DAILY MEMO: Border Patrol Attack and Follow Community Watchers Home While We See A New Raid Approach Unfold

Border Patrol and ICE took at least 15 people from the Southland, mostly from Los Angeles, Compton, and Lynwood.

9:46 PM PST on January 27, 2026

We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information. 

RAIDS

Tuesday, January 27th. Day 235.

  • Simi Valley: Madera Rd., 6:36 a.m. Federal agents stopped a Mustang and took two men. The car was found in a local parking lot. 
  • Santa Maria: County Jail, 7:20 a.m. Community watchers observed ICE at the jail.
  • Escondido: Howard Ave, 7:00 a.m. ICE agents seen.
  • Escondido: East Valley Parkway, ICE blocked a car in a parking lot and kidnapped a man, leaving the car abandoned. 
  • Encanto: Trolley station, 7:00 a.m. A community watcher observed an ICE agent parked in the community.
  • San Diego: In Barrio Logan on 21st St and Commercial St, around 9:00 a.m. Local ICE agents were seen scouting in the area.
  • San Diego: In Barrio Logan near Chicano Park on 1949 Logan Ave, around 10:25 a.m. Masked agents were seen driving around the area.
  • National City: In-N-Out near 24th St. ICE seen staging nearby.
  • Moreno Valley: On Ca-60. Community watchers confirmed two local ICE agents were seen driving into Moreno Valley. No kidnappings were reported.
  • Compton: Compton Towne Center, 9:00 a.m. Multiple videos show ICE staging behind a Best Buy.
    • A well-known community watcher known as @ice_melter93 on Instagram was brutally tased and arrested. His whereabouts were unknown all day, but he was eventually released. 
  • Los Angeles: Near Magic Johnson Park on El Segundo Blvd and Avalon Blvd, around 9:00 a.m. Community watchers confirmed Border Patrol kidnapped a car washer.
  • Compton:Fresh Donuts on Alameda, 9:35 a.m. Border Patrol agents were stuck in a parking lot, being recorded by community watchers.
    • The video shows that the Sheriffs are assisting Border Patrol vehicles. 
    • After the Sheriffs helped Border Patrol leave the parking lot, they escorted them through the neighborhood, allowing the agents to drive recklessly and run red lights
  • Compton: Alondra & Bullis, 9:06 a.m.  Four ICE agents kidnapped a man. Video confirms man being taken. 
  • Compton: Compton Blvd and Willow Ave, Federal agents are seen kidnapping a man. 
  • Compton: Alondra and Long Beach Blvd, 9:25 a.m. Border Patrol agents tackled a man who was heard screaming and crying as he was being brutally detained. He was taken away. 
  • Compton: On 1210 N Long Beach Blvd, near the Dollar Tree, around 7:52 a.m. Four local ICE agents kidnapped a man.
  • Lynwood: Apartments on MLK across from Superior, 8:40 a.m. Federal agents chased a gardener through an apartment complex. It was reported that he was taken.
  • Lynwood: Atlantic Ave and McMillan, 10:04 a.m. Federal agents kidnapped a man. A woman can be heard screaming in the background. 
  • Van Nuys: Van Nuys & Roscoe Blvd., 12:04 p.m. Ice spotted.  
  • Echo Park: Glendale & Alessandro Street, 12:30 p.m. Federal agents attempted to enter Spain Restaurant and the recycling center, but both places closed their doors. Agents instead grabbed a random man off the street and kidnapped him.  
  • Echo Park: 533 Glendale Blvd and Temple, Border Patrol agents were seen grabbing a man and forcing him into an SUV.
  • Los Angeles: West Athens Elementary, 12:29 p.m. Parents were notified that the school went into lockdown due to ICE presence in the neighborhood.
  • Los Angeles: 41st and Hoover, 2:10 p.m. One person was reported kidnapped by federal agents. 
  • Los Angeles: 120th St., 10:00 a.m. Border Patrol agents chased a man and tackled him into the street.
  • Los Angeles: At a bus stop near Vermont Ave and 120th St, around 3:10 p.m., Border Patrol agents kidnapped someone waiting for the bus.
  • Los Angeles: MDC, 12:20 p.m. Protesters showed up to the MDC to protest the detention of @ice_melter93 in Compton. While Border Patrol agents were making their pit stops, an infamous Border Patrol agent, Aaron Padda, who now wears a mask, jumped out of his vehicle unprovoked and tackled a protester in the middle of the street while traffic was driving by. Aaron Padda, showing poor tackling form, landed on his back as he attempted to take the protester to the ground. The protester was briefly detained and released. 

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

