Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Featured

DAILY MEMO: About Five Schools Went Into Lockdown Due To Immigration Raids in Anaheim

Memo asks police a question: If you're not allowed to interfere with Immigration enforcement, then why interfere at all with community responders and patrollers doing the protecting and serving you can't and wont do?

11:24 AM PST on January 24, 2026

We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information. 

RAIDS

Thursday, January 22nd. Day 230.

Friday, January 23rd. Day 231.

Five schools reportedly locked down today due to immigration enforcement activity nearby. They include Trident Continuation, Katella High School, South Junior High, Ball Jr High, and Loara High School.

  • Fullerton: At the Fullerton Car Wash on 800 N Harbor Blvd, One car wash worker was taken by Border Patrol. 
  • Santa Ana: 5th and Sullivan, 6 a.m. A male in his 40s was abducted, leaving his bike behind. 
  • Santa Ana: Santiago Hand Wash on 17th, 12:35 p.m. Two workers were taken by masked Border Patrol agents in minutes. 
  • Santa Ana: 17th st. and Main St., 11:20 a.m. Agents were seen walking around a Norm’s restaurant. 
  • Anaheim: Ball & Euclid
    • Loara High School. Parents received an email from Principal Mr. Brown about ICE activity in the area, reassuring them that students will be safe if they stay on campus, and staff are available to support parents with pick-ups. 
  • Fullerton: Orangethorpe and Harbor, 12:30 p.m. Border Patrol was seen on a street corner forcing a man into an SUV.
  • Fullerton: Fullerton Car Wash on 800 N. Harbor Blvd. According to a commentator, a person named Lalo was reported to be a U.S. citizen and was taken into custody. His wife was recovering from a brain aneurysm, and they were working to support their grandchildren. 
  • Thousand Oaks: St. Charles Apartments, 9:55 a.m. A person was kidnapped by Border Patrol. 
  • Santa Ana: Harbor Blvd and 11th, 9:20 a.m. One person was reportedly taken, but later released. 
  • San Bernardino: H and 11th, 7:33 a.m. Masekd agents were seen stopping a construction vehicle. We’re unsure if anyone was taken. 
  • San Bernardino: Baseline and Mt. View, 7:30 a.m. ICE was seen pulling over a pickup truck with work tools in the back. One person was reported taken. 
  • Anaheim: Recycling Center 1100 N. State College Blvd, 9:30 a.m. Masked Border Patrol agents took one person. 
  • Anaheim: Ball and Euclid, 12:30 a.m. Masked Border Patrol agents were seend taking a man in work clothes into an SUV. 
  • Oxnard: La Colonia, 5:00 a.m. Masked ICE agents kidnapped two people from their vehicle in a residential neighborhood. 
  • Santa Barbara: Jail. 8:00 a.m. ICE presence was spotted in the parking lot. 
  • Anaheim: Western High School. Border Patrol agents were seen stopping students, confusing them for gardeners. Border Patrol maintained a presence on Beach, Orange, and Wester Ave around the school, looking for people to pick up. We’re unsure if anyone was taken. L.A. TACO received several messages from kids scared inside the school. 
  • Lynwood: McDonald’s by Imperial and Atlantic around noon. Agents in a black ford were seen escorting a man into their truck. 
  • South Gate: Atlantic and Abbott Road, 10:00 a.m. Masked Border Patrol agents were seen chasing a man and grabbing him at the entrance to an apartment building. A witness who knows the victim stated that he has a 20-year-old son on the spectrum and was trying to connect his wife to resources. The wife reported that he signed the deportation papers. 
  • South Pasadena: Señor Fish, close to Arroyo Elementary. ICE agents were confirmed to be at the restaurant. The restaurant closed early and made sure employees got home safely. 

AT L.A. TACO

  • Escondido Quietly Accepts $67,000 Contract with DHS to Use a Firing Range to Train 200 Special Agents
    • “This contract was approved administratively by the Escondido Police Department and has been in place since at least 2014,” Mayor White said in a statement to L.A. TACO.

Share the taco:

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Sports

From World Cup Supporter to ICE Staging Area: The Two Faces of The Home Depot in 2026

“We Give Back” unless ICE calls: the hypocrisy behind The Home Depot’s family-friendly brand.

January 24, 2026
Food

Weekend Eats: Invasion of The Five-Pound, One-Foot Burrito

Plus a modern Jamaican pop-up in West Adams, a Persian shawarma spot on wheels, and Thai crab omelettes at a family-run restaurant.

January 23, 2026

Support L.A. TACO

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

L.A. Taco Guides

L.A.’s 7 Best Tacos Fusing Middle Eastern and Arabic Influences

Fueled by a deep love for Mexican and Middle Eastern cuisines or by their own family recipes, chefs in L.A. are remixing recipes to create tacos that are L.A. through and through.

January 22, 2026
ICE

Escondido Quietly Accepts $67,000 Contract with DHS to Use a Firing Range to Train 200 Special Agents

“This contract was approved administratively by the Escondido Police Department and has been in place since at least 2014,” Mayor White said in a statement to L.A. TACO.

January 22, 2026
Featured

DAILY MEMO: ICE and Border Patrol Continue Shooting and Assaulting Southern Californian Immigrants, Citizens, Women and Minors

The assault by U.S. Federal agents continues in Southern California

January 21, 2026
Food

L.A.’s 12 Best Old-School Italian Delis

From Chinatown to the Valley, L.A.'s home to sandwiches that will make you forget all your problems for however long it takes you to put it down.

January 21, 2026
See all posts