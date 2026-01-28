We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.

RAIDS

Tuesday, January 27th. Day 235.

AT L.A. TACO

How a Typical Day of Border Patrol ‘Cluster Raids’ Plays Out in Southern California As Border Patrol invades communities, Rapid Response networks try to prevent as many abductions as possible by monitoring federal activity.



IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS