Dia de los Muertos.

The performance will be followed by a Novenario Procession, which will start at the top of Olvera Street and end at the Kiosko for a nightly ceremony honoring loved ones. Starting Oct. 28, community altars will be on display at the plaza for public view as part of the nightly celebrations. For event updates, check their Instagram.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, the Carrera de los Muertos returns, as runners take over the streets for a 5k run/walk celebrating Day of the Dead. The route runs through Olvera Street, Chinatown, and L.A. State Historic Park, ending with an early morning celebration. To learn about the event and to sign up, visit the official race website.

Día de los Muertos at Downtown Santa Monica ~ October 28

Celebrate Día de los Muertos at the Third Street Promenade with live music, community altars, and a Latinx pop-up market at this family-friendly event. The event will feature Neiya Arts, Ballet Flor de Mayo, Grupo La Rosa, Folklor América, Poco Pocho, and various Latinx student groups.

Community altars will be on display for the public, along with public art sculptures by Los Angeles-based artist Ricardo Soltero, a Latinx pop-up market featuring a diverse selection of crafts, arts, and treats curated by Molcajete Dominguero. For event updates, check their Instagram.

Downey Día de Los Muertos Art Festival ~ October 29

This family-friendly community celebration in Downtown Downey features live music, dance performances, a curated art exhibit, local craft vendors, food, and altar displays. For event updates, check their Instagram.

Dia de los Muertos at MOLAA ~ Long Beach ~ October 29

The Museum of Latin American Art will host more than 36 local merchants, food vendors, and live performances for their annual family-friendly event. The festival will also feature a face-painting station, a children’s sugar skull workshop, a printmaking station, and a live tattoo artist. For more event details, visit their website.

Plaza de la Raza Día de los Muertos Festival ~ Lincoln Heights ~ November 1

This family-friendly event features a curated art exhibition, live music, dance performances, workshops, and local food and craft vendors. For event updates, be sure to check their Instagram.

Boyle Heights Dia de los Muertos ~ November 3

Remembering loved ones through art and music, this Day of the Dead festival will feature community altars, folklorico performances, DJs, live music, and local craft and food vendors. For event updates, be sure to check their Instagram.

Dia de los Muertos at Eastside Cafe ~ El Sereno ~ November 3

The El Sereno-based Eastside Cafe will host free family-friendly workshops all month long, leading up to their November 3 community event, featuring live performances, arts and crafts, and a musical procession. Check their Instagram for event updates. Drop by the space on the following weekends to participate in the works.

Paper flower workshops 10/15, 22, 29 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Paper mache calavera workshops 10/14, 21 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Suger Skull workshops 10/22,29 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Assembling flower banners 10/28 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.