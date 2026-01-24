We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.
RAIDS
Thursday, January 22nd. Day 230.
- Moorpark: VcDefensa stated there were at least two people reported to be taken in the city.
- Santa Ana: In a strip mall on Standard Ave and McFadden Ave. Early in the morning, Border Patrol agents were seen in the parking lot kidnapping at least one man. One additional male was seen being questioned by an agent, but we are unsure if he was taken.
- Fullerton: At the Highland Pine Tree Apartments on 1501 S Highland Ave, around 6:44 a.m. Video footage from residents showed roughly 10 to 12 masked agents alongside Fullerton PD inside of the complex in the parking lot. There was at least one man with an FBI marking, as well as one man in full tactical gear with an HSI marking. At least two of the female agents were recognized by community watch teams as ICE agents who were recently in Santa Ana. In a statement released by the Fullerton Police Department, they stated that their communications channel received notice from a reporting party who heard multiple sirens and believed officers were in pursuit of a vehicle in the 1500 block of S. Highland Ave. The reporter also claimed a Hispanic male with a handgun was seen jumping over fences. After going on scene, Fullerton PD was flagged down by a male ICE agent who alleged that there was indeed a man with a handgun who fled from them. Fullerton PD believed this to be true and a threat, and set up a perimeter to assist ICE in search of the man. We do not know if the man was ever captured.
- Rancho Cucamonga: At the Courthouse on Foothill Blvd and Haven Ave, around 8:05 a.m. Local ICE agents were seen at the courthouse parking lot. Community watchers stated that one person was eventually kidnapped.
- Lynwood: On Beechwood Ave and Atlantic Ave, around 8:43 a.m. Border Patrol agents from Terminal Island made their way to the area and surrounding cities. They were seen kidnapping a man from the bus stop.
- South Gate: On Firestone Blvd and Atlantic Ave. In video footage, Border Patrol agents are seen on private property apprehending and taking a man away. The video was captioned with, “they just got my guy.”
- South Gate: Southern and Deeble, 11:50 a.m. Masked Border Patrol agents were seen questioning an older man. He was let go.
- Huntington Park: On 61st St and Carmelita Ave. Video footage shows Border Patrol agents apprehending an older male on private property on the front door step to a home.
- Commerce: On Washington Blvd and Eastern Ave. Video footage shows a man in the inside of a vehicle after being picked up by Border Patrol. It was stated that he was let go. During the video, a Border Patrol agent was shown recording the man’s face.
- Cudahy: On Clara St and Wilcox Ave. Community watchers observed as two Border Patrol vehicles were seen driving through the city.
- MDC: 1:30 p.m. LAPD officers showed up in a dozen squad cars and were observed running into the Federal Detention Center.
- Pacoima: 7-11 at Vineland and Saticoy, 1:00 p.m. Masked agents tackled a man to the ground before taking him.
- Bell: Behind a Dollar Tree store on Randoph St and Atlatnic Blvd, around 12:18 p.m. Border Patrol agents were seen parked in the back of the store. Three agents were videotaped on foot, we are unsure if anyone was taken, or if the location was used for processing.
- Bell: On Florence Ave and Atlantic Ave. Border Patrol agents were seen questioning a man’s status just outside of a store. He fortunately had documentation on him and had to be left alone.
- City of Bell: Bell Police responded to a call from federal agents and arrested beloved autonomous responder and community watcher LAHOODLOVE. Community members reacted quickly to come out in full support and confront Bell PD, resulting in LAHOODLOVE being released, with minor wrist injuries from the handcuffs. Later in the evening, the community showed up in large numbers to confront the city council, the Bell PD captain, and the Bell Mayor, demonstrating their anger and demanding that Bell PD stop cooperating with and assisting ICE.
- Ontario: On 1801 Excise Ave, around 9:25 a.m. Six unmarked ICE/HSI vehicles were seen parked in the area.
- Santa Maria: At the County Jail on 2301 Black Rd, around 9:40 a.m. Local ICE agents were seen at the jailhouse waiting for releases.
Friday, January 23rd. Day 231.
Five schools reportedly locked down today due to immigration enforcement activity nearby. They include Trident Continuation, Katella High School, South Junior High, Ball Jr High, and Loara High School.
- Fullerton: At the Fullerton Car Wash on 800 N Harbor Blvd, One car wash worker was taken by Border Patrol.
- Santa Ana: 5th and Sullivan, 6 a.m. A male in his 40s was abducted, leaving his bike behind.
- Santa Ana: Santiago Hand Wash on 17th, 12:35 p.m. Two workers were taken by masked Border Patrol agents in minutes.
- Santa Ana: 17th st. and Main St., 11:20 a.m. Agents were seen walking around a Norm’s restaurant.
- Anaheim: Ball & Euclid
- Loara High School. Parents received an email from Principal Mr. Brown about ICE activity in the area, reassuring them that students will be safe if they stay on campus, and staff are available to support parents with pick-ups.
- Fullerton: Orangethorpe and Harbor, 12:30 p.m. Border Patrol was seen on a street corner forcing a man into an SUV.
- Fullerton: Fullerton Car Wash on 800 N. Harbor Blvd. According to a commentator, a person named Lalo was reported to be a U.S. citizen and was taken into custody. His wife was recovering from a brain aneurysm, and they were working to support their grandchildren.
- Thousand Oaks: St. Charles Apartments, 9:55 a.m. A person was kidnapped by Border Patrol.
- Santa Ana: Harbor Blvd and 11th, 9:20 a.m. One person was reportedly taken, but later released.
- San Bernardino: H and 11th, 7:33 a.m. Masekd agents were seen stopping a construction vehicle. We’re unsure if anyone was taken.
- San Bernardino: Baseline and Mt. View, 7:30 a.m. ICE was seen pulling over a pickup truck with work tools in the back. One person was reported taken.
- Anaheim: Recycling Center 1100 N. State College Blvd, 9:30 a.m. Masked Border Patrol agents took one person.
- Anaheim: Ball and Euclid, 12:30 a.m. Masked Border Patrol agents were seend taking a man in work clothes into an SUV.
- Oxnard: La Colonia, 5:00 a.m. Masked ICE agents kidnapped two people from their vehicle in a residential neighborhood.
- Santa Barbara: Jail. 8:00 a.m. ICE presence was spotted in the parking lot.
- Anaheim: Western High School. Border Patrol agents were seen stopping students, confusing them for gardeners. Border Patrol maintained a presence on Beach, Orange, and Wester Ave around the school, looking for people to pick up. We’re unsure if anyone was taken. L.A. TACO received several messages from kids scared inside the school.
- Lynwood: McDonald’s by Imperial and Atlantic around noon. Agents in a black ford were seen escorting a man into their truck.
- South Gate: Atlantic and Abbott Road, 10:00 a.m. Masked Border Patrol agents were seen chasing a man and grabbing him at the entrance to an apartment building. A witness who knows the victim stated that he has a 20-year-old son on the spectrum and was trying to connect his wife to resources. The wife reported that he signed the deportation papers.
- South Pasadena: Señor Fish, close to Arroyo Elementary. ICE agents were confirmed to be at the restaurant. The restaurant closed early and made sure employees got home safely.
AT L.A. TACO
- Escondido Quietly Accepts $67,000 Contract with DHS to Use a Firing Range to Train 200 Special Agents
- “This contract was approved administratively by the Escondido Police Department and has been in place since at least 2014,” Mayor White said in a statement to L.A. TACO.